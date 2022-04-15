Manutan International : The Manutan Group celebrates innovation

Every year, the European distributor of equipment and supplies for companies and local authorities puts on a large event, deployed throughout the Group: 'Newness'. This is the opportunity to emphasise innovation and customer-centricity. This event, organised by the employees, for the employees, presents all the new features that help invent tomorrow's e-commerce.

For a day, around fifteen employees present the main achievements that have been put in place within the different departments to serve customer satisfaction. In addition to highlighting each team's accomplishments, it strengthens communication in the company.

For this fourth edition, the news is focused on two major themes:

Digital innovation with the advanced features of cross-selling, the new search engine, e-procurement solutions, etc.

with the advanced features of cross-selling, the new search engine, e-procurement solutions, etc. Corporate Social Responsibility with the promotion of eco-responsible products, commitments to support a responsible supply chain such as the FRET21 programme, the Group's new value's and missions, etc.

At Manutan, we love to learn and make progress all the time. This is why 'Newness' is an integral part of our communication rituals.