  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/14 11:35:17 am EDT
66.40 EUR   +0.30%
10:11aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : The Manutan Group celebrates innovation
PU
04/13MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : and Urby talk about their collaboration on video
PU
04/12MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : PICNIC, winner of the ‘Moov'with Manutan' programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : The Manutan Group celebrates innovation

04/15/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Every year, the European distributor of equipment and supplies for companies and local authorities puts on a large event, deployed throughout the Group: 'Newness'. This is the opportunity to emphasise innovation and customer-centricity. This event, organised by the employees, for the employees, presents all the new features that help invent tomorrow's e-commerce.

For a day, around fifteen employees present the main achievements that have been put in place within the different departments to serve customer satisfaction. In addition to highlighting each team's accomplishments, it strengthens communication in the company.

For this fourth edition, the news is focused on two major themes:

  • Digital innovation with the advanced features of cross-selling, the new search engine, e-procurement solutions, etc.
  • Corporate Social Responsibility with the promotion of eco-responsible products, commitments to support a responsible supply chain such as the FRET21 programme, the Group's new value's and missions, etc.

At Manutan, we love to learn and make progress all the time. This is why 'Newness' is an integral part of our communication rituals.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 505 M 545 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,40 €
Average target price 97,50 €
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL-7.52%545
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.66%42 329
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.52%21 272
EDENRED SE21.35%13 223
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 379
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 694