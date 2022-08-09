Manutan International : The circular economy, explained by Manutan

As a major player in the distribution of equipment and supplies to companies, the Manutan Group wants to place circular economy at the heart of its economic model. This new system, which opposes the throwaway culture, is part of a response to the major environmental challenges of our century. Pierre-Emmanuel Saint-Esprit, Manutan Group Circular Economy Director, takes a look at the basics of the circular economy in a video.

"A circular economy consists of producing goods and resources in a sustainable way, by limiting the consumption and waste of resources and the production of waste," explains Pierre-Emmanuel Saint-Esprit. This new economic model proposes rethinking our current methods of production and consumption, which until now have been based on a linear system ; produce, consume, throw away. The circular economy aims to be more responsible and efficient, through eco-design, extending the duration of use, recycling, etc.

In this initiative, a review of electrical and electronic equipment is key. While their manufacture consumes a large quantity of natural resources and pollutes on a large scale, these products are often thrown away or not used when they are still functioning. For example, to produce a laptop computer, we waste 800 kg of raw materials, 1.5 tonnes of water and 22 kg of chemicals. However, it is only used for three to four years on average.

Based on this observation, the Manutan Group launched its electronic product collection and recycling service on the French B2B market. The goal is to offer the best second life possible (resale, donation, or as a last resort, recycling) to organisations' unused equipment, while promoting professional reintegration.

This turnkey solution includes the collection of equipment on site, data wiping, refurbishing the equipment and sending the certification and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) report.

The European leader in B2B e-commerce aims to develop a whole set of services based on a circular economy. In this way, it can support its customers with a more responsible approach, and enhance its mission ; Entrepreneurship for a Better World.