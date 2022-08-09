Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
71.20 EUR   +0.28%
12:39pMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : The circular economy, explained by Manutan
PU
08/02LEADERS OF MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES : Do not be afraid to adopt a pluralist management team!
PU
07/27MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : The Circular Economy, vector of sustainable growth?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : The circular economy, explained by Manutan

08/09/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a major player in the distribution of equipment and supplies to companies, the Manutan Group wants to place circular economy at the heart of its economic model. This new system, which opposes the throwaway culture, is part of a response to the major environmental challenges of our century. Pierre-Emmanuel Saint-Esprit, Manutan Group Circular Economy Director, takes a look at the basics of the circular economy in a video.

A necessary paradigm shift

"A circular economy consists of producing goods and resources in a sustainable way, by limiting the consumption and waste of resources and the production of waste," explains Pierre-Emmanuel Saint-Esprit. This new economic model proposes rethinking our current methods of production and consumption, which until now have been based on a linear system ; produce, consume, throw away. The circular economy aims to be more responsible and efficient, through eco-design, extending the duration of use, recycling, etc.

In this initiative, a review of electrical and electronic equipment is key. While their manufacture consumes a large quantity of natural resources and pollutes on a large scale, these products are often thrown away or not used when they are still functioning. For example, to produce a laptop computer, we waste 800 kg of raw materials, 1.5 tonnes of water and 22 kg of chemicals. However, it is only used for three to four years on average.

Creating a value-added service

Based on this observation, the Manutan Group launched its electronic product collection and recycling service on the French B2B market. The goal is to offer the best second life possible (resale, donation, or as a last resort, recycling) to organisations' unused equipment, while promoting professional reintegration.

This turnkey solution includes the collection of equipment on site, data wiping, refurbishing the equipment and sending the certification and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) report.

The European leader in B2B e-commerce aims to develop a whole set of services based on a circular economy. In this way, it can support its customers with a more responsible approach, and enhance its mission ; Entrepreneurship for a Better World.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
12:39pMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : The circular economy, explained by Manutan
PU
08/02LEADERS OF MEDIUM-SIZED BUSINESSES : Do not be afraid to adopt a pluralist management team..
PU
07/27MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : The Circular Economy, vector of sustainable growth?
PU
07/13MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q3 2021/2022 : The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an..
GL
07/13MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q3 2021/2022 : The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an..
GL
07/13MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
07/05MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Group head office sets up a carpooling service
PU
06/30PROFILE OF TWO EMPLOYEES : Logan Jones and Tom Montgomery, from the warehouse to marketing..
PU
06/30MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/22MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : commits to reducing its CO² emissions by 7% in three years with FR..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 894 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2022 53,1 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net cash 2022 96,2 M 98,3 M 98,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 539 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,00 €
Average target price 95,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Benoîte Kneib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL-1.11%551
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.41%43 067
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-19.74%18 993
EDENRED SE28.07%13 233
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.94%12 277
LG CORP.-0.12%9 922