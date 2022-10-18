Manutan International : The manutan group annonces the appointment of its new chief financial officer

Manutan, one of the European leaders in B2B e-commerce specialising in the distribution of equipment and supplies to companies and local authorities, announces the appointment of Fabienne Ménard as Group Chief Financial Officer.

As a graduate from EM Lyon, Fabienne started her career in 1997 as a consultant at Arthur Andersen, where she carried out various audit and financial consulting assignments within the framework of transactions for SMEs and Key Accounts.

She then joined the TDF group in 2001 as a corporate finance analyst. In the space of twelve years, she occupied several roles within the group including financial control, corporate finance and group performance director, finance business partner for the international division and management control director before being promoted to the position of finance, treasury and investor relations director.

In 2013, she joined La Poste group as financial director, first of data marketing activities and then of the digital branch. After that, she occupied the role of financial director within the OGF group in 2016, where she extended her scope of responsibilities to the non-market sourcing and audit division in the following years.

Fabienne joined Manutan in July 2022 and became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Manutan Group and a member of its Management Board. She is in charge of three departments: Finance, Legal and Risk Management and Internal Audit.

"I'm delighted to join a dynamic, responsible and growing company that sets itself ambitious goals with the desire and means to achieve them. After a few months of integration, I can bear witness to Manutan's corporate culture, which places humans at the heart of its concerns and ensure its employees' fulfilment," comments Fabienne Ménard, new CFO of the Manutan Group. "My priority will be to contribute to Manutan's growth by fulfilling a business partner role with stakeholders. I'll also support the teams in pursuing continuous improvement, focusing in particular on the processes that have begun towards efficiency and digitalisation."

"I'm extremely happy to welcome such an experienced and talented CFO within the Manutan management team. Fabienne Ménard's appointment confirms our growth and the development of our business," says Xavier Guichard, Manutan Group CEO. "Fabienne's solid experience is indeed a strong asset to support the growth of the Manutan Group.»