  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Manutan International : With the aim of showcasing the cultural diversity of its workforce, Casal Sport...

12/10/2021 | 01:02pm EST
Manutan is much more than a BtoB retailer. Proof in video ☺️

Our Dutch subsidiary, Kruizinga.fr, is embarking on significant investments in its warehouse to increase its storage capacity and optimise parcel shipments. This will enable them to bolster its logistics to deal with increased activity, while continuously improving customer satisfaction. ☺️ #warehouse#logistics#investments

LIVE Pierre-Olivier Brial, General Manager Manutan Group and Ramon Kok MSc BBA CS, Area Managing Director European Enterprises of Manutan Nederland, give you 6 tips to optimise your #tailspend.

Once again this year, Manutan Nederland took part in two charitable initiatives that have become a tradition for the subsidiary: The MS Run which fights for a better life for people with multiple sclerosis. By providing its premises and volunteers, our subsidiary allowed the association to ensure the race in a pleasant environment, in the middle of the forest. The World Clean-up Day which aims to collect waste to fight against urban pollution. After more than a year of 100% teleworking, these events are a great way for employees to get together while contributing to two good causes! ☺️

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 930 M 930 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 547 M 617 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 72,00 €
Average target price 97,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL-0.83%617
CINTAS CORPORATION27.07%46 443
TELEPERFORMANCE SE39.07%25 006
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.32%14 791
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.66%12 203
LG CORP.-12.90%11 381