Manutan International : With the aim of showcasing the cultural diversity of its workforce, Casal Sport...

Our Dutch subsidiary, Kruizinga.fr , is embarking on significant investments in its warehouse to increase its storage capacity and optimise parcel shipments. This will enable them to bolster its logistics to deal with increased activity, while continuously improving customer satisfaction. ☺️ #warehouse #logistics #investments

Once again this year, Manutan Nederland took part in two charitable initiatives that have become a tradition for the subsidiary: The MS Run which fights for a better life for people with multiple sclerosis. By providing its premises and volunteers, our subsidiary allowed the association to ensure the race in a pleasant environment, in the middle of the forest. The World Clean-up Day which aims to collect waste to fight against urban pollution. After more than a year of 100% teleworking, these events are a great way for employees to get together while contributing to two good causes! ☺️