Manutan International : advocates Collective Intelligence on a new TV programme called "SMART@WORK"

Broadcast on the BSMART channel, the eighth 'SMART@WORK' programme tackles the theme of Collective Intelligence in companies. For this event, the host Aurélie Planeix welcomes three guests, including Pierre-Olivier Brial, Deputy Director-General of the Manutan group.

Alongside Aurélie Planeix and Pierre-Olivier Brial, are joining:

Émile Servan-Schreiber , Director of Hypermind, the Collective Intelligence platform.

, Director of Hypermind, the Collective Intelligence platform. Stéphane Milhet, Human Resources Director of GEFCO and co-founder of the Innovation Factory. The latter is participating remotely.

According to Émile Servan-Schreiber, for whom Collective Intelligence is effective, it must bring together a variety of free opinions but also be framed by an organisation and rules. Concretely, Collective Intelligence is brought about through innovations, forecasts, decisions, objectives, ideas, etc. The guests discuss its impact on the company and project management.

After having shared his experiences of Collective Intelligence, Pierre-Olivier Brial very rightly reminds us that, thanks to it, 'the end result is better than the sum of the individuals'.