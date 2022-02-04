Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : employees are recognised as some of the best company ambassadors!

02/04/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DSMN8, the leader in Employee Advocacy* platforms, regularly publishes sector leaderboards to highlight the companies whose employees are most active on social networks. In January, the Manutan Group came 4th in the European ranking in the 'supply to companies' category.

According to the survey, over 16 % of Manutan employees shared content relating to the European leader in B2B e-commerce on LinkedIn (LinkedIn link) in January 2022. This is 10 points above the business sector average.

Thanks to all the employees' commitment and the communication and marketingteams' fantastic work, our company is spreading influence on the web with great authenticity! No doubt, this wonderful accolade emphasises our common culture based on sharing and sincerity.

Many thanks to all the employees who act as ambassadors and actively help develop the company's reputation.


*Employee advocacy: mechanism through which a company or a brand involves its employees as its ambassadors

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
05:46aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : employees are recognised as some of the best company ambassadors!
PU
02/03POST-COVID TALENT RETENTION : what solutions for companies?
PU
01/31EMPLOYEE PROFILE : Glenn Semey, European Strategic Accounts Leader
PU
01/27HEALTH AND SAFETY REQUIREMENTS IN TH : what legacy will the Covid-19 crisis leave behind?
PU
01/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : At Manutan, we love Customers & Entrepreneurship
PU
01/21SMART@WORK : performance and efficiency in the spotlight
PU
01/18MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Warda Issaad, a true ambassador for Manutan thanks to the M'link p..
PU
01/14MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q1 2021/2022 : The Group is strengthening its growth dynamic with..
AQ
01/14Manutan International S.A. Announces Total Revenue for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022
CI
01/14MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : 1st quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 942 M 942 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 588 M 673 M 673 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 77,40 €
Average target price 99,00 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL7.80%673
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.11%39 945
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.69%22 194
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.98%12 826
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.36%11 562
EDENRED SE-7.52%10 688