Manutan International : employees are recognised as some of the best company ambassadors!

DSMN8, the leader in Employee Advocacy* platforms, regularly publishes sector leaderboards to highlight the companies whose employees are most active on social networks. In January, the Manutan Group came 4th in the European ranking in the 'supply to companies' category.

According to the survey, over 16 % of Manutan employees shared content relating to the European leader in B2B e-commerce on LinkedIn (LinkedIn link) in January 2022. This is 10 points above the business sector average.

Thanks to all the employees' commitment and the communication and marketingteams' fantastic work, our company is spreading influence on the web with great authenticity! No doubt, this wonderful accolade emphasises our common culture based on sharing and sincerity.

Many thanks to all the employees who act as ambassadors and actively help develop the company's reputation.



*Employee advocacy: mechanism through which a company or a brand involves its employees as its ambassadors

