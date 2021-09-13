Manutan International : honours its suppliers across Europe

In June, Manutan France and Netherlands coordinated with each other to organise their 'Supplier Event' for all the Manutan group's European subsidiaries. This event consists in highlighting the main suppliers of the European leader in B2B e-commerce, while creating special moments for discussion with its employees.

Each year, different Manutan group subsidiaries organise their 'Supplier Event'. This time, Manutan France and Netherlands joined forces to give this digital event European resonance. In total, around sixty suppliers got involved to present their company, products, latest innovations and market data to Manutan employees.

At the end of these sessions, the 'Supplier Awards' rewarded the best partners in different categories. This year, four historic partners stood out:

Mapa Spontex for the most innovative product

for the most innovative product Justrite for the best digital performance

for the best digital performance Centaure for the best quality of service

for the best quality of service Miko for the most inspiring CSR commitment

Watch the prize ceremony on video:

Aurélie Louis Ferdinand, organiser of the French event, adds: 'The preparation and participation of suppliers in this event marks a real turning point in our partnership. It's a pivotal moment where our commercial relationship takes on a friendly and personalised tone and suppliers are, in a way, joining the Manutan family.'

Product expertise, human relations and innovation are at the heart of this flagship event. This enables the Manutan group to strengthen its ties with suppliers who embody its vision of a win-win partnership in the long term.