Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : honours its suppliers across Europe

09/13/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In June, Manutan France and Netherlands coordinated with each other to organise their 'Supplier Event' for all the Manutan group's European subsidiaries. This event consists in highlighting the main suppliers of the European leader in B2B e-commerce, while creating special moments for discussion with its employees.

Each year, different Manutan group subsidiaries organise their 'Supplier Event'. This time, Manutan France and Netherlands joined forces to give this digital event European resonance. In total, around sixty suppliers got involved to present their company, products, latest innovations and market data to Manutan employees.

At the end of these sessions, the 'Supplier Awards' rewarded the best partners in different categories. This year, four historic partners stood out:

  • Mapa Spontex for the most innovative product
  • Justrite for the best digital performance
  • Centaure for the best quality of service
  • Miko for the most inspiring CSR commitment

Watch the prize ceremony on video:

Aurélie Louis Ferdinand, organiser of the French event, adds: 'The preparation and participation of suppliers in this event marks a real turning point in our partnership. It's a pivotal moment where our commercial relationship takes on a friendly and personalised tone and suppliers are, in a way, joining the Manutan family.'

Product expertise, human relations and innovation are at the heart of this flagship event. This enables the Manutan group to strengthen its ties with suppliers who embody its vision of a win-win partnership in the long term.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
04:22aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : honours its suppliers across Europe
PU
09/09MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Franck de Saint Paul talks to us about feedback culture
PU
09/06MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Tomorrow's work, at the heart of the 16th ‘SMART@W..
PU
09/02MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Chiara Di Paolo tells us about Manutan's Graduate Progra..
PU
08/19MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : publishes its new corporate presentation
PU
08/17MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : and its employees support the SPA
PU
08/10MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : rewards its employees for their achievements
PU
08/03MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Finance leasing service
PU
08/02PANDEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS : what are the impacts?
PU
07/27MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : takes part in the 15th ‘SMART@WORK' instalment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 822 M 968 M 968 M
Net income 2021 47,5 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net cash 2021 31,0 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 578 M 683 M 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,00 €
Average target price 101,00 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL4.68%683
CINTAS CORPORATION14.22%41 569
TELEPERFORMANCE SE39.11%26 219
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.84%15 212
EDENRED SE0.95%13 806
LG CORP.-1.65%12 871