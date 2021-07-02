Manutan International : Caroline Haquet appointed as Manutan Group Human Resources Director Member of the Group Board of Directors

Manutan, the European leader in B2B e-commerce specialising in the distribution of equipment and supplies to businesses and local authorities has appointed Caroline Haquet as Group Human Resources Director. Guided by an innovative HR vision, she aims to contribute to the Group's strong development challenges by guaranteeing the development and fulfilment of the 2,100 employees.

As a Sciences Po Paris graduate with a masters in corporate law, Caroline Haquet joined the communications agency Burson-Marsteller as a corporate communications and crisis management consultant.

In 2000, she joined the Mazars group as Internal Communications Manager. Caroline Haquet then worked in close collaboration with the Human Resources department, in particular in terms of employer brand and graduate communications. She then took responsibility for relations with schools and oversaw a campus management programme with the 30 best schools in France.

In 2007, Caroline Haquet was promoted to the role of Recruitment Director, a job that she had for 5 years. Her task was to implement an ambitious recruitment strategy (500 people recruited each year) in a very competitive context. In 2009, she also took responsibility for developing the employees of the Mazars consulting division. In 2012, she joined the Group HRD to create the development division with 700 associates in direct collaboration with the Mazars Executive Boards. In this new role, she designed and deployed an ambitious system to manage the directors' performance and development. Six months later, Caroline Haquet was appointed deputy HRD of the Mazars group, a position she occupied until 2018.

In 2018, Caroline Haquet joined the WPP group as People Lead for French entities and GroupM HRD. She was then in charge of coordinating, supervising and guiding the HR policy for all the entities.

With more than 20 years' experience in Human Resources, Caroline Haquetjoined the Manutan group at the end of April 2021 as Group Human Resources Director and in this respect, joined the Group Board of Directors to contribute to the company's development and work, with the six other members on the Group's strategy.

'I was very impressed by this wonderful family company, which has been able to transform and digitalise without ever giving up its culture and values. I would like to contribute my experience to this human and entrepreneurial venture, by offering Manutan employees the best development and fulfilment experience,' commentsCaroline Haquet.

To carry out her new assignment, Caroline Haquet will:

Work with the HR teams in France and in the European subsidiaries to provide all Manutan employees with the same experience, showing a very strong commitment to the development of their skills and their career development.

Help spread the Manutan brand's influence to increase its appeal and attract the talent the Group needs, as part of its key digitalisation and occupational transformation challenges.

The new HRD also intends to rely on Manutan University to upskill and develop all the employees at all levels of the company.

'I was convinced by Manutan's ambitious project, which is embodied by exemplary leadership and extremely motivating. While a new strategic reflection is opening up, it's the ideal time to establish an innovative HR policy that's consistent with the Group's vision!' concludes Caroline Haquet.

