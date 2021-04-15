Log in
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
Manutan International : France awarded by the Great Place To Work® Institute for the 5th consecutive year!

04/15/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Inspired by a mission that resonates strongly, Enterprising for a Better World, Manutan, a major player in BtoB e-commerce, is offering more and more innovative initiatives to its employees so that they can continue to learn, share and make progress, while finding fulfilment within the company.

For the 5th year in a row, Manutan is seeing its emblematic practices rewarded by the Great Place to Work® Institute, occupying 17th place in the 'Best Workplaces' France listing this year, in the companies with 250 to 1,000 employees category.

Among these practices, three were particularly highlighted for this 2021 edition:

  • The Feedback culture, encouraging better quality, more regular and more balanced feedback to be shared with as many people as possible through a simple and accessible digital tool;
  • The 'Hybrid Management' kit to support the ramp-up in teleworking and the development of hybrid managerial practices with teams working on site and remotely;
  • M'Link, an online tool for sharing and cooptation enabling employees to become company ambassadors by increasing their visibility and taking part in the recruitment of new talent.

'For the 5th year in a row, Manutan is among the Great Place to Work® winners. This remarkable performance has been made possible because, every day, men and women are the company's primary asset. They can also, in a climate of trust, give the best of themselves and make Manutan a company where it is good to work, in the long term.' Patrick Dumoulin - Great Place To Work France

As employees are the company's primary ambassadors, Manutan places the quality of the internal relationship at the heart of its strategy and its 'Well-Working' concept, based on the principle that work contributes to both companies' performance and employees' fulfilment. The development of a common state of mind shared by all, to promote employees' everyday commitment, results from the latter.

'All its teams' unfailing commitment in the current pandemic more than ever consolidates Manutan's constant desire to improve the employees' experience. Today, it has become more than necessary to establish collaborative management that incorporates team trust, responsibility and independence. Being rewarded by the Great Place To Work® label is a reason for pride and shows strong recognition of the actions put in place by and for all the Manutan employees!', Brigitte Auffret, Manutan group Deputy Managing Director.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
