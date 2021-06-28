Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : Papeteries Pichon unveil their new logistics centre on video

06/28/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Papeteries Pichon, number one in the sale of school supplies in France, present their new logistics centre at the cutting edge of technology through a video. Based in Veauche, near Saint-Etienne, this modern, automated warehouse represents a major investment for the entire Manutan group, the European leader in B2B e-commerce.

In this video, Thierry Cappé, Managing Director of Papeteries Pichon, and Grégoire Koudrine, Manutan Group Supply Chain Director, take a look at this major innovation and its benefits surrounding operational efficiency.

The company that equips nearly half of French school pupils is commencing a profound digital transformation of its logistics chain, to improve its customers, employees and suppliers' satisfaction.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 14:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
10:58aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Papeteries Pichon unveil their new logistics centre on ..
PU
06/25OUR SHARED COMPANY RESTAURANT : a team supporting 'Well-working'
PU
06/22MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : The Manutan group has announced the creation of an ultr..
PU
06/17MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Collectivités equips the first Autism Elementary Teachi..
PU
06/16MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : perfects its customer experience with Pure Storage
PU
06/16MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Presentation of the semestrial results (16/06/2021)
PU
06/15MANUTAN GROUP  : First Half 2020/2021 ended March 31st , 2021: Continuing growt..
GL
06/15MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Financial press release on first half 2020/2021 results..
PU
06/15ADAM AND ANDRÉA TALK ABOUT THEIR CAR : Two great transfers between subsidiaries&..
PU
06/10MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Innovation is honoured at Manutan by an event dedicated..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2021 46,1 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net cash 2021 39,6 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 651 M 777 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 85,60 €
Average target price 92,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL17.91%777
CINTAS CORPORATION7.02%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.76%24 313
LG CORP.10.95%15 059
EDENRED SE8.81%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.99%14 486