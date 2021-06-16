Manutan International : Presentation of the semestrial results (16/06/2021)

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 813 M 986 M 986 M Net income 2021 43,4 M 52,7 M 52,7 M Net cash 2021 28,9 M 35,0 M 35,0 M P/E ratio 2021 13,4x Yield 2021 2,41% Capitalization 582 M 706 M 706 M EV / Sales 2021 0,68x EV / Sales 2022 0,62x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 26,4% Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 88,00 € Last Close Price 76,60 € Spread / Highest target 18,8% Spread / Average Target 14,9% Spread / Lowest Target 11,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director Jérôme Lescure Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL 5.51% 706 CINTAS CORPORATION 1.23% 37 595 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 18.58% 22 914 EDENRED SE 7.33% 15 035 BUREAU VERITAS SA 20.36% 14 275 LG CORP. 13.26% 14 137