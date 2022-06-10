Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-06-10 am EDT
76.40 EUR    0.00%
03:03pMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : presents its products according to their environmental and social impacts
PU
05/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Presentation of the semestrial results as at 31 March 2022 (25/05/2022)
PU
05/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Presentation of the semestrial results as at 31 March 2022 (25/05/2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : presents its products according to their environmental and social impacts

06/10/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a major player in B2B e-commerce in Europe, the Manutan Group wants to commit towards more responsible consumption alongside its customers. This is why the distributor of equipment and supplies has developed a unique and innovative approach on its market to help companies choose their products according to their environmental and social impacts. This 'impact' approach to the offering has a twofold aim: to support customers better in their responsible procurement strategy while promoting suppliers that are committed to these issues. After a pilot phase launched in two product categories in March 2022, cleaning products and storage trays, this approach is being deployed across the whole offering.

A tested and approved approach

The ' impact' approach to the offering consists of providing comprehensive information for each product based on verified proof (environmental labels, laboratory testing, or sworn statements) surrounding five environmental and social impacts:

  • Resource preservation: product designed using bio-sourced materials, concentrated formula, refillable product, etc.
  • Waste reduction: second-hand or reconditioned product, long-term use product, etc.
  • Reduced carbon footprint: reduced energy consumption in use, product encouraging responsible behaviour, etc.
  • Users' health and well-being: ergonomic product, use of toxic and hazardous substances limited in the product's composition, etc.
  • Social inclusion: product made and designed with the involvement of establishments that promote integration, Fair Trade, etc.

A product can therefore be qualified as 'responsible' if it meets the criteria of at least one of these impacts, if it was not produced in an at-risk country, and if its supplier is a signatory of Manutan's Ethical Charter.

How do you identify these responsible products?

In addition to the landing page which explains the whole approach, companies can view all the items that have a limited environmental and/or social impact:

  • On the navigation pages, a new filter has appeared to refine product searches by impact.
  • On the product pages, each impact is listed with its detailed criteria and you can find our most committed suppliers' CSR ambitions.

Through this information, the Manutan Group is enabling its customers to make an informed choice, suited to their CSR policy. This contributes to the development of its whole ecosystem by promoting more responsible consumption and production.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 19:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
03:03pMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : presents its products according to their environmental and social ..
PU
05/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Presentation of the semestrial results as at 31 March 2022 (25/05/..
PU
05/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Presentation of the semestrial results as at 31 March 2022 (25/05/..
PU
05/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Financial notice of May 24th, 2022
PU
05/25Manutan International S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Availability of the half-year financial report
GL
05/24MANUTAN : First Half 2021/2022 ended March 31st, 2022 : A good momentum growth of Turnover..
GL
05/24MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Half-year results
CO
05/10MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'action..
GL
04/26MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : conference participant for ‘The 2022 B2B Innovation Challeng..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 878 M 878 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 580 M 611 M 619 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,40 €
Average target price 95,00 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Benoîte Kneib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL6.41%623
CINTAS CORPORATION-11.79%40 864
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-23.57%18 972
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.94%12 922
EDENRED SE9.02%11 836
LG CORP.0.62%10 259