Sommet des entreprises de croissance: Special Award for Manutan!

On 11 May, Manutan, the European leader in B2B e-commerce, was rewarded in the 'Sommet des entreprises de croissance', the list of fastest growing French companies. The company and its 2,100 employees obtained the Special Award in the distribution and consumer goods section - Turnover between 100 million and 1 billion euros category.

The Group essentially owes this prize to its strong involvement with all its stakeholders: clients, suppliers, partners and employees. Expertise suitable for B2B requirements, optimal relationships and fulfilling working conditions are all values at the heart of Manutan's concerns.

Manutan endeavours to put in place an innovative economic model which enables it to grow exponentially and set itself apart. Its strengths can be found in the combination of Europe-wide influence with tailored expertise and a close relationship with its clients.

With its continuous growth, convincing sales and results, the Group has really stood out this year. This award, beyond the figures, rewards an ambition that aims to place digital technology at the service of people.

'There are other growth indicators that are just as important as quantified figures: our employees, clients and partners' satisfaction. Good growth benefits all the company's stakeholders.' - Pierre-Olivier Brial, Manutan International Deputy Managing Director