Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sommet des entreprises de croissance: Special Award for Manutan!

05/12/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 11 May, Manutan, the European leader in B2B e-commerce, was rewarded in the 'Sommet des entreprises de croissance', the list of fastest growing French companies. The company and its 2,100 employees obtained the Special Award in the distribution and consumer goods section - Turnover between 100 million and 1 billion euros category.

The Group essentially owes this prize to its strong involvement with all its stakeholders: clients, suppliers, partners and employees. Expertise suitable for B2B requirements, optimal relationships and fulfilling working conditions are all values at the heart of Manutan's concerns.

Manutan endeavours to put in place an innovative economic model which enables it to grow exponentially and set itself apart. Its strengths can be found in the combination of Europe-wide influence with tailored expertise and a close relationship with its clients.

With its continuous growth, convincing sales and results, the Group has really stood out this year. This award, beyond the figures, rewards an ambition that aims to place digital technology at the service of people.

'There are other growth indicators that are just as important as quantified figures: our employees, clients and partners' satisfaction. Good growth benefits all the company's stakeholders.' - Pierre-Olivier Brial, Manutan International Deputy Managing Director

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
11:36aSOMMET DES ENTREPRISES DE CROISSANCE : Special Award for Manutan!
PU
09:12aMANUTAN FRANCE : "The diversity of our employees' profiles is our strength"
PU
05/10MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Logistics is at the heart of the debates on 'SMART@WORK..
PU
05/07MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : launches 'Moov'with ', a programme in partnership with ..
PU
05/06MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Four Manutan group subsidiaries are certified as a 'Gre..
PU
05/05MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Jean-Christophe Gac, Manutan Group Purchasing and Sourc..
PU
05/04THE MANUTAN INTERIOR DESIGN DEPARTME : real added value for our clients
PU
04/28NATIONAL KEY ACCOUNT MANAGERS : the coordinators of the sales relationship
PU
04/27MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : The Manutan group promotes internal mobility across its..
PU
04/23MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : H1 2020/2021 Turnover
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 986 M 986 M
Net income 2021 43,4 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
Net cash 2021 28,9 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 541 M 658 M 656 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 88,00 €
Last Close Price 71,20 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL-1.93%658
CINTAS CORPORATION0.35%37 260
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.33%22 363
LG CORP.44.57%19 772
EDENRED-1.83%13 633
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.69%13 530