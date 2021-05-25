Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Manutan International
  News
  Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
The Group Transport Department: a team guided by continuous improvement…

05/25/2021 | 11:11am EDT
At Manutan, the Group Transport Department guarantees that products are delivered under optimal conditions, improving customer experience throughout Europe…

This dedicated team of around ten employees works across two scopes:

  • In France, it manages delivery impediments* and the voluminous transport operations of the warehouses at the Gonesse headquarters.
  • On a Group scale, it fulfils three main roles in coordination with all the European subsidiaries:
    • Improving customer delivery performance with a transport offer adapted to their needs.
    • Optimising financial efficiency, in particular through contractual reviews and regular calls for tender.
    • Reducing operational risks by streamlining transport plans.

Gabriel Tellier, Group Transport Director, adds, 'Continuous improvement is deeply anchored in the team's mindset, both in our own organisation and our operational processes. In this dynamic, we work with different departments to listen to what customers have to say and enhance our delivery offer as well as with our carriers and innovative start-ups to improve our efficiency and flexibility.'

This team plays a strategic role in the Supply Chain and in achieving the Manutan Group's no. 1 customer commitment: 'We always respect our promise to deliver.' Discover our job openings to bring your passion for logistics optimisation and innovation to life in a dynamic company.

*There is a delivery impediment when the merchandise reaching its destination cannot be handed over to the designated recipient

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 997 M 997 M
Net income 2021 43,4 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net cash 2021 28,9 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 570 M 697 M 699 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 88,00 €
Last Close Price 75,00 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL3.31%697
CINTAS CORPORATION0.31%37 246
TELEPERFORMANCE SE16.40%22 664
LG CORP.44.57%19 684
EDENRED SE-1.62%13 720
BUREAU VERITAS SA14.25%13 653