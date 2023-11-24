Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 24, 2023 at 02:48 pm EST

Many Bright Ideas Technologies Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 0.015007 million compared to USD 0.013061 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was USD 0.046893 million compared to USD 0.053126 million a year ago.