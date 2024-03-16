1,250,000 Performance Rights of Many Peaks Gold Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024.

March 15, 2024 Share

1,250,000 Performance Rights of Many Peaks Gold Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024. These Performance Rights will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 14-MAR-2022 to 16-MAR-2024.



Details:

3,548,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,175,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 3 March 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



1,850,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 5 November 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



2,250,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 31 December 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



2,250,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.30 on or before 31 December 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



750,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 16 March 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



750,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.30 on or before 16 March 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



650,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 16 March 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



650,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.30 on or before 16 March 2026, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,250,000 Performance Rights classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 16 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



250,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 31 December 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 September 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



250,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.30 on or before 31 December 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 21 September 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.