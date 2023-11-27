Many Peaks Minerals Limited, formerly Many Peaks Gold Limited, is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in advancing the gold and copper projects and key critical mineral sector assets in Australia and Canada. Its projects include Plateau Cobalt Project, Yarrol Gold Project, Mt Weary Gold Project, Mt Steadman Gold Project, Rawlins Copper-Gold Project, Monal Gold Project, Odyssey Ree Project, and Aska Lithium Project. The Plateau Cobalt and Yarrol Gold Projects are a located within a contiguous 560km2 land holding located approximately 30km south-east of the township of Monto in the Northern Burnett Region, and 100km west of the regional city of Bundaberg, Queensland. The Mt Weary Gold Project is located within the eastern extent of the Tenements and is comprised of multiple gold occurrences with the âBoggy Creek prospectâ central to the project area. Mt Steadman Gold Project is located 100km southeast of the Companyâs Mt Weary Project.

Sector Gold