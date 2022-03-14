Log in
Many Peaks Gold : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3

03/14/2022
Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED

ABN

13 642 404 797

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Travis Schwertfeger

Date of appointment

25 November 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Travis Ray Schwertfeger:

  • 625,000 tranche 1 performance rights that vest upon the volume weighted average market price (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days on which Shares are traded (Twenty Day VWAP) exceeding A$0.25 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation).
  • 625,000 tranche 2 performance rights that vest upon the Twenty Day VWAP exceeding A$0.30 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation).

Travis Ray Schwertfeger and Liesbet Anne Schwertfeger as trustees for the LTS Super Fund:

  • 125,000 Shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Legal/77947736_1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Liesbet

Anne Schwertfeger as

trustee

949,000 Shares (subject to 24-month escrow

from date of ASX quotation)

for the HBG Trust

251,000 Shares

Travis Schwertfeger

is

the

500,000 tranche 1 unquoted options

spouse

of

Liesbet

Schwertfeger

and

is

a

exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring on 31

beneficiary of the HGB Trust

December 2025 (subject to 24-month escrow

from date of ASX quotation)

500,000 tranche 2 unquoted options

exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring on 31

December 2025 (subject to 24-month escrow

from date of ASX quotation)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
N/A

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED

ABN

13 642 404 797

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Marcus Harden

Date of appointment

25 November 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

  • 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares
  • 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
  • 250,000 tranche 1 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
  • 250,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Legal/77949710_1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
N/A

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
N/A

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED

ABN

13 642 404 797

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Adam Beamond

Date of appointment

25 November 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

  • 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares
  • 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
  • 250,000 tranche 1 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
  • 250,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Legal/77949295_1

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
