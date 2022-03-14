|
Many Peaks Gold : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED
ABN
13 642 404 797
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Travis Schwertfeger
Date of appointment
25 November 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Travis Ray Schwertfeger:
-
625,000 tranche 1 performance rights that vest upon the volume weighted average market price (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days on which Shares are traded (Twenty Day VWAP) exceeding A$0.25 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation).
-
625,000 tranche 2 performance rights that vest upon the Twenty Day VWAP exceeding A$0.30 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation).
Travis Ray Schwertfeger and Liesbet Anne Schwertfeger as trustees for the LTS Super Fund:
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of Securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
rise to the relevant interest.
Liesbet
Anne Schwertfeger as
trustee
• 949,000 Shares (subject to 24-month escrow
from date of ASX quotation)
for the HBG Trust
• 251,000 Shares
•
Travis Schwertfeger
is
the
• 500,000 tranche 1 unquoted options
spouse
of
Liesbet
Schwertfeger
and
is
a
exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring on 31
beneficiary of the HGB Trust
December 2025 (subject to 24-month escrow
from date of ASX quotation)
• 500,000 tranche 2 unquoted options
exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring on 31
December 2025 (subject to 24-month escrow
from date of ASX quotation)
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest relates
Name of entity
MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED
ABN
13 642 404 797
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Marcus Harden
Date of appointment
25 November 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
-
250,000 fully paid ordinary shares
-
125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
-
250,000 tranche 1 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
-
250,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of Securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
N/A
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest relates
Name of entity
MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED
ABN
13 642 404 797
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
David Adam Beamond
Date of appointment
25 November 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
-
250,000 fully paid ordinary shares
-
125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
-
250,000 tranche 1 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
-
250,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)
