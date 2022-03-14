Many Peaks Gold : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3 03/14/2022 | 06:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.1 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED ABN 13 642 404 797 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Travis Schwertfeger Date of appointment 25 November 2021 Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Number & class of securities Travis Ray Schwertfeger: 625,000 tranche 1 performance rights that vest upon the volume weighted average market price (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules) of fully paid ordinary shares ( Shares ) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days on which Shares are traded ( Twenty Day VWAP ) exceeding A$0.25 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation).

) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days on which Shares are traded ( ) exceeding A$0.25 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation). 625,000 tranche 2 performance rights that vest upon the Twenty Day VWAP exceeding A$0.30 per Share, and expiring on the date that is four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation). Travis Ray Schwertfeger and Liesbet Anne Schwertfeger as trustees for the LTS Super Fund: 125,000 Shares. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1 Legal/77947736_1 For personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of Securities Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Liesbet Anne Schwertfeger as trustee • 949,000 Shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) for the HBG Trust • 251,000 Shares • Travis Schwertfeger is the • 500,000 tranche 1 unquoted options spouse of Liesbet Schwertfeger and is a exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring on 31 beneficiary of the HGB Trust December 2025 (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) • 500,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring on 31 December 2025 (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which N/A interest relates + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3X Page 2 11/3/2002 For personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.1 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED ABN 13 642 404 797 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Marcus Harden Date of appointment 25 November 2021 Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Number & class of securities 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares

125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)

24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) 250,000 tranche 1 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)

24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) 250,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1 Legal/77949710_1 For personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of Securities Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which N/A interest relates + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3X Page 2 11/3/2002 For personal use only Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.1 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED ABN 13 642 404 797 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director David Adam Beamond Date of appointment 25 November 2021 Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Number & class of securities 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares

125,000 fully paid ordinary shares (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)

24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) 250,000 tranche 1 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.25 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation)

24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) 250,000 tranche 2 unquoted options exercisable at A$0.30 each and expiring four years from the date of issue (subject to 24-month escrow from date of ASX quotation) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3X Page 1 Legal/77949295_1 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Disclaimer Many Peaks Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:29:02 UTC.

