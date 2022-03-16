Many Peaks Gold : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

DIRECTORS
The persons who were directors of Many Peaks Gold during the half-year and up to the date of this report are:
-
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman (appointed 18 November 2021)
-
David Adam Beamond - Non-Executive Director (appointed 18 November 2021)
-
Marcus Harden - Non-Executive Director (appointed 18 November 2021)
-
Grey Egerton-Warburton - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 November 2021)
-
Ross Williams - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 November 2021)
-
Justin Tremain - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 November 2021)
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
Many Peaks Gold was incorporated on 6 July 2020 and entered into a 'Exploration and Option Agreement' on 4 September 2020 (Option Agreement) with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMX). The Option Agreement was subsequently amended on 3 September 2021.
The Option Agreement provides options for Many Peaks to acquire a 100% interest in granted exploration permits EPM 26317 and EPM 27252 covering 464km2 located approximately 85km south of Gladstone in the Yarrol Province of central Queensland, Australia (Projects). As at 31 December 2021, the Option had yet to be exercised.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
During the period the Company was focussed on activities in preparation for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.
CORPORATE
-
On 21 September 2021, the Company completed a share split of its issued capital on a 1:2,500 basis.
-
The Company converted from a Pty Ltd to a Limited company on 4 November 2021.
-
On 5 November 2021, the Company issued 5,000,000 shares at A$0.10 to raise A$500,000.
-
On 18 November 2021, the Company appointed Adam Beamond and Marcus Harden as Non-Executive Director's, Travis Schwertfeger as the Executive Chairman and Aaron Bertolatti as the Company Secretary.
-
Director's, Justin Tremain, Grey Egerton-Warburton and Ross Williams all resigned on 18 November 2021.
EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE
On 21 January 2022, the Company lodged a Prospectus with ASIC for its initial public offer to raise $5,500,000 (before costs).
There have been no other significant events subsequent to the end of the financial period to the date of this report which significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial periods.