Many Peaks Gold : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021 -

Re-released

Many Peaks Gold Limited (MPG or the Company) is re-releasing the attached Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December. The report retains an effective date of 28 February 2022 and there are no revisions or changes to the attached Report since released by ASX as part of the Company's pre-quotation disclosure on 14 March 2022.

The Company is re-releasing this report to the ASX platform to confirm meeting ASIC statutory reporting requirements in accordance with ASIC guidelines.

Ends

This announcement has been approved for release by the Executive Chairman of Many Peaks Gold Limited

