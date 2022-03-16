Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Many Peaks Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPG   AU0000207474

MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED

(MPG)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  03-14
0.2 AUD    --.--%
03:48aMANY PEAKS GOLD : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021
PU
03/15MANY PEAKS GOLD : MPG Investor Presentation - March 2022
PU
03/14MANY PEAKS GOLD : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Many Peaks Gold : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021

03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

16 March 2022

For personal use only

Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021 -

Re-released

Many Peaks Gold Limited (MPG or the Company) is re-releasing the attached Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December. The report retains an effective date of 28 February 2022 and there are no revisions or changes to the attached Report since released by ASX as part of the Company's pre-quotation disclosure on 14 March 2022.

The Company is re-releasing this report to the ASX platform to confirm meeting ASIC statutory reporting requirements in accordance with ASIC guidelines.

Ends

This announcement has been approved for release by the Executive Chairman of Many Peaks Gold Limited

For further information please contact:

Travis Schwertfeger (Executive Chairman)

Many Peaks Gold Limited

T: +61 (8) 9480 0429

  1. info@manypeaks.com.au

@ManyPeaksGold

a: Level 3, 1060 Hay Street

p +61 8 9480 0429

ManyPeaksGold

West Perth WA 6005

e info@manypeaks.com.au

w https://manypeaks.com.au/

ASX: MPG

For personal use only

MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED

ABN 13 642 404 797

Interim Financial Report

For the Financial Period

31 December 2021

CONTENTS

PAGE

For personal use only

Corporate Directory

1

Directors' Report

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration

4

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

5

Statement of Financial Position

6

Statement of Changes in Equity

7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Condensed Notes to the Financial Statements

9

Directors' Declaration

13

Auditor's Independent Review Report

14

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Share Registry

Travis Schwertfeger (Executive Chairman)

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

David Adam Beamond (Non-Executive Director)

Level 11

Marcus Harden (Non-Executive Director)

172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Company Secretary

Aaron Bertolatti

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

Registered Office

Level 9, Mia Yellagonga Tower 2,

Level 3, 1060 Hay Street

5 Spring Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

PERTH WA 6000

Phone: + 61 8 9480 0429

Principal Place of Business

Website

www.manypeaks.com.au.

Level 1, 50 Ord Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Directors' Report

The Directors present their report for Many Peaks Gold Limited ("Many Peaks Gold" or "the Company") for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

For personal use only

DIRECTORS

The persons who were directors of Many Peaks Gold during the half-year and up to the date of this report are:

  • Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman (appointed 18 November 2021)
  • David Adam Beamond - Non-Executive Director (appointed 18 November 2021)
  • Marcus Harden - Non-Executive Director (appointed 18 November 2021)
  • Grey Egerton-Warburton - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 November 2021)
  • Ross Williams - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 November 2021)
  • Justin Tremain - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 November 2021)

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

Many Peaks Gold was incorporated on 6 July 2020 and entered into a 'Exploration and Option Agreement' on 4 September 2020 (Option Agreement) with EMX Broken Hill Pty Ltd (EMX). The Option Agreement was subsequently amended on 3 September 2021.

The Option Agreement provides options for Many Peaks to acquire a 100% interest in granted exploration permits EPM 26317 and EPM 27252 covering 464km2 located approximately 85km south of Gladstone in the Yarrol Province of central Queensland, Australia (Projects). As at 31 December 2021, the Option had yet to be exercised.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the period the Company was focussed on activities in preparation for listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

CORPORATE

  • On 21 September 2021, the Company completed a share split of its issued capital on a 1:2,500 basis.
  • The Company converted from a Pty Ltd to a Limited company on 4 November 2021.
  • On 5 November 2021, the Company issued 5,000,000 shares at A$0.10 to raise A$500,000.
  • On 18 November 2021, the Company appointed Adam Beamond and Marcus Harden as Non-Executive Director's, Travis Schwertfeger as the Executive Chairman and Aaron Bertolatti as the Company Secretary.
  • Director's, Justin Tremain, Grey Egerton-Warburton and Ross Williams all resigned on 18 November 2021.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO REPORTING DATE

On 21 January 2022, the Company lodged a Prospectus with ASIC for its initial public offer to raise $5,500,000 (before costs).

There have been no other significant events subsequent to the end of the financial period to the date of this report which significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial periods.

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

Section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires our auditors, to provide the Directors of the Company with an Independence Declaration in relation to the review of the half-year financial report.

Many Peaks Gold Limited

2

Directors' Report

For personal use only

This Independence Declaration is set out on page 4 and forms part of this Directors' report for the half- year ended 31 December 2021.

This report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors made pursuant to s.306(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Signed on behalf of the board in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Travis Schwertfeger

Executive Chairman

Perth, Western Australia

28 February 2022

Many Peaks Gold Limited

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED
03:48aMANY PEAKS GOLD : Interim Financial Report 31 December 2021
PU
03/15MANY PEAKS GOLD : MPG Investor Presentation - March 2022
PU
03/14MANY PEAKS GOLD : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
03/14Many Peaks Gold Reports Net Loss in Fiscal Year Ended June 2021
MT
03/14Many Peaks Gold Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of AUD 5.5 million.
CI
01/21Many Peaks Gold Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of AUD 5.5 million.
CI
More news
Chart MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Many Peaks Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Marcus R. Alexander Harden Independent Non-Executive Director
Aaron Dean Bertolatti Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANY PEAKS GOLD LIMITED0.00%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.30%58 443
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.03%42 264
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.36%27 030
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.54%21 199
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.51%17 080