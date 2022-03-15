Many Peaks Gold : MPG Investor Presentation - March 2022 03/15/2022 | 06:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ersonal use only Large Scale Drill Ready Gold-Copper Projects, Queensland Compelling Valuation in Proven District in a Tier One Jurisdiction www.manypeaks.com.au Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Many Peaks Gold Limited ("MPG" or the "Company") to assist in informing interested parties about the Company and its progress. It should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to securities in the Company. No agreement to only subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation. You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of MPG does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision. The Company has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company makes no representation and give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and takes no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission, from any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation. The contents of this presentation are confidential. COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT With respect to exploration results contained in this presentation, the Company refers to its Prospectus dated 21 January 2022 which included the Competent Persons Statement and requisite JORC Table 1 disclosure for exploration results. MPG confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Company's Prospectus. NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE This Presentation does not provide investment advice or financial product advice. Each recipient of the Presentation should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this Presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of the Company and the impact that different future outcomes might usehave on the Company. Information in this Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person's individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal, accounting and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. The Company is not licensed to provide ersonal financial product advice in respect of its securities. INVESTMENT RISK There are a number of risks specific to the Company and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the value of an investment in the Company, including and not limited to the Company's capital requirements, the potential for shareholders to be diluted, risks associated with the reporting of resources and reserves estimates, budget risks, underwriting risk, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and operational risk. An investment in Shares is subject to known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of the Company. Investors should have regard to the risk factors outlined in the Company's Prospectus document lodged with ASIC on 21 January 2022, and should read the Prospectus in its entirety when making any investment decision. This presentation includes certain "Forward-looking Statements". The words "forecast", "estimate", "like", "anticipate", "project", "opinion", "should", "could", "may", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding forecast cash flows and future expansion plans and development objectives of MPG involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. 2 www.manypeaks.com.au Investment Highlights onlyuse ersonalVolts Time (s) Outcropping mineralisation open in most directions, and drill-ready at flagship project Immediate Drilling limited historical drilling returning shallow 50-100m wide gold intercepts Gold mineralisation confirmed in drilling validates geophysical response associated with gold, further 1km strike extent with higher tenor responses remain untested Good Infrastructure, proximal to maintained roads in low density developed area of southeast Queensland www.manypeaks.com.au Low enterprise value and tight capital structure Experienced & dedicated team with relevant Au-Cu exploration and production track record Opportunity to leverage off an extensive high-quality geotechnical database assembled over decades Queensland Australia, a globally attractive & proven mining jurisdiction 3 Board and Management only Travis Schwertfeger useEx cutive Chairman Geologist with over 20 years' global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Australia, Africa and So th and North America. Most recently was Chief Geologist at Titan Minerals Ltd and Managing Director at ersonalAlic nto Minerals Ltd. Was with Newmont Mining Corporation for over 7 years where he spent several years working throughout West Africa and Australia. Prior experience as a Director of ASX listed mineral resource companies (Alicanto Minerals Ltd and Non-Executive Director Exore Resources Ltd) Marcus Harden Non-Exec Director Geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Recent roles include Chief Geologist of AuTECO Minerals, Head of Regional Exploration for Bellevue Gold Ltd, Chief Geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals Ltd and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contribution to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. Adam Beamond Non-Exec Director Resource financier with over 20 years' experience in arranging and providing both project and corporate finance, risk management strategies and corporate advisory services to a large number of companies in the resource sector, both within Australia and internationally. Previously held senior roles with NM Rothschild & Sons and Investec Bank Australia. Aaron Bertolatti CFO & Co Secretary Qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 15 years' experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Significant experience in the administration of ASX listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. Previously Australian Chief Financial Officer of Highfield Resources Limited (ASX: HFR) and acts as Company Secretary for the ASX listed companies Fin Resources Limited, Odin Metals Limited and American Pacific Borates Limited. Director and Company Secretary of Megado Gold Ltd and Future Metals NL. www.manypeaks.com.au 4 Company Snapshot only  IPO raising of $5.5M at $0.20  Market capitalisation of $7.7M use 38.7M $0.20 Ordinary Shares Share Price @ Listing $7.7M $2.5M Market Capitalisation Enterprise Value ersonal @ $0.20 / Share $5.2M 47.7M Cash at listing Fully Diluted Capital (after Offer Costs) Structure [Unaudited] Immediate Drilling of Large Scale Target

