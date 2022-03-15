Many Peaks Gold : MPG Investor Presentation - March 2022

|
This presentation has been prepared by Many Peaks Gold Limited ("MPG" or the "Company") to assist in informing interested parties about the Company and its progress. It should not be considered
as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to securities in the Company. No agreement to
subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation.
You should not act or refrain from acting in reliance on this presentation material. This overview of MPG does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all information which recipients may require
in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and
completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.
The Company has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the
Company makes no representation and give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and takes no responsibility and assume no liability for, the authenticity, validity, accuracy,
suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission, from any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation. The contents of this presentation are confidential.
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
With respect to exploration results contained in this presentation, the Company refers to its Prospectus dated 21 January 2022 which included the Competent Persons Statement and requisite
JORC Table 1 disclosure for exploration results. MPG confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Company's Prospectus.
NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE
This Presentation does not provide investment advice or financial product advice. Each recipient of the Presentation should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this
Presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of the Company and the impact that different future outcomes might
usehave on the Company. Information in this Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person's
individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having
regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal, accounting and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. The Company is not licensed to provide
financial product advice in respect of its securities.
INVESTMENT RISK
There are a number of risks specific to the Company and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the value of an investment in the
Company, including and not limited to the Company's capital requirements, the potential for shareholders to be diluted, risks associated with the reporting of resources and reserves estimates,
budget risks, underwriting risk, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and operational risk. An investment in Shares is subject to known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the
control of the Company. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of the Company. Investors should have regard to the risk factors outlined in the
Company's Prospectus document lodged with ASIC on 21 January 2022, and should read the Prospectus in its entirety when making any investment decision.
This presentation includes certain "Forward-looking Statements". The words "forecast", "estimate", "like", "anticipate", "project", "opinion", "should", "could", "may", "target" and other similar
expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding forecast
cash flows and future expansion plans and development objectives of MPG involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and
actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
2
www.manypeaks.com.au