    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
07/01/2021 09:00:00 CEST Manz AG: Focus on battery production and e-mobility increasingly paying off

07/01/2021 | 03:09am EDT
07/01/2021 09:00:00 CEST, Reutlingen Continued positive order development for battery production equipment for the strongly increasing demand in the field of electromobility | Excellent positioning of Manz AG in the market with a technology portfolio that meets the high industrial requirements | Sustainable strengthening of focused positioning through strategic partnerships and IPCEI development project

Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has recorded a sustained positive development in incoming orders from the field of li-ion battery production for e-mobility, both from existing and new customers. As a result of the increasing demand for battery systems, Manz AG has now received another order for assembly lines to manufacture lithium-ion battery modules. The production capacity of the equipment ordered is in the GWh range, and the order volume is in the lower double-digit million-euro range. It is expected that 50 % of this order will be recognized in revenues and earnings this year and 50 % next year. Manz was able to convince the customer thanks to the high precision and fast cycle times of the machines and the corresponding production advantages for the customer compared to its competitors. The integration of the new equipment takes place in the already running production with very short delivery times and requires corresponding know-how as well as many years of experience.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: 'Driven by the enormous momentum in e-mobility worldwide, the demand for li-ion battery cells and modules is rapidly increasing. As a high-tech engineering company, we can progressively benefit from this with our innovative and efficient production systems. From stand-alone machines, for example for laboratories and for pilot and small series production, to complete assembly lines or turnkey plants for mass production, we offer the right solution for all processes and production stages.'

Accordingly, Manz AG is recording very dynamic growth in the Energy Storage segment in 2021. In addition to new orders, for example from a US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for highly efficient battery modules, Manz also entered into a strategic cooperation with GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co.KG in order to address the market for production solutions for lithium-ion battery cells and modules in the field of electromobility even more effectively. The funding decision received from the European Commission at the end of April for the Reutlingen and Italian locations for an amount in the three-digit million-euro range for the further development of lithium-ion battery technology also strengthens Manz AG's consistent focus on battery production and electromobility in the long term.

The rapidly increasing demand from the e-mobility sector is also underpinned by further orders for the modular Battery Laser System BLS 500, with a total volume in the mid-single-digit million-euro range. With the BLS 500, Manz offers its customers a flexible laser system that combines the advantages of a standard machine with those of an individual solution thanks to its platform approach. The BLS 500 is therefore just as suitable for high-precision laser welding as it is for laser cutting, drilling or partial ablation of materials and coatings. The system is characterized by low total cost of ownership and short delivery times. Among other things, the BLS 500 can be used to tightly weld lithium-ion battery cells into battery packs or differently shaped battery cans with high strength.

Disclaimer

Manz AG published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
