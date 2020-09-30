09/29/2020 09:30:00 CEST Manz AG: Letter of Intent for follow-up order for a production line for the automated assembly of cell contacting systems

Log in
MANZ AG

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
09/29/2020 Manz AG: Letter of Intent for follow-up order for a production line for the automated assembly of cell contacting systems

09/29/2020

09/29/2020 09:30:00 CEST, Reutlingen LOI from TE Connectivity for production line for automated assembly of cell contacting systems proves successful cooperation in past projects | Final contract award expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 | Order in the lower double-digit million-euro range will affect revenue and earnings in 2020 and 2021

Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the automotive supplier TE Connectivity for a follow-up order in the lower double-digit million-euro range. TE had already ordered the first fully integrated production line for the automated assembly of cell contacting systems in 2018 and now plans to further expand the successful cooperation. The final contract award is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. Most of the order will be recognized in revenue and earnings in fiscal year 2021.

Cell contacting systems are a central component of the e-power train of electric cars and plug-in hybrids: They connect individual battery cells to form battery modules, take care of current collection and various sensor functions for battery management, such as temperature and voltage measurement. Depending on their size and capacity, several battery modules are integrated and interconnected in a battery-powered electric car - each module has its own cell contacting system.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: 'We are very pleased that we have been able to convince TE Connectivity of our capabilities over the past two years, and that we will be able to continue the excellent cooperation in future projects. The dynamics of electromobility are now increasingly picking up speed, and for us there is enormous growth potential in the electronics and energy storage segments. With more than 30 years of experience in assembly automation and battery production, we are very well positioned in the market.'

Manz AG published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:39:02 UTC
