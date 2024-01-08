AFR: Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Manz AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Manz AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/?category=325
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/?category=325
