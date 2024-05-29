4 Group Interim Management Report Business Performance

Business Performance

Overview

In the first quarter of 2024, Manz AG generated group revenues of EUR 51.2 million after EUR 76.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to a decrease of 33.0 %. The subdued start to the new financial year, which is due to expected delays in customers' investment decisions, particularly in the battery sector, is also reflected in the earnings trend. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 71.1 % to EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were almost balanced at EUR -0.2 million (previous year: EUR 5,9 million). It should be noted that both EBITDA and EBIT in the previous year were characterized by a positive one-off effect of EUR 5.7 million*. Earnings before taxes (EBT) totalled EUR -1.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million) and the result for the period was EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million).

Incoming orders increased by 5.6 % to EUR 48.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). At EUR 179.5 million, the order backlog as at 31 March 2024 was significantly below the previous year's level after EUR 306.7 million. The company believes that the noticeable reluctance of customers to make investment decisions primarily in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment at the start of the year will dissipate in the second half of the year in particular and lead to correspondingly­ positive catch-up effects in order intake. The Manz AG, with its excellent market position and first-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries and electronic components and devices, should also benefit from this.

Business Segments

Revenues in the Segment Mobility & Battery Solutions totalled EUR 13.8 million in the first three months of the year (previous year: EUR 29.3 million). This 53.1 % decline reflects the expected reluctance of customers to invest in the battery business.

EBITDA was balanced at EUR 44 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR

2.1 million). Segment-EBIT, which in the previous year included positive effects from the exchange of shares in Customcells Tübingen GmbH for shares in Customcells Holding GmbH totalling EUR 5.7 million, amounted to EUR -1.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million). EBT totalled EUR -2.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 0 million) and the result for the period was EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR -0.3 million). Order intake in the segment totalled EUR 23.3 million in the first three months of 2024, down 25.3 % on the previous year's figure of EUR 31.2 million.

*The positive one-off effect arose as part of a share swap with subsequent sale of the investment concerned in the Mobility & Battery Solutions division (see annual report 2023).

