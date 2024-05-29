Three Month Report 2024

2

Manz AG

at a glance

Key Figures

(in EUR million)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Revenues

51.2

76.4

Total operating revenues

54.8

84.4

EBITDA

2.6

8.9

EBITDA margin (in %)

4.7

10.6

EBIT

−0.2

5.9

EBIT margin (in %)

n/a

7.0

EBT

−1.4

4.9

Consolidated net profit

−1.8

4.5

Earnings per share, undiluted (in EUR)

−0.21

0.52

Cash flow from operating activities

-0.3

-20.9

Cash flow from investing activities

-4.1

-5.5

Cash flow from financing activities

-4.3

9.4

2024 Financial Calendar

July 02, 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024, Filderstadt

August 06, 2024

6-Month Report 2024

September 02 - 03, 2024

Herbstkonferenz equityforum, Frankfurt

November 07, 2024

9-Month Report 2024

November 18 - 19, 2024

Winter 1on1-Summit, virtuell

November 25 - 27, 2024

German Equity Forum, Frankfurt

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

3Manz

Manz AG Stock

Key Share Figures 1/1/2024-3/31/2024

Ticker/ISIN

M5Z / DE000A0JQ5U3

Number of shares

8,542,574

Closing price (3/31/2024)*

EUR 10.04

High/Low*

 EUR 12.46 / EUR 8.65

Absolute stock price performance

−19.4  %

Stock price performance TecDAX

+3.9  %

Market capitalization (3/31/2024)

EUR 85.77 million

*respective closing prices on the XETRA trading system of Deutsche Börse AG

Chart Manz AG Shares (XETRA, in %)

110

110

105

105

100

100

95

95

90

90

85

85

80

80

75

75

70

70

65

65

60

60

12/31/2023

01/31/2024

02/29/2024

03/31/2024

Manz AG

SDAX

TecDax

Shareholder Structure

Merril Lynch International

4.3 %

Daimler Truck AG

9.1 %

Shanghai Electric Germany

46.1 %

Free Float

17.8 %

Holding GmbH

Dieter Manz*

22.7 %

*thereof direct (§ 33 WpHG) 9.1 %, thereof attributed (§ 34 WpHG) 13.6 %

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

4

Group Interim Management Report

Business Performance

Overview

In the first quarter of 2024, Manz AG generated group revenues of EUR 51.2 million after EUR 76.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to a decrease of 33.0 %. The subdued start to the new financial year, which is due to expected delays in customers' investment decisions, particularly in the battery sector, is also reflected in the earnings trend. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 71.1 % to EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were almost balanced at EUR -0.2 million (previous year: EUR 5,9 million). It should be noted that both EBITDA and EBIT in the previous year were characterized by a positive one-off effect of EUR 5.7 million*. Earnings before taxes (EBT) totalled EUR -1.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million) and the result for the period was EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million).

Incoming orders increased by 5.6 % to EUR 48.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). At EUR 179.5 million, the order backlog as at 31 March 2024 was significantly below the previous year's level after EUR 306.7 million. The company believes that the noticeable reluctance of customers to make investment decisions primarily in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment at the start of the year will dissipate in the second half of the year in particular and lead to correspondingly­ positive catch-up effects in order intake. The Manz AG, with its excellent market position and first-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries and electronic components and devices, should also benefit from this.

Business Segments

Revenues in the Segment Mobility & Battery Solutions totalled EUR 13.8 million in the first three months of the year (previous year: EUR 29.3 million). This 53.1 % decline reflects the expected reluctance of customers to invest in the battery business.

EBITDA was balanced at EUR 44 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR

2.1 million). Segment-EBIT, which in the previous year included positive effects from the exchange of shares in Customcells Tübingen GmbH for shares in Customcells Holding GmbH totalling EUR 5.7 million, amounted to EUR -1.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million). EBT totalled EUR -2.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 0 million) and the result for the period was EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR -0.3 million). Order intake in the segment totalled EUR 23.3 million in the first three months of 2024, down 25.3 % on the previous year's figure of EUR 31.2 million.

*The positive one-off effect arose as part of a share swap with subsequent sale of the investment concerned in the Mobility & Battery Solutions division (see annual report 2023).

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

5

Group Interim Management Report

Business Performance

Revenues Distribution by Segment January 1 to March 31, 2024

Mobility & Battery Solutions

26.9 %

73.1 %

Industry Solutions

Revenues Distribution by Region January 1 to March 31, 2024

China

11.5 %

Other Regions

0.3 %

52.2 %

Germany

USA

1.9 %

Taiwan

10.7 %

Rest of Europe

18.8 %

4.5 %

Rest of Asia

Revenues in the Segment Industry Solutions totalled EUR 37.5 million in the first three months of 2024 and, were 20.4 % below the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 47.1 million). EBITDA fell by 62.9 % to EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.8 million) and Segment-EBIT by 81.3 % to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million). This disproportionately large decline compared to revenues is mainly due to a higher cost of materials ratio as a result of a change in the product mix and a lower share of sales from the high-margin service business. EBT totalled EUR 0.6 million after EUR 4.9 million in the previous year and the result for the period was EUR -44 thousand after EUR 4.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The segment's order intake developed positively and increased by 69.6 % year-on-year to EUR 25.6 million (previous year: EUR 15.1 million).

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

6

Group Interim Management Report

Business Report

Revenue development per quarter

in EUR million

100

90

80

76.4

70

65.7

60

51.2

54.1

53.0

50

40

30

20

10

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

  • 33 % decline in Group revenues in first quarter 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year due to expected delays in customers' investment decisions, particularly in the battery sector.
  • Late order intake in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 is not yet reflected in the segment's revenue, which is around 50 % below the
    previous­ year's figure.
  • Decline in sales in the Industry Solutions segment of around 20 % compared to above- average segment revenues in the same period of the previous year.

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

7

Group Interim Management Report

Business Report

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) per quarter

in EUR million 20

8.9

10

7.8

2.6

2.1

0

-10

-4.8

-20

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

  • A slow start to the financial year 2024 is also reflected in the earnings trend: earnings before­ interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 71.1 % to EUR 2.6 million
    (previous­ year: EUR 8.9 million).
  • EBITDA of the first quarter of 2023 was characterized by a positive one­ -off effect from the
    exchange of shares in Customcells Tübingen GmbH for shares in Customcells­Holding­ GmbH in the amount of EUR 5.7 million.
  • Balanced EBITDA in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment; decline in EBITDA in the Industry Solutions segment to EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.8 million) due to dif- ficult market environment in Asia.

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

8

Group Interim Management Report

Business Report/Forecast Report

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) per quarter

in EUR million 20

10

5.4

4.9

0

-10

-0.2

-0.8

-7.9

-20

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

  • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were almost balanced at EUR -0.2 million despite a sharp decline in revenues.
  • Adjusted for the positive one-off effect in EBIT of EUR 5.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, profitability in the first quarter of 2024 improved in comparison.
  • Positive earnings contribution from the Industry Solutions segment of around EUR 1 million

Forecast Report

The forecast explained in the 2023 Annual Report remains unchanged. Due to the ­continued positive overall industry outlook in the markets addressed by the Manz Group, the Managing­ Board assumes that Manz will grow profitably in 2024. The extent to which the consequences­ of the war in Ukraine, trade wars such as the one between China and the USA and the current interest rate policy of the central banks will affect the macroeconomic and industry-specific conditions in 2024 cannot be conclusively estimated.

For the fiscal year 2024, the Managing Board expects the Group to achieve a mid-single- digit percentage increase in revenues compared to 2023, a mid to upper double-digit percentage increase in incoming­ orders, an EBITDA margin in the mid positive single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low positive single-digit percentage range. The equity ratio is expected to be around 30 %.

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

9

Consolidated Interim Financial Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

Income Statement

01/01/-

01/01/-

(in TEUR)

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

Revenues

51,210

76,408

Inventory changes, finished and unfinished goods

-101

2,310

Work performed by the entity and capitalized

3,713

5,657

Total operating performance

54,822

84,375

Other operating income

9,144

7,565

Material expenses

-30,937

-48,578

Personnel expenses

-21,699

-22,090

Other operating expenses

-8,621

-11,507

Result from investments using the equity method

-136

-852

EBITDA

2,573

8,913

Amortization / depreciation

-2,790

-2,976

EBIT

- 216

5,937

Finance income

73

118

Finance costs

-1,264

-1,115

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

-1,408

4,940

Income taxes

-423

-464

Consolidated net profit

-1,831

4,476

thereof attributable to non-controlling interests

0

0

thereof attributable to shareholders of Manz AG

-1,830

4,476

Weighted average number of shares (undiluted)

8,542,574

8,540,286

Earnings per share

undiluted in EUR per share

-0.21

0.52

diluted in EUR per share

-0.21

0.50

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

10

Consolidated Interim Financial Statement

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

of Comprehensive Income

01/01/-

01/01/-

(in TEUR)

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

Consolidated profit or loss

-1,831

4,476

Difference resulting from currency translation

-2,182

-139

Cash flow hedges

0

0

Tax effect resulting from components not recognized in

profit/loss with possible future reclassification

0

0

Total of expenditures and income recorded

directly in equity with possible future reclassification

-2,182

-139

with tax effect

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

0

0

comprehensive income (FVOCI)

Revaluation of defined benefit pension plans

12

7

Share of other comprehensive income from investments

using the equity method

0

0

Tax effect resulting from components

-2

-1

recognized directly in equity without future reclassification

Total of expenditures and income recorded directly

10

5

in equity without future reclassification with tax effect

Group comprehensive income

-4,003

4,343

thereof non-controlling interests

0

-3

thereof shareholders Manz AG

-4,003

4,345

Manz AG

Report for the first three months of 2024

