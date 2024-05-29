Three Month Report 2024
Manz AG
at a glance
Key Figures
(in EUR million)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Revenues
51.2
76.4
Total operating revenues
54.8
84.4
EBITDA
2.6
8.9
EBITDA margin (in %)
4.7
10.6
EBIT
−0.2
5.9
EBIT margin (in %)
n/a
7.0
EBT
−1.4
4.9
Consolidated net profit
−1.8
4.5
Earnings per share, undiluted (in EUR)
−0.21
0.52
Cash flow from operating activities
-0.3
-20.9
Cash flow from investing activities
-4.1
-5.5
Cash flow from financing activities
-4.3
9.4
2024 Financial Calendar
July 02, 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024, Filderstadt
August 06, 2024
6-Month Report 2024
September 02 - 03, 2024
Herbstkonferenz equityforum, Frankfurt
November 07, 2024
9-Month Report 2024
November 18 - 19, 2024
Winter 1on1-Summit, virtuell
November 25 - 27, 2024
German Equity Forum, Frankfurt
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
3Manz
Manz AG Stock
Manz AG Stock
Key Share Figures 1/1/2024-3/31/2024
Ticker/ISIN
M5Z / DE000A0JQ5U3
Number of shares
8,542,574
Closing price (3/31/2024)*
EUR 10.04
High/Low*
EUR 12.46 / EUR 8.65
Absolute stock price performance
−19.4 %
Stock price performance TecDAX
+3.9 %
Market capitalization (3/31/2024)
EUR 85.77 million
*respective closing prices on the XETRA trading system of Deutsche Börse AG
Chart Manz AG Shares (XETRA, in %)
110
110
105
105
100
100
95
95
90
90
85
85
80
80
75
75
70
70
65
65
60
60
12/31/2023
01/31/2024
02/29/2024
03/31/2024
Manz AG
SDAX
TecDax
Shareholder Structure
Merril Lynch International
4.3 %
Daimler Truck AG
9.1 %
Shanghai Electric Germany
46.1 %
Free Float
17.8 %
Holding GmbH
Dieter Manz*
22.7 %
*thereof direct (§ 33 WpHG) 9.1 %, thereof attributed (§ 34 WpHG) 13.6 %
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Group Interim Management Report
Business Performance
Business Performance
Overview
In the first quarter of 2024, Manz AG generated group revenues of EUR 51.2 million after EUR 76.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to a decrease of 33.0 %. The subdued start to the new financial year, which is due to expected delays in customers' investment decisions, particularly in the battery sector, is also reflected in the earnings trend. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 71.1 % to EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were almost balanced at EUR -0.2 million (previous year: EUR 5,9 million). It should be noted that both EBITDA and EBIT in the previous year were characterized by a positive one-off effect of EUR 5.7 million*. Earnings before taxes (EBT) totalled EUR -1.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million) and the result for the period was EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.5 million).
Incoming orders increased by 5.6 % to EUR 48.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 46.3 million). At EUR 179.5 million, the order backlog as at 31 March 2024 was significantly below the previous year's level after EUR 306.7 million. The company believes that the noticeable reluctance of customers to make investment decisions primarily in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment at the start of the year will dissipate in the second half of the year in particular and lead to correspondingly positive catch-up effects in order intake. The Manz AG, with its excellent market position and first-class production solutions for lithium-ion batteries and electronic components and devices, should also benefit from this.
Business Segments
Revenues in the Segment Mobility & Battery Solutions totalled EUR 13.8 million in the first three months of the year (previous year: EUR 29.3 million). This 53.1 % decline reflects the expected reluctance of customers to invest in the battery business.
EBITDA was balanced at EUR 44 thousand in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: EUR
2.1 million). Segment-EBIT, which in the previous year included positive effects from the exchange of shares in Customcells Tübingen GmbH for shares in Customcells Holding GmbH totalling EUR 5.7 million, amounted to EUR -1.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million). EBT totalled EUR -2.0 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 0 million) and the result for the period was EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR -0.3 million). Order intake in the segment totalled EUR 23.3 million in the first three months of 2024, down 25.3 % on the previous year's figure of EUR 31.2 million.
*The positive one-off effect arose as part of a share swap with subsequent sale of the investment concerned in the Mobility & Battery Solutions division (see annual report 2023).
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Group Interim Management Report
Business Performance
Revenues Distribution by Segment January 1 to March 31, 2024
Mobility & Battery Solutions
26.9 %
73.1 %
Industry Solutions
Revenues Distribution by Region January 1 to March 31, 2024
China
11.5 %
Other Regions
0.3 %
52.2 %
Germany
USA
1.9 %
Taiwan
10.7 %
Rest of Europe
18.8 %
4.5 %
Rest of Asia
Revenues in the Segment Industry Solutions totalled EUR 37.5 million in the first three months of 2024 and, were 20.4 % below the previous year's level (previous year: EUR 47.1 million). EBITDA fell by 62.9 % to EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.8 million) and Segment-EBIT by 81.3 % to EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.1 million). This disproportionately large decline compared to revenues is mainly due to a higher cost of materials ratio as a result of a change in the product mix and a lower share of sales from the high-margin service business. EBT totalled EUR 0.6 million after EUR 4.9 million in the previous year and the result for the period was EUR -44 thousand after EUR 4.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The segment's order intake developed positively and increased by 69.6 % year-on-year to EUR 25.6 million (previous year: EUR 15.1 million).
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Group Interim Management Report
Business Report
Business Report
Revenue development per quarter
in EUR million
100
90
80
76.4
70
65.7
60
51.2
54.1
53.0
50
40
30
20
10
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
- 33 % decline in Group revenues in first quarter 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year due to expected delays in customers' investment decisions, particularly in the battery sector.
-
Late order intake in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment in the fourth quarter of 2023 is not yet reflected in the segment's revenue, which is around 50 % below the
previous year's figure.
- Decline in sales in the Industry Solutions segment of around 20 % compared to above- average segment revenues in the same period of the previous year.
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Group Interim Management Report
Business Report
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) per quarter
in EUR million 20
8.9
10
7.8
2.6
2.1
0
-10
-4.8
-20
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
- A slow start to the financial year 2024 is also reflected in the earnings trend: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 71.1 % to EUR 2.6 million
(previous year: EUR 8.9 million).
- EBITDA of the first quarter of 2023 was characterized by a positive one -off effect from the
exchange of shares in Customcells Tübingen GmbH for shares in CustomcellsHolding GmbH in the amount of EUR 5.7 million.
- Balanced EBITDA in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment; decline in EBITDA in the Industry Solutions segment to EUR 2.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.8 million) due to dif- ficult market environment in Asia.
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Group Interim Management Report
Business Report/Forecast Report
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) per quarter
in EUR million 20
10
5.4
4.9
0
-10
-0.2
-0.8
-7.9
-20
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were almost balanced at EUR -0.2 million despite a sharp decline in revenues.
- Adjusted for the positive one-off effect in EBIT of EUR 5.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, profitability in the first quarter of 2024 improved in comparison.
- Positive earnings contribution from the Industry Solutions segment of around EUR 1 million
Forecast Report
The forecast explained in the 2023 Annual Report remains unchanged. Due to the continued positive overall industry outlook in the markets addressed by the Manz Group, the Managing Board assumes that Manz will grow profitably in 2024. The extent to which the consequences of the war in Ukraine, trade wars such as the one between China and the USA and the current interest rate policy of the central banks will affect the macroeconomic and industry-specific conditions in 2024 cannot be conclusively estimated.
For the fiscal year 2024, the Managing Board expects the Group to achieve a mid-single- digit percentage increase in revenues compared to 2023, a mid to upper double-digit percentage increase in incoming orders, an EBITDA margin in the mid positive single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low positive single-digit percentage range. The equity ratio is expected to be around 30 %.
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Consolidated Interim Financial Statement
Consolidated Income Statement
Consolidated
Income Statement
01/01/-
01/01/-
(in TEUR)
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
Revenues
51,210
76,408
Inventory changes, finished and unfinished goods
-101
2,310
Work performed by the entity and capitalized
3,713
5,657
Total operating performance
54,822
84,375
Other operating income
9,144
7,565
Material expenses
-30,937
-48,578
Personnel expenses
-21,699
-22,090
Other operating expenses
-8,621
-11,507
Result from investments using the equity method
-136
-852
EBITDA
2,573
8,913
Amortization / depreciation
-2,790
-2,976
EBIT
- 216
5,937
Finance income
73
118
Finance costs
-1,264
-1,115
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
-1,408
4,940
Income taxes
-423
-464
Consolidated net profit
-1,831
4,476
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
thereof attributable to shareholders of Manz AG
-1,830
4,476
Weighted average number of shares (undiluted)
8,542,574
8,540,286
Earnings per share
undiluted in EUR per share
-0.21
0.52
diluted in EUR per share
-0.21
0.50
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
Consolidated Interim Financial Statement
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement
of Comprehensive Income
01/01/-
01/01/-
(in TEUR)
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
Consolidated profit or loss
-1,831
4,476
Difference resulting from currency translation
-2,182
-139
Cash flow hedges
0
0
Tax effect resulting from components not recognized in
profit/loss with possible future reclassification
0
0
Total of expenditures and income recorded
directly in equity with possible future reclassification
-2,182
-139
with tax effect
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
0
0
comprehensive income (FVOCI)
Revaluation of defined benefit pension plans
12
7
Share of other comprehensive income from investments
using the equity method
0
0
Tax effect resulting from components
-2
-1
recognized directly in equity without future reclassification
Total of expenditures and income recorded directly
10
5
in equity without future reclassification with tax effect
Group comprehensive income
-4,003
4,343
thereof non-controlling interests
0
-3
thereof shareholders Manz AG
-4,003
4,345
Manz AG
Report for the first three months of 2024
