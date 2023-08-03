6-Month Report 2023
Growth Industries in Focus
at a glance
2023 Financial Calendar
September 5, 2023
Herbstkonferenz Equity Forum
September 19, 2023
Berenberg Goldman Sachs Conference/Munich
October 18, 2023
Capital Markets Day/Reutlingen
November 7, 2023
Publication of the 3rd quarter 2023 quarterly report
November 28, 2023
German Equity Forum/Frankfurt
Overview of Consolidated Net Profits
Jan. 1, to
Jan. 1, to
(in EUR million)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Change in %
Revenues
142.1
126.7
+12.2
Total operating revenues
151.2
137.8
+9.7
EBITDA
16.1
0.1
+17,729.8
EBITDA margin (in %)
10.7
0.1
+10.6 pp
EBIT
10.3
-5.7
+279.6
EBIT margin (in %)
6.8
-4.2
+11.0 pp
EBT
9.2
-6.5
+242.9
Consolidated net profit
7.6
-8.4
+190.2
Earnings per share,
0.89
-1.09
+181.9
undiluted (in EUR)
Cash flow from operating activities
-28.3
11.4
-347.4
Cash flow from investing activities
-7.3
-8.7
+16.9
Cash flow from financing activities
10.0
1.5
+583.0
June 30, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Change in %
Total assets
316.0
344.8
-8.4
Shareholders' equity
108.5
102.3
+6.1
Equity ratio (in %)
34.3
29.7
+4.6 pp
Financial liabilities
56.2
44.3
+27.0
Liquid funds
7.6
33.6
-77.4
Net debt
48.6
10.7
+355.5
3
Manz AG Mission Statement
With many years of expertise in the areas of automation, laser processing, wet chemis- try, inspection systems and digital printing, we are a globally active high-tech engineering company that offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production equipment in the segments Industry Solutions and Mobility & Battery Solutions.
Our product portfolio includes customer-specific developments as well as individual machines and modules that can be linked together to form complete, individual systems. Above all, by being involved in customer projects at an early stage, we make a significant contribution to our customers' success with high-quality,demand-oriented solutions.
We pay particular attention to the automotive industry and electromobility. For example, we support economic and competitive plants for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries - from cell to finished pack - and highly integrated assembly lines for cell contacting systems to support the industry in the transformation from the classic to the electric powertrain.
We are focused on five future industries.
For new growth opportunities.
And a stronger market position.
Automobile and electromobility. Battery manufacturing. Electronics. Energy. Medical Technology.
Systematically taking advantage of the opportunities that arise from dynamic growth markets - that is what Manz stands for. Therefore our technology and product portfolio is strongly aligned to the needs and challenges of selected industries in our two segments, and it will continue to be enhanced with an industry focus. Therefore, this 6-month report concentrates on our five target industries and their potential.
The 6-month as well as the annual report and additional information about our industry focus can be found on our website.
For the sake of better readability, we avoid gender-differentiating formulations (e.g. "his/her" or "he/she"). The corresponding terms apply to all genders for the purposes of equal rights. This is done solely for editorial purposes and does not imply a judgment of any kind.
4
Index
Index
5
Overview
08 To Our Shareholders
- Letter from the Managing Board
- The Manz AG Share
16 Group Interim Management Report
- Basic Group Information
- Business Report
- Report on Opportunities and Risks
- Forecast Report
38 Consolidated Interim Financial Statement
- Consolidated Income Statement
- Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
- Consolidated Statement of Changes to Equity 2022
- Consolidated Statement of Changes to Equity 2023
- Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statement (condensed)
- Responsibility Statement
- Imprint
