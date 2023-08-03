3

Manz AG Mission Statement

With many years of expertise in the areas of automation, laser processing, wet chemis- try, inspection systems and digital printing, we are a globally active high-tech engineering company that offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production equipment in the segments Industry Solutions and Mobility & Battery Solutions.

Our product portfolio includes customer-specific developments as well as individual machines and modules that can be linked together to form complete, individual systems. Above all, by being involved in customer projects at an early stage, we make a significant contribution to our customers' success with high-quality,demand-oriented solutions.

We pay particular attention to the automotive industry and electromobility. For example, we support economic and competitive plants for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries - from cell to finished pack - and highly integrated assembly lines for cell contacting systems to support the industry in the transformation from the classic to the electric powertrain.

We are focused on five future industries.

For new growth opportunities.

And a stronger market position.

Automobile and electromobility. Battery manufacturing. Electronics. Energy. Medical Technology.

Systematically taking advantage of the opportunities that arise from dynamic growth markets - that is what Manz stands for. Therefore our technology and product portfolio is strongly aligned to the needs and challenges of selected industries in our two segments, and it will continue to be enhanced with an industry focus. Therefore, this 6-month report concentrates on our five target industries and their potential.

