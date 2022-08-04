Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Manz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-08-04 am EDT
36.60 EUR   +2.23%
10:58aMANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:37aMANZ : 6-Monatsbericht 2022
PU
01:32aManz AG publishes 2022 half-year report and adjusted full-year forecast
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/04/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.08.2022 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Drasch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Manz AG

b) LEI
529900B635NV0KEEOR57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of subscription rights (performance shares) granted as part of Managing Board compensation on the basis of the Manz Performance Share Plan to acquire new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 3908.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.00 EUR 3908.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77235  04.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MANZ AG
10:58aMANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:37aMANZ : 6-Monatsbericht 2022
PU
01:32aManz AG publishes 2022 half-year report and adjusted full-year forecast
EQ
07/29Manz AG terminates negotiations with Chinese contractual partner and makes non-cash imp..
EQ
07/29Manz AG makes non-cash impairment on an asset in the solar business and adjusts guidanc..
EQ
07/05Manz AG reports to Annual General Meeting on successes of focused growth strategy
EQ
05/31Manz AG opens up new customer groups with investment in CUSTOMCELLS
EQ
05/31Manz AG acquired 40% stake in Customcells Tübingen Gmbh.
CI
05/23MANZ : Invitation / Agenda 2022
PU
05/23MANZ : Compensation Report for the Fiscal Year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 319 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2022 5,33 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
Net Debt 2022 42,2 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 278 M 281 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,80 €
Average target price 52,25 €
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Powalla Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANZ AG-28.40%281
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-30.73%94 833
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-16.75%29 195
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.74%22 276
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-20.97%15 160
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA5.29%12 156