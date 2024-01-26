Manz AG expects revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at previous year's level and confirms earnings forecast
January 26, 2024 at 08:08 am EST
Financial figures
Reutlingen, January 26, 2024 - According to preliminary figures obtained during the preparation of the annual financial statements and not yet audited by the auditor, Manz AG now expects consolidated revenues for the 2023 fiscal year to be approximately at the previous year's level (2022: EUR 251.0 million). At the same time, the earnings forecast is confirmed.
The adjustment of the previous revenue forecast to achieve growth in the lower double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year is based on delayed incoming orders and postponements of project progress. In view of the deteriorating global economic outlook, incoming orders in the 2023 financial year were below expectations overall, but regained momentum in the fourth quarter. Incoming orders reached a volume in the mid double-digit million Euro range in December 2023 alone; in the fourth quarter of 2023, they were thus significantly higher than in the first three quarters of 2023.
The earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged, with an EBITDA margin in the mid-positive single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low positive single-digit percentage range.
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Ticker Symbol: M5Z
Market segment: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Manz AG
Steigäckerstraße 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Investor Relations Contact:
Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Phone.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395
E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Mario Groß
Phone.: +49 (0)40 609 186 83
E-Mail: manz@kirchhoff.de
Manz AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing high-tech equipment. The Company's business activities are divided into five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Company specializes in automation, vision and metrology, laser processing, wet chemistry, and roll-to-roll processes. It offers manufacturers and their suppliers manufacturing solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics and lithium-ion battery technology. The Company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized machines and modules that can be linked together to form individual system solutions. The Company operates globally, with development and production facilities in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan, as well as sales and service branches in the United States and India.