    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:41:58 2023-03-28 am EDT
20.88 EUR   +0.60%
01:32aManz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipment
EQ
03/17Manz : Corporate Governance Statement and Corporate Governance Report of Manz AG for Fiscal Year 2022
PU
03/09Manz AG publishes preliminary figures for 2022 and forecast for 2023
EQ
Manz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipment

03/28/2023 | 01:32am EDT
EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Manz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipment

28.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipment

 

  • Order placement as part of strategic cooperation between Manz and Daimler Truck
  • Order volume in the mid double-digit million euro range will affect revenues and earnings in 2023 and 2024
  • With its partner network, Manz offers a unique technology portfolio along the entire value chain of battery production, from electrode manufacturing to module assembly

 

Reutlingen, March 28, 2023 – Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, received an order in the mid double-digit million euro range from Daimler Truck AG as part of the strategic partnership between the two companies and the cooperation agreement concluded in this context. The order covers equipment for the production of electrodes and the assembly of battery cells for the pilot line at the Daimler Truck site in Mannheim and will affect revenues and earnings in 2023 and 2024.

With its Mobility & Battery Solutions segment, Manz AG is pursuing the goal of establishing itself as a leading European supplier and integrator of production equipment for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. In order to be able to offer its customers all process steps along the entire value chain of battery production from a single source – from electrode production and cell assembly to module assembly – Manz maintains strategic partnerships with other engineering companies. The focus of Manz's own development activities is on all key production steps in cell assembly. Equipment for electrode production and individual processes in module assembly are covered by Manz through its strong partner network. This approach, which is being implemented for the first time at Daimler Truck, enables Manz to derive optimizations for its own equipment or to implement corresponding modifications in the ongoing production process in partner equipment. Customers of Manz AG thus benefit from an optimally coordinated technology portfolio that is unique in Europe. In addition, geographical proximity and a shared understanding of values with regard to quality and efficiency among the cooperation partners make Manz a reliable partner for European customers. Manz was also able to score with these strengths in its cooperation with Daimler Truck: while the equipment for electrode production is supplied as part of Manz's partner network, both established and newly developed processes from Manz are used for cell assembly, including a first system that was developed together with GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co.KG.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, "The award of this contract by Daimler Truck underlines the high momentum in the market for electromobility and also our good positioning as an integrator of production equipment for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries in Europe. Together with our partners, we are able to cover all services for efficient cell and module production in our portfolio, from the laboratory line to pilot production and large-scale production. For our customers such as Daimler Truck AG, this holistic approach results in significant competitive advantages in terms of efficiency, quality, production costs, performance and safety of battery cells and modules. In this context, we are united with our partners by the demand for sustained top quality and cost efficiency through the reduction of frictional losses while maintaining a high integration factor."

 

Company profile:

Manz AG – engineering tomorrow’s production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.  

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.  

Technologically, Manz's production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.  

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.  

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 250 million based on preliminary figures.

 

Contact

Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-99

E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com

 

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611 – 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 – 205855-66

E-Mail: krause@cometis.de


28.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1593483

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593483  28.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 256 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 -6,62 M -7,14 M -7,14 M
Net Debt 2022 11,4 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,75 €
Average target price 26,33 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Powalla Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANZ AG-1.43%191
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.22.75%100 459
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.25.81%36 956
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.18.74%19 378
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.45.68%18 257
DISCO CORPORATION17.62%12 189
