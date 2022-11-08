Advanced search
    DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
2022-11-08
26.85 EUR   -0.56%
Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022
EQ
09/15Manz, GROB-WERKE, and Dürr are entering into a unique European partnership in the field of production technology for lithium-ion batteries
EQ
09/15Manz AG, Grob-Werke Gmbh & Co. Kg and Durr Ag Forms Strategic Partnership for the Joint Acquisition and Execution of Projects for Equipping Entire Battery Factories
CI
Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022

11/08/2022
EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022

08.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG reports on operational and strategic progress in the first nine months of 2022

 

  • Revenue growth by 17.0% year-on-year to EUR 191.4 million
  • Mobility & Battery Solutions segment records significant revenue growth of 31.4% driven by continued dynamic development of the electromobility market
  • Solid revenue increase in Industry Solutions segment of 9.6% resulting from high demand from microchip production customers
  • Earnings characterized by opposing effects as expected, with an overall positive trend over the quarters

 

Reutlingen, November 08, 2022 – Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, recorded an increase in revenues to EUR 191.4 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to EUR 163.6 million in the same period of the previous year. The significant increase of 17.0% reflects the continued high dynamic of business in the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment on the one hand and solid growth in the Industry Solutions segment on the other. As expected, earnings in the reporting period were characterized by opposing effects but showed an overall positive trend over the quarters. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment in particular was impacted by a significant rise in material costs and higher personnel expenses. The latter were mainly due to the recruitment of highly specialized technical staff for the further development of battery technology. In addition, the very high order backlog required additional external resources for processing. This was in turn offset by positive currency effects. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 6.8 million after the first nine months of 2022 (previous year: EUR 17.7 million), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR -1.8 million (previous year: EUR 8.7 million). The previous year's figures were positively influenced by the sale of shares in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. amounting to EUR 14.5 million.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Our development in the first nine months of 2022 proves, especially against the backdrop of a very challenging global environment, that we have set the right strategic priorities with Manz AG. The steadily increasing dynamic in the electromobility market opens up excellent business opportunities for us in the future. This is underlined not least by our cooperation with Daimler Truck, under which we received the first order for the InnoLab Battery in Mannheim in the third quarter. In addition, in the third quarter we created a unique industrial alliance with Dürr and GROB with the aim of covering the entire value chain of battery production technology in Europe - this will further strengthen our very good market positioning in the long term, which is incidentally also reflected in our very high order backlog." The order backlog amounted to EUR 318.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to EUR 188.4 million as of the previous year's reporting date.

For the full year 2022, the Managing Board expects revenue growth in the low to mid double-digit percentage range compared to the previous year, an EBITDA margin in the low single-digit percentage range, and a balanced EBIT.

 

Revenues, EBITDA and EBIT 9M 2022 year-on-year

       
in EUR million 9M 2022 9M 2021
Group Revenues 191.4 163.6
Mobility & Battery Solutions 73.0 55.6
Industry Solutions 118.3 108.0
     
EBITDA Group* 6.8 17.7
Mobility & Battery Solutions -4.2 6.0
Industry Solutions 11.0 11.8
     
EBIT Group* -1.8 8.7
Mobility & Battery Solutions -7.7 3.1
Industry Solutions 5.8 5.6
         

 

* Previous year's figures were positively influenced by the sale of shares in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. amounting to EUR 14.5 million

 

The full report for the first nine months of 2022 is available for download from today on the company's website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Publications section.

 

 

 

 

Company profile:

 

Manz AG – engineering tomorrow’s production 

 

Manz AG is a global high-tech engineering company.

Focusing on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery manufacturing, electronics, energy as well as medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in the fields of automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2021, the group generated revenues of around EUR 228 million.

 

Contact:

 

Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 – 9000-99

E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

 

 

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611 – 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 – 205855-66

E-mail: krause@cometis.de

 

 


08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1481095

 
End of News EQS News Service

1481095  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481095&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
