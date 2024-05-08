Manz AG sells Hungarian company and thus optimises production structure
May 08, 2024 at 10:51 am EDT
Reutlingen, May 8th, 2024 – Manz AG (ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3) is selling its Hungarian subsidiary Manz Hungary Kft, Debrecen/Hungary, to Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Allmersbach, as part of a share deal, subject to contractually agreed conditions precedent and potential regulatory approvals. A corresponding agreement was signed by both parties today. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
Manz Hungary Kft. specialises in the machining and welding of large-format objects, CNC milling and turning as well as the assembly of components and machines. With the sale of the Hungarian subsidiary, Manz AG optimises its production structure and gains greater flexibility in the manufacturing process through the planned close cooperation with Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH. The inflow of EUR 8 million from the transaction will additionally strengthen Manz AG's liquidity.
Manz AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing high-tech equipment. The Company's business activities are divided into five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Company specializes in automation, vision and metrology, laser processing, wet chemistry, and roll-to-roll processes. It offers manufacturers and their suppliers manufacturing solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics and lithium-ion battery technology. The Company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized machines and modules that can be linked together to form individual system solutions. The Company operates globally, with development and production facilities in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan, as well as sales and service branches in the United States and India.