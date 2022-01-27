Manz AG starts the new year with realignment of Group organization and adjustment of reporting segments



Organizational realignment and new reporting structure introduced as of January 01, 2022

Consolidation of business areas, redefinition of Group functions and simultaneous strengthening of operational responsibility of individual locations enables improved scalability of business activities

In the future, reporting will take place in the two segments "Mobility & Battery Solutions" and "Industry Solutions"



Reutlingen, Germany, January 27, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive technology portfolio, adjusted the Group's organizational structure and reporting segments as of January 01, 2022.

In recent years, the company has laid the groundwork for its current growth potential by consistently aligning its technology and product portfolio with the needs and challenges of the automotive industry & electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology. With the new brand claim "engineering tomorrow's production" to sharpen its positioning and the realignment of the Group's organization that has now taken place, Manz is aiming to take even greater advantage of the opportunities offered by these dynamic growth markets. In the context of this, the Group's organizational structure was optimized, the business areas were reorganized, and the reporting segments were adjusted accordingly.

Starting in the 2022 fiscal year, Manz AG will report in the two reporting segments Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. Mobility & Battery Solutions will essentially comprise the business activities of the former Energy Storage segment, with a clear focus on the growth market of e-mobility. In the Industry Solutions reporting segment, Manz AG combines the activities of the two business areas Electronics (semiconductor back-end production, Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging and display technologies) and Industrial Automation (industrial assembly solutions for the production of consumer electronics, power electronics and other components of the electric powertrain).

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The requirements and growth potential in the markets we address require a clear focus, speed, and agility. With the realignment we have now undertaken a clear assignment of responsibilities, a significant reduction in interfaces, and a strengthening of our group functions and the respective locations. We will thus be able to make much better use of the opportunities in our growth markets, scale our business activities, and achieve the goals we have set ourselves."



Company Profile:



Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production



Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2020, the Group generated revenues of around 237 million euros.



