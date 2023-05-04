

04.05.2023



Manz AG wins ReneSys Energy Italia Srl as a new customer and receives a multi-million euro order

ReneSys Energy Italia Srl is a provider of next-generation battery cell technology and provides modular production lines for energy storage systems to customers worldwide

Initial order has a total volume of around EUR 25 million for a production line in Italy for prismatic lithium-ion cells with a total annual capacity of 250 MWh

ReneSys Energy Italia Srl plans further roll-out of 3 additional identical lines in Italy

Follow-up orders for additional identical lines offer great scaling potential for Manz

Reutlingen, Germany, May 4, 2023 – Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has acquired ReneSys Energy Italia Srl, a provider of next-generation battery cell technology, as a new customer. The company, headquartered in Italy, has now placed an order as part of a strategic partnership with a total volume of around EUR 25 million. The initial order includes equipment for a production line for prismatic lithium-ion cells with a total capacity of 250 MWh, which will be set up in Italy. The order will have an impact on revenues and earnings in fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

ReneSys Energy Italia Srl has set itself the task of driving the energy transition worldwide by providing modular production lines for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells, thus enabling a local supply of energy storage systems. For this purpose, a modular and innovative manufacturing platform was developed together with Manz, which can be used to offer customers a "plug-and-play" system. The unique design of the modular production line is characterized by a high degree of replicability and, at the same time, flexible adaptation to local conditions. In the future, ReneSys Energy Italia Srl plans to distribute the modular manufacturing process in countries around the world based on the production line realized with Manz. The first order that has now been placed with Manz is thus the starting signal for a global roll-out of further identical lines. For Manz AG, this offers great scaling potential in the future.

To underline the growth plan of ReneSys Energy Italia Srl and to reserve the necessary resources of Manz AG and its supplier network, a Letter of Intent for three additional identical lines in Italy was signed.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "The order placed by ReneSys Energy Italia Srl is further proof of Manz AG's strong positioning as a high-tech engineering company in the battery sector. In this context, we were able to convince with our decades of experience and proven expertise and are the only European supplier who, thanks to an excellent supplier network, can plan, design and implement an entire production line – from electrode coating to formation – on a larger scale. We are proud that we could support and convince our customer with our modular and scalable concept, that will be adoptable to future cell developments and technologies with very low time effort."

Giacomo Ortolano, CEO of ReneSys Energy Italia Srl: “ReneSys Energy Italia has identified Manz AG as the ideal partner to whom it has exclusively entrusted the supply of industrial processes as a basis for future investments in Italy and abroad. The solid partnership and exclusive relationship with Manz AG represent a strategic choice that clearly highlights the need to combine industrial projects for the energy transition with innovation and advanced technological capacity. Our aim is to lead the sustainable energy transition in Europe and re-industrialize production in Italy.”

Company Profile:

Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 251 million.

