Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Manz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:08:09 2023-05-04 am EDT
23.68 EUR   +0.96%
04:00aManz AG wins ReneSys Energy Italia Srl as a new customer and receives a multi-million euro order
EQ
03/30Manz : Presentation of the 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/30Manz AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manz AG wins ReneSys Energy Italia Srl as a new customer and receives a multi-million euro order

05/04/2023 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 04.05.2023 / 09:59 CET/CEST

Manz AG wins ReneSys Energy Italia Srl as a new customer and receives a multi-million euro order

  • ReneSys Energy Italia Srl is a provider of next-generation battery cell technology and provides modular production lines for energy storage systems to customers worldwide
  • Initial order has a total volume of around EUR 25 million for a production line in Italy for prismatic lithium-ion cells with a total annual capacity of 250 MWh
  • ReneSys Energy Italia Srl plans further roll-out of 3 additional identical lines in Italy
  • Follow-up orders for additional identical lines offer great scaling potential for Manz

Reutlingen, Germany, May 4, 2023 – Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has acquired ReneSys Energy Italia Srl, a provider of next-generation battery cell technology, as a new customer. The company, headquartered in Italy, has now placed an order as part of a strategic partnership with a total volume of around EUR 25 million. The initial order includes equipment for a production line for prismatic lithium-ion cells with a total capacity of 250 MWh, which will be set up in Italy. The order will have an impact on revenues and earnings in fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

ReneSys Energy Italia Srl has set itself the task of driving the energy transition worldwide by providing modular production lines for the manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells, thus enabling a local supply of energy storage systems. For this purpose, a modular and innovative manufacturing platform was developed together with Manz, which can be used to offer customers a "plug-and-play" system. The unique design of the modular production line is characterized by a high degree of replicability and, at the same time, flexible adaptation to local conditions. In the future, ReneSys Energy Italia Srl plans to distribute the modular manufacturing process in countries around the world based on the production line realized with Manz. The first order that has now been placed with Manz is thus the starting signal for a global roll-out of further identical lines. For Manz AG, this offers great scaling potential in the future.

To underline the growth plan of ReneSys Energy Italia Srl and to reserve the necessary resources of Manz AG and its supplier network, a Letter of Intent for three additional identical lines in Italy was signed.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG: "The order placed by ReneSys Energy Italia Srl is further proof of Manz AG's strong positioning as a high-tech engineering company in the battery sector. In this context, we were able to convince with our decades of experience and proven expertise and are the only European supplier who, thanks to an excellent supplier network, can plan, design and implement an entire production line – from electrode coating to formation – on a larger scale. We are proud that we could support and convince our customer with our modular and scalable concept, that will be adoptable to future cell developments and technologies with very low time effort."

Giacomo Ortolano, CEO of ReneSys Energy Italia Srl: “ReneSys Energy Italia has identified Manz AG as the ideal partner to whom it has exclusively entrusted the supply of industrial processes as a basis for future investments in Italy and abroad. The solid partnership and exclusive relationship with Manz AG represent a strategic choice that clearly highlights the need to combine industrial projects for the energy transition with innovation and advanced technological capacity. Our aim is to lead the sustainable energy transition in Europe and re-industrialize production in Italy.”

 

Company Profile:

Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 251 million.

 

Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-mail: abartmann@manz.com

 

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de
 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Manz AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

04.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1624239

 
End of News EQS Media

1624239  04.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624239&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about MANZ AG
04:00aManz AG wins ReneSys Energy Italia Srl as a new customer and receives a multi-million e..
EQ
03/30Manz : Presentation of the 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/30Manz AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Manz AG Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/28Manz Secures Electrodes, Battery Cells Assembly Equipment Order from Daimler Truck
MT
03/28Manz AG receives multi-million order from Daimler Truck for battery production equipmen..
EQ
03/17Manz : Corporate Governance Statement and Corporate Governance Report of Manz AG for Fisca..
PU
03/09Manz AG publishes preliminary figures for 2022 and forecast for 2023
EQ
2022Manz : 2022 Declaration of Conformity (December)
PU
2022Manz : Presentation of the 2022 9-Month Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 291 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2023 1,76 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
Net Debt 2023 24,5 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 200 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 492
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,45 €
Average target price 26,33 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Powalla Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANZ AG11.40%221
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.15.18%95 743
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.10.35%32 553
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.48.48%25 632
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.42.22%18 282
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA85.13%16 200
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer