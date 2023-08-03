EQS-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Manz AG with positive revenue and earnings development in the first half of 2023



03.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Manz AG with positive revenue and earnings development in the first half of 2023

Revenues increase by around 12% year-on-year to EUR 142 million

Mobility & Battery Solutions segment with significant revenue growth of 18%

Solid revenue growth of 8% in the Industry Solutions segment

Significant earnings improvement results in EBIT margin of 7%

Reutlingen, August 03, 2023 – Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, recorded an increase in revenues to EUR 142.1 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to EUR 126.7 million in the same period of the previous year. The increase of 12.2% is attributable to the expansion of business in the two divisions Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 16.1 million in the first half of 2023 (previous year: EUR 0.1 million), with the EBITDA margin rising to 10.7%. The significantly improved EBITDA was due to a positive effect of around EUR 6 million from a share swap with Customcells and a significantly improved material cost ratio. As a result, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also improved significantly to EUR 10.3 million (previous year: EUR -5.7 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.8%.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "The developments in the first half of 2023 send mixed signals. On the one hand, we are very pleased with the increase in Group revenues and the very positive improvement in earnings. On the other hand, we have been registering a certain reluctance to invest since the beginning of the year, which is also reflected in our order intake. Nevertheless, we are generally optimistic about the future, as we have a strong basis for our future development with an order backlog of EUR 221 million. In addition, we expect order intake to regain significant momentum in all areas in the course of the second half of the year."

In the Mobility & Battery Solutions segment, Manz achieved significant revenue growth of 18.0% to EUR 58.6 million (previous year: EUR 49.7 million) in the first six months of 2023. Influenced by a positive effect from the share swap with Customcells, the segment's EBIT improved significantly to EUR 5.6 million in the reporting period, compared to EUR -9.0 million in the first half of 2022. In the Industry Solutions segment, revenues in the first half of 2023 grew by 8.4% year-on-year to EUR 83.4 million (previous year: EUR 77.0 million) due to the progressive processing of the order backlog. At the same time, the segment EBIT benefited from a significantly lower material cost ratio and increased to EUR 4.7 million compared to EUR 3.2 million in last year's period.

As a result of the described business development in the first half of 2023, the Managing Board continues to assume that the forecast for the full year can be achieved, although ongoing challenges in the predictability of order development are to be expected. Thus, an increase in revenues in the lower double-digit percentage range compared to 2022, an EBITDA margin in the mid positive single-digit percentage range and an EBIT margin in the low positive single-digit percentage range are still expected for the fiscal year 2023.



Revenues, EBITDA and EBIT H1 2023 year-on-year

in EUR million H1 2023 H1 2022 Group Revenues 142.1 126.7 Mobility & Battery Solutions 58.6 49.7 Industry Solutions 83.4 77.0 Group EBITDA 16.1 0.1 Mobility & Battery Solutions 8.2 -6.6 Industry Solutions 8.0 6.7 Group EBIT 10.3 -5.7 Mobility & Battery Solutions 5.6 -9.0 Industry Solutions 4.7 3.2



The full report for the first six months of 2023 is available for download from today on the company's website www.manz.com in the Investor Relations / Publications section.

Company profile:

Manz AG – engineering tomorrow’s production

Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and systems, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz’s production systems are based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, wet chemistry, and digital printing.

With currently around 1,500 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2022, the Group generated revenues of EUR 251 million.

