Manz AG

Reutlingen

- ISIN DE000A0JQ5U3 -

Addition to item 4 of the agenda

of the 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024

Item 4 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 2 July 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) is supplemented by the following proposed resolution.

4. Resolution on the election of the auditor and the consolidated financial state- ments for the fiscal year 2024

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the sustainability report for the fiscal year 2024

Based on the recommendation of its Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board pro- poses that Baker Tilly GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, based in Düsseldorf, to be appointed as the auditor of the Company's sustainability report for the fiscal year 2024 with effect from the date on which the German Act Imple- menting the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive into German Law ("CSRD Implementation Act") comes into force. The Supervisory Board only has to imple- ment the resolution if a sustainability report to be prepared for the fiscal year 2024 is subject to a mandatory external audit by an auditor to be appointed by the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the CSRD Implementation Act.

The Audit Committee has declared that its recommendation is free from undue influence by third parties pursuant to Art. 16 (2) 3 of the EU Statutory Audit Regula- tion, and that no clause of the kind referred to in Art. 16 (6) EU Statutory Audit Regulation has been imposed on it.

Explanation of the addition to agenda item 4

The appointment of the auditor for sustainability reporting takes into account the upcoming implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) into German law, according to which capital market-oriented companies within the meaning of Section 264d of the German Commercial Code (HGB) will be obliged to prepare a sustainability report as early as the fiscal year 2024. As part of the summarized management report for the company and the Group, the sustainability report will then be a mandatory subject of the audit as part of a limited assurance engagement. For reasons of audit