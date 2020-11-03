Manz : Presentation of the 2020 9-Month Report

FINANCIAL FIGURES 9M/2020
Martin Drasch, CEO / Manfred Hochleitner, CFO
November 3, 2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
INCOME STATEMENT 9M 2020
|
in EUR million
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change in
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
172.4
|
198.2
|
-13.0
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Performance
|
176.0
|
201.8
|
-12.8
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating Income
|
4.6
|
6.3
|
-27.2
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Materials
|
-96.3
|
-126.4
|
-23.8
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel Expenses
|
-54.0
|
-54.8
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
-22.0
|
-26.3
|
-16.5
|
|
|
|
|
Share of profit/loss of associates
|
9.3
|
5.1
|
+82.8
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
17.6
|
5.8
|
+205.5
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization/Depreciation
|
-9.4
|
-13.4
|
-30.4
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
8.2
|
-7.7
|
+207.0
|
|
|
|
|
EBT
|
6.4
|
-9.6
|
+167.2
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net profit
|
4.0
|
-11.4
|
+135.6
|
|
|
|
-
9M revenues below original expectations due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Significant increase in EBITDA and EBIT in an economically challenging environment
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
REVENUES & EBIT 9M/2020 & 9M/2019 BY SEGMENT
91.6
68.4
|
39.0
|
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.2
|
30.9 29.6
|
|
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.7 6.9
|
13.4 14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.9
|
|
-7.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
-9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solar
|
|
Electronics
|
|
Energy Storage
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
in EUR million
|
|
Revenues 9M/2020
|
|
Revenues 9M/2019
|
|
|
EBIT 9M/2020
|
|
|
EBIT 9M/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03.11.2020
|
4
Financial Figures 9M/2020
BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
344.9
|
|
|
344.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Definition
|
Sept. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
163.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
194.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity ÷
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
Equity Ratio
|
39.5%
|
38.8%
|
+0.7pp
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet total
|
|
|
|
47.4%
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
56.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current
|
Net Working
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
./. Liquid funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.1%
|
liabilities
|
Capital
|
50.8
|
30.1
|
+68.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
./. Non-interest-bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in EUR million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current
|
150.8
|
|
|
136.2
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43.7%
|
|
|
39.5%
|
37.4
|
13.9
|
+169.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in EUR million)
|
./. Liquid funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
Liabilities
|
in EUR million
|
|
|
|
|
-
Balance sheet total as of September 30, 2020 increased slightly by 1.0% to EUR 344.9m (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR 341.5m)
-
Increase of net working capital due to further progress in projects
-
Increase of net debt mainly because of increase of non-current financial liabilities in Taiwan
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
CASH FLOW
|
44.0
|
|
-14.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.7
|
41.7
|
|
|
|
-5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
Cash
|
CF from Operating
|
CF from Investing
|
CF from Financing
|
Cash
|
|
|
01 Jan. 2020
|
Activities
|
Activities
|
Activities
|
30 Sept. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.0
|
-38.3
|
-6.7
|
18.3
|
24.7
|
|
|
01 Jan. 2019
|
|
|
|
30 Sept. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Decrease of Cash flow from operating activities largely determined by a decrease of trade payables and contract liabilities driven by consumption of down payments
-
Increase of Cash flow from financing activities results from the increase of non-current financial liabilities
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
SEGMENT SOLAR
|
in EUR million
|
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
Solar
|
Revenues
|
17.6
|
39.0
|
-54.9
|
EBIT
|
-5.9
|
0.4
|
-1,530.3
|
-
International lockdown regulations led to severe project delays
-
-
Processing of major CIGS orders in China was resumed to a limited extent in third quarter
-
Segment revenues as well as EBIT below the original expectation
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
SEGMENT ELECTRONICS
|
in EUR million
|
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
Electronics
|
Revenues
|
68.4
|
91.6
|
-25.3
|
EBIT
|
0.1
|
-7.6
|
+100.8
|
-
Revenues declined compared to 9M 2019 figure, which was characterized by the processing of a major order for a customer in the display industry
-
Strong growth in earnings reflects profitable project processing of an order from a Tier 1 automotive supplier for equipment for automated assembly of the cell contacting system
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
SEGMENT ENERGY STORAGE
|
in EUR million
|
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Storage
|
Revenues
|
42.1
|
23.2
|
+81.7
|
EBIT
|
2.7
|
-9.0
|
+130.4
|
-
Significant increase in revenues and EBIT
-
Strong order intake in 2020 from new and existing customers in the high double-digit million range
-
Excellent chances to further benefit from the current dynamics of e-mobility in Europe and worldwide
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
SEGMENT CONTRACT MANUFACTURING
|
in EUR million
|
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
Contract Manufacturing
|
Revenues
|
30.9
|
29.6
|
+4.4
|
EBIT
|
11.7
|
6.9
|
+68.7
|
-
Dynamic development of semiconductor market resulted in strong contribution of Talus Manufacturing
-
Successful expansion of business with cooperation agreement with leading German manufacturer in the electrical engineering industry and start of collaboration with leading semiconductor specialist at China site
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
SEGMENT SERVICE
|
in EUR million
|
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
SERVICE
|
Revenues
|
13.4
|
14.8
|
-9.4
|
EBIT
|
-0.3
|
1.4
|
-118.1
|
-
Revenues and EBIT below previous years´ level
-
Development was below expectations mainly due to a reduced machine base and price competition
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
ORDER INTAKE AND ORDER BACKLOG BY SEGMENT
|
Order intake
|
Order backlog
|
in EUR million
|
9M/2020
|
9M/2019
|
Change
|
in %
|
|
|
|
Solar
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
-38.6
|
|
|
|
|
Electronics
|
51.5
|
62.3
|
-17.4
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Storage
|
87.8
|
22.9
|
+282.6
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
28.8
|
27.9
|
+3.0
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
13.4
|
14.8
|
-9.4
|
|
|
|
|
Total Group
|
181.9
|
128.7
|
+41.3
|
|
|
|
|
in EUR million
|
30.09.
|
30.09.
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
in %
|
|
Solar
|
35.8
|
53.9
|
-33.6
|
|
|
|
|
Electronics
|
33.5
|
66.3
|
-49.4
|
|
|
|
|
Energy Storage
|
102.9
|
11.8
|
+775.3
|
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
4.8
|
8.7
|
-45.1
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total Group
|
177.0
|
140.6
|
+25.9
|
|
|
|
Financial Figures 9M/2020
GUIDANCE 2020
-
Adjustment of revenues guidance
-
-
Previous guidance: Slight to moderate increase in revenues compared to 2019
-
New guidance: Slight decrease in revenues compared to 2019
-
Positive EBITDA margin in the mid single-digit percentage range
-
Positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range
03.11.2020
Financial Figures 9M/2020
CONTACT
Manz AG
Steigaeckerstrasse 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
www.manz.com
info@manz.com
Phone +49 7121 9000 0
03.11.2020
