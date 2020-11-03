?>
MANZ AG

(M5Z)
Manz : Presentation of the 2020 9-Month Report

11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST

FINANCIAL FIGURES 9M/2020

Martin Drasch, CEO / Manfred Hochleitner, CFO

November 3, 2020

FINANCIAL

FIGURES

9M/2020

Financial Figures 9M/2020

INCOME STATEMENT 9M 2020

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change in

%

Revenues

172.4

198.2

-13.0

Total Operating Performance

176.0

201.8

-12.8

Other Operating Income

4.6

6.3

-27.2

Cost of Materials

-96.3

-126.4

-23.8

Personnel Expenses

-54.0

-54.8

-1.4

Other Operating Expenses

-22.0

-26.3

-16.5

Share of profit/loss of associates

9.3

5.1

+82.8

EBITDA

17.6

5.8

+205.5

Amortization/Depreciation

-9.4

-13.4

-30.4

EBIT

8.2

-7.7

+207.0

EBT

6.4

-9.6

+167.2

Consolidated net profit

4.0

-11.4

+135.6

  • 9M revenues below original expectations due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Significant increase in EBITDA and EBIT in an economically challenging environment

03.11.2020 3

Financial Figures 9M/2020

REVENUES & EBIT 9M/2020 & 9M/2019 BY SEGMENT

91.6

68.4

39.0

42.1

23.2

30.9 29.6

17.6

11.7 6.9

13.4 14.8

0.4

0.1

2.7

1.4

-5.9

-7.6

-0.3

-9.0

Solar

Electronics

Energy Storage

Contract

Service

Manufacturing

in EUR million

Revenues 9M/2020

Revenues 9M/2019

EBIT 9M/2020

EBIT 9M/2019

03.11.2020

4

Financial Figures 9M/2020

BALANCE SHEET

344.9

344.9

Definition

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Change

2020

2019

163.6

194.2

Equity ÷

Current

Equity Ratio

39.5%

38.8%

+0.7pp

Current

Balance sheet total

47.4%

Liabilities

Assets

56.3%

Non-Current

Net Working

Current assets

45.1

./. Liquid funds

13.1%

liabilities

Capital

50.8

30.1

+68.8%

./. Non-interest-bearing

(in EUR million)

current liabilities

Non-Current

150.8

136.2

Equity

Net Debt

Interest bearing liabilities

Assets

43.7%

39.5%

37.4

13.9

+169.2%

(in EUR million)

./. Liquid funds

Assets

Liabilities

in EUR million

  • Balance sheet total as of September 30, 2020 increased slightly by 1.0% to EUR 344.9m (Dec. 31, 2019: EUR 341.5m)
  • Increase of net working capital due to further progress in projects
  • Increase of net debt mainly because of increase of non-current financial liabilities in Taiwan

03.11.2020 5

Financial Figures 9M/2020

CASH FLOW

in EUR million

44.0

-14.5

17.7

41.7

-5.4

-5.2%

Cash

CF from Operating

CF from Investing

CF from Financing

Cash

01 Jan. 2020

Activities

Activities

Activities

30 Sept. 2020

51.0

-38.3

-6.7

18.3

24.7

01 Jan. 2019

30 Sept. 2019

  • Decrease of Cash flow from operating activities largely determined by a decrease of trade payables and contract liabilities driven by consumption of down payments
  • Increase of Cash flow from financing activities results from the increase of non-current financial liabilities

03.11.2020 6

SEGMENT STATUS 9M/2020

Financial Figures 9M/2020

SEGMENT SOLAR

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change

in %

Solar

Revenues

17.6

39.0

-54.9

EBIT

-5.9

0.4

-1,530.3

  • International lockdown regulations led to severe project delays
    • Processing of major CIGS orders in China was resumed to a limited extent in third quarter
  • Segment revenues as well as EBIT below the original expectation

03.11.2020 8

Financial Figures 9M/2020

SEGMENT ELECTRONICS

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change

in %

Electronics

Revenues

68.4

91.6

-25.3

EBIT

0.1

-7.6

+100.8

  • Revenues declined compared to 9M 2019 figure, which was characterized by the processing of a major order for a customer in the display industry
  • Strong growth in earnings reflects profitable project processing of an order from a Tier 1 automotive supplier for equipment for automated assembly of the cell contacting system

03.11.2020 9

Financial Figures 9M/2020

SEGMENT ENERGY STORAGE

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change

in %

Energy Storage

Revenues

42.1

23.2

+81.7

EBIT

2.7

-9.0

+130.4

  • Significant increase in revenues and EBIT
  • Strong order intake in 2020 from new and existing customers in the high double-digit million range
  • Excellent chances to further benefit from the current dynamics of e-mobility in Europe and worldwide

03.11.2020 10

Financial Figures 9M/2020

SEGMENT CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change

in %

Contract Manufacturing

Revenues

30.9

29.6

+4.4

EBIT

11.7

6.9

+68.7

  • Dynamic development of semiconductor market resulted in strong contribution of Talus Manufacturing
  • Successful expansion of business with cooperation agreement with leading German manufacturer in the electrical engineering industry and start of collaboration with leading semiconductor specialist at China site

03.11.2020 11

Financial Figures 9M/2020

SEGMENT SERVICE

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change

in %

SERVICE

Revenues

13.4

14.8

-9.4

EBIT

-0.3

1.4

-118.1

  • Revenues and EBIT below previous years´ level
  • Development was below expectations mainly due to a reduced machine base and price competition

03.11.2020 12

OUTLOOK

2020

Financial Figures 9M/2020

ORDER INTAKE AND ORDER BACKLOG BY SEGMENT

Order intake

Order backlog

in EUR million

9M/2020

9M/2019

Change

in %

Solar

0.5

0.8

-38.6

Electronics

51.5

62.3

-17.4

Energy Storage

87.8

22.9

+282.6

Contract

28.8

27.9

+3.0

Manufacturing

Service

13.4

14.8

-9.4

Total Group

181.9

128.7

+41.3

in EUR million

30.09.

30.09.

Change

2020

2019

in %

Solar

35.8

53.9

-33.6

Electronics

33.5

66.3

-49.4

Energy Storage

102.9

11.8

+775.3

Contract

4.8

8.7

-45.1

Manufacturing

Service

-

-

-

Total Group

177.0

140.6

+25.9

03.11.2020 14

Financial Figures 9M/2020

GUIDANCE 2020

  • Adjustment of revenues guidance
    • Previous guidance: Slight to moderate increase in revenues compared to 2019
    • New guidance: Slight decrease in revenues compared to 2019
  • Positive EBITDA margin in the mid single-digit percentage range
  • Positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range

03.11.2020 15

Financial Figures 9M/2020

CONTACT

Manz AG

Steigaeckerstrasse 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany

www.manz.com

info@manz.com

Phone +49 7121 9000 0

Fax

+49 7121 9000 99

03.11.2020 16

Disclaimer

Manz AG published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:44:03 UTC

