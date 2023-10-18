OCTOBER 18, 2023 - MARTIN DRASCH, CEO / MANFRED HOCHLEITNER, CFO

OUR VISION

As a high-tech equipment manufacturer, our innovative solutions for selected growth markets create the foundation for a future

worth living.

HISTORY

1987

1990

1994

2006

2008

2009

2012

2014

2022

Foundation

Development of

First order

IPO on Entry

Acquisition of

Entry on

Development of

Acquisition of

Manz, GROB-

the first

of FPD industry

Standard of

R&D and

market for

the modular

Arcotronics in

WERKE and

automation

in Asia

Frankfurt

production sites

lithium-ion

assembly

Bologna, Italy:

Dürr conclude

system for

stock exchange

in Slovakia,

batteries

platform

Expansion of the

unique European

processing

Taiwan & China

"LightAssembly"

technology

cooperation in

crystalline solar

for electronic

portfolio for the

the field of Li-Ion

cells in pilot

products

production of Li-

production

production

Ion batteries

technology

GLOBAL PRESENCE

Facts & Figures

HEADQUARTERS

»

Germany

R&D AND

»

Germany

PROTOTYPING

»

Italy

»

Taiwan

PRODUCTION

»

Slovakia

»

Hungary

»

China

SALES & SERVICE

»

Asia

»

Europe

»

USA

1987

1,500

55,000 m²

€ 251 million

TECHNOLOGIES

Automation

Wet Chemistry

Inspection systems

Laser processing

MOBILITY & BATTERY

Digital Printing

INDUSTRY

SEGMENTS

SOLUTIONS

SOLUTIONS

INDUSTRIES

Automotive & Electromobility

Electronics

Energy

Battery production

STRATEGY & GROWTH DRIVERS

STRATEGIC FOCUS

"As a high-tech equipment manufacturer, our innovative solutions for selected growth markets

create the foundation for a future-worth living."

Top 3 EU/US supplier and

Renowned solution provider

integrator of production

for assembly and production

equipment for the manufacture of

solutions for electronic

lithium-ion batteries

components and devices

Principles of focused strategy & concept of growth in partnership

Actively seizing

Realizing business

Keep pushing for innovative

Further expanding

opportunities in new

potentials in maturing markets

technologies and

service business

markets and capitalizing them

businesses

PRODUCTION SYSTEMS FOR CENTRAL COMPONENTS OF THE ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN

Our automation solutions ensure:

» Improved process and resource efficiency

» Complete traceability

» Optimized process precision

» Investment security

» Shorter time to market

GROWTH POTENTIALS INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

  • Increasing demand from automotive market for electric powertrain components, such as cell contacting systems and inverters
    • Promising growth market for LightAssembly platform with OEM / TIER customers
  • Ongoing strong demand for assembly solutions from non- automotive market, e.g., for production of power electronics
  • Various new applications for digital printing technology
    • Entering semiconductor market with innovative inkjet solutions for functional printing
  • Excellent market position in growth market for plating processes for FOPLP and IC substrates

MARKET OUTLOOK FOR EV INVERTER ASSEMBLY LINES - EUROPE/N. AMERICA

Investment volume in EUR m

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

CAGR 24/30 +11%

2024

2026

2028

2030

Basic scenario*

Extended scenario*

  • By 2030 investment volume for EV inverter assembly lines to range from approx. 950 to 1.650 million EUR*
  • Output of 1 Manz line: up to 375.000 pieces/year
  • Several inverter assembly line projects ongoing/ delivered successfully
  • Further market potential coming from other industries using inverters (e.g., solar)

*depending on processes covered and complexity of the line

Source: Manz Market Intelligence based on IHS Markit

