Manz AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing high-tech equipment. The Company's business activities are divided into five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Company specializes in automation, vision and metrology, laser processing, wet chemistry, and roll-to-roll processes. It offers manufacturers and their suppliers manufacturing solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics and lithium-ion battery technology. The Company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized machines and modules that can be linked together to form individual system solutions. The Company operates globally, with development and production facilities in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan, as well as sales and service branches in the United States and India.