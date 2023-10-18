OCTOBER 18, 2023 - MARTIN DRASCH, CEO / MANFRED HOCHLEITNER, CFO
CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2023
Capital Markets Day 2023
OUR VISION
As a high-tech equipment manufacturer, our innovative solutions for selected growth markets create the foundation for a future
worth living.
18.10.2023 2
Capital Markets Day 2023
HISTORY
1987
1990
1994
2006
2008
2009
2012
2014
2022
Foundation
Development of
First order
IPO on Entry
Acquisition of
Entry on
Development of
Acquisition of
Manz, GROB-
the first
of FPD industry
Standard of
R&D and
market for
the modular
Arcotronics in
WERKE and
automation
in Asia
Frankfurt
production sites
lithium-ion
assembly
Bologna, Italy:
Dürr conclude
system for
stock exchange
in Slovakia,
batteries
platform
Expansion of the
unique European
processing
Taiwan & China
"LightAssembly"
technology
cooperation in
crystalline solar
for electronic
portfolio for the
the field of Li-Ion
cells in pilot
products
production of Li-
production
production
Ion batteries
technology
18.10.2023
3
Capital Markets Day 2023
GLOBAL PRESENCE
Facts & Figures
HEADQUARTERS
»
Germany
R&D AND
»
Germany
PROTOTYPING
»
Italy
»
Taiwan
PRODUCTION
»
Slovakia
»
Hungary
»
China
SALES & SERVICE
»
Asia
»
Europe
»
USA
1987
1,500
55,000 m²
€ 251 million
18.10.2023 4
Capital Markets Day 2023
TECHNOLOGIES
Automation
Wet Chemistry
Inspection systems
Laser processing
MOBILITY & BATTERY
Digital Printing
INDUSTRY
SEGMENTS
SOLUTIONS
SOLUTIONS
INDUSTRIES
Automotive & Electromobility
Electronics
Energy
Battery production
18.10.2023 5
STRATEGY & GROWTH DRIVERS
Capital Markets Day 2023
STRATEGIC FOCUS
"As a high-tech equipment manufacturer, our innovative solutions for selected growth markets
create the foundation for a future-worth living."
Top 3 EU/US supplier and
Renowned solution provider
integrator of production
for assembly and production
equipment for the manufacture of
solutions for electronic
lithium-ion batteries
components and devices
Principles of focused strategy & concept of growth in partnership
Actively seizing
Realizing business
Keep pushing for innovative
Further expanding
opportunities in new
potentials in maturing markets
technologies and
service business
markets and capitalizing them
businesses
18.10.2023
7
Capital Markets Day 2023
PRODUCTION SYSTEMS FOR CENTRAL COMPONENTS OF THE ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN
Our automation solutions ensure:
» Improved process and resource efficiency
» Complete traceability
» Optimized process precision
» Investment security
» Shorter time to market
18.10.2023 8
Capital Markets Day 2023
GROWTH POTENTIALS INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS
- Increasing demand from automotive market for electric powertrain components, such as cell contacting systems and inverters
- Promising growth market for LightAssembly platform with OEM / TIER customers
- Ongoing strong demand for assembly solutions from non- automotive market, e.g., for production of power electronics
- Various new applications for digital printing technology
- Entering semiconductor market with innovative inkjet solutions for functional printing
- Excellent market position in growth market for plating processes for FOPLP and IC substrates
18.10.2023 9
Capital Markets Day 2023
MARKET OUTLOOK FOR EV INVERTER ASSEMBLY LINES - EUROPE/N. AMERICA
Investment volume in EUR m
1,800
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
CAGR 24/30 +11%
2024
2026
2028
2030
Basic scenario*
Extended scenario*
- By 2030 investment volume for EV inverter assembly lines to range from approx. 950 to 1.650 million EUR*
- Output of 1 Manz line: up to 375.000 pieces/year
- Several inverter assembly line projects ongoing/ delivered successfully
- Further market potential coming from other industries using inverters (e.g., solar)
*depending on processes covered and complexity of the line
Source: Manz Market Intelligence based on IHS Markit
18.10.2023 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Manz AG published this content on 18 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2023 14:03:35 UTC.