Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Manz AG    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manz : receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

01.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

- Total order volume of more than 20 million euros in the Energy Storage segment

- Most of the order will affect revenues and earnings in 2021

- Gradual expansion of the line for mass production of battery cells with an annual capacity of 10 GWh planned

Reutlingen, October 01, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, has received an order with a total volume of more than 20 million euros from Slovakian R&D and battery production company InoBat Auto. The order includes integrated production equipment for setting up a pilot production line for stacked Li-Ion pouch cells for electric vehicles. The annual capacity of the line near Bratislava will be 100 MWh. The research and development center as well as the pilot line will be put into operation at the end of 2021. The gradual expansion of the production capacity of Li-Ion battery cells with an annual capacity of 10 GWh is planned by 2024.

With the order from InoBat, Manz is continuing its positive business development in the Energy Storage segment in fiscal year 2020. With over 30 years of experience in process development and production technology for wound and stacked Li-ion battery cells and modules, Manz is benefiting from the strong growth momentum in the field of electromobility.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "We are proud to support our Slovakian client InoBat in the important step of setting up a pilot line to achieve its growth targets. Thus, we are positioning ourselves as a leading European solution provider and development partner in the field of battery technology shortly before the allocation of the European Commission's large-scale funding projects, so-called Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). I am convinced that this European initiative will offer Manz even greater potential in the future."

With its location in Slovakia, Manz AG is located in the heart of the European automotive industry. Jürgen Knie, COO of Manz AG and long-standing Managing Director of Manz Slovakia, adds: "Numerous automotive OEMs and suppliers are located within a radius of just a few hundred kilometers of our Slovakian location. Measured by the number of inhabitants, Slovakia produces the most cars worldwide. With InoBat we have gained an important customer in the immediate vicinity of our Slovakian engineering and production site. Of course we are very pleased about this. Thanks to our established structure, we are also excellently positioned for other customers in the entire Eastern European region. We see very good opportunities to further benefit from the current dynamics in Europe and worldwide."

Marian Bocek, CEO and Co-Founder of InoBat, commented: "InoBat is one of the global leaders in battery innovation, and through strategic partnerships with companies like Manz, we move another step closer to producing the most advanced batteries directly in the heart of Europe. We are excited to work with Manz on our R&D centre in Voderady, Slovakia - a truly European partnership which will not only enhance Europe's bid for technological sovereignty but also reaffirm our ambition for a fully European supply chain. This will be vital to accelerating the electrification of transport."


Company profile:

Manz AG - passion for efficiency

Founded in 1987, Manz AG is a global high-tech equipment manufacturing company. Its business activities comprise the areas of Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service.

With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.

The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has sales and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,500 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2019 financial year totalled around 264 million euros.

Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Phone: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
e-mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
e-mail: krause@cometis.de


01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138061

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138061  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138061&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MANZ AG
01:35aMANZ : receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pi..
EQ
09/2909/29/2020 09 : 30:00 CEST Manz AG: Letter of Intent for follow-up order for a p..
PU
09/29MANZ AG : Letter of Intent for follow-up order for a production line for the aut..
EQ
09/11MANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
09/11MANZ AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
08/2008/20/2020 10 : 00:00 CEST Manz AG: Order for second tranche from AKASOL for a m..
PU
08/20MANZ AG : Order for second tranche from AKASOL for a module production line at U..
EQ
08/04MANZ : Presentation of the 2020 6-Month Report
PU
08/04MANZ : Präsentation zum 6-Monatsbericht 2020
PU
08/0408/04/2020 07 : 30:00 CEST Manz AG with profitable business development in the f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 272 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2020 6,36 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
Net Debt 2020 13,3 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 187 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 433
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,66 €
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Knie Chief Operations Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANZ AG13.08%220
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-2.60%54 477
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA84.16%13 527
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.80.75%11 730
DISCO CORPORATION-1.89%8 629
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.22.17%7 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group