NVR: Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Manz AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.06.2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|01.06.2023
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
