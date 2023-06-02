Advanced search
    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:18:55 2023-06-02 am EDT
20.60 EUR   +0.24%
03:08aNvr : Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/30Manz Ag : Share swap at Customcells offers attractive potential in aviation and mobility industry
EQ
05/24Dd : Manz AG: Manfred Hochleitner, Exercise of subscription rights (performance shares) granted as part of Managing Board compensation on the basis of the Manz Performance Share Plan to ...
EQ
NVR: Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2023 | 03:08am EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Manz AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 01.06.2023
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
8542574


02.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Internet: http://www.manz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1647819  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1647819&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 291 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2023 1,70 M 1,83 M 1,83 M
Net Debt 2023 20,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 103x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 176 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 492
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,55 €
Average target price 26,33 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Powalla Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANZ AG-2.38%188
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.36.89%113 223
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.10.13%32 748
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.31.67%22 137
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.70.85%21 332
DISCO CORPORATION63.55%16 050
