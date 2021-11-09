Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Manz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M5Z   DE000A0JQ5U3

MANZ AG

(M5Z)
  Report
Präsentation zum 9-Monatsbericht 2021

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - MARTIN DRASCH, CEO / MANFRED HOCHLEITNER, CFO

FINANCIAL FIGURES 9M 2021

FINANCIAL FIGURES 9M 2021

Conference Call Financial Figures 9M 2021

INCOME STATEMENT 9M/2021

in EUR million

9M/2021

9M/2020

Change in

%

Revenues

163.6

172.4

-5.1

Total Operating Performance

171.0

176.0

-2.9

Other Operating Income

20.0

4.6

+334.0

Cost of Materials

-92.8

-96.3

+3.7

Personnel Expenses

-56.8

-54.0

-5.2

Other Operating Expenses

-23.5

-22.0

-6.9

Result from equity accounted

-0.1

9.3

-101.5

investments

EBITDA

17.7

17.6

+0.9

Amortization/Depreciation

-9.0

-9.4

+3.4

EBIT

8.7

8.2

5.7

EBT

7.6

6.4

+18.8

Consolidated net profit

4.2

4.0

+3.9

  • Revenues decreased by 5.1 % mainly due to further revenue shifts in the solar segment and an expected lower revenue level in the Contract Manufacturing segment
  • Slight increase in EBITDA and EBIT reflect positive contribution of Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service segment

Conference Call Financial Figures 9M 2021

REVENUES & EBIT 9M/2021 & 9M/2020 BY SEGMENT

70.9 68.4

52.3

42.1

30.9

17.6

20.0

16.0

15.3

11.7

13.4

4.4

0.1

2.6

2.7

1.1

-6.5-5.9

-3.8

-0.3

Solar

Electronics

Energy Storage

Contract

Service

in EUR

Manufacturing

Revenues 9M/2021

Revenues 9M/2020

EBIT 9M/2021

EBIT 9M/2020

million

Conference Call Financial Figures 9M 2021

BALANCE SHEET

352.4 352.4

176.1

Current

Current

50.0%

Liabilities

Assets

226.0

64.1%

35.5

Non-Current

10.0%

liabilities

Non-Current

Assets

140.8

126.4

40.0%

35.9%

Equity

Definition

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

Change

2021

2020

Equity Ratio

Equity ÷

40.0%

36.7%

+3.3pp

Balance sheet total

Net Working

Current assets

./. Liquid funds

Capital

49.9

48.1

+3.7%

./. Non-interest-bearing

(in EUR million)

current liabilities

Net Debt

Interest bearing liabilities

7.7

7.2

+6.2%

(in EUR million)

./. Liquid funds

Assets Liabilities in EUR million

  • Balance sheet total as of September 30, 2021, decreased by 1.6% to EUR 352.4m (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 357.9m) mainly due to repayment of short-term financial liabilities
  • Slight increase of net working capital as a result of increase in contract assets due to further progress in projects
  • Increase in net debt mainly because of increase of financial liabilities in Italy for IPCEI

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Manz AG published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 256 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2021 9,00 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net cash 2021 18,5 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 392 M 454 M 454 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 366
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart MANZ AG
Duration : Period :
Manz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 50,50 €
Average target price 67,67 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Drasch Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Hochleitner Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Aurenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Knie Chief Operations Officer
Dieter Manz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANZ AG48.53%454
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.77.24%138 112
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.111.04%31 372
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.133.45%23 780
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-3.56%14 655
DISCO CORPORATION-5.90%10 425