Präsentation zum 9-Monatsbericht 2021

NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - MARTIN DRASCH, CEO / MANFRED HOCHLEITNER, CFO
FINANCIAL FIGURES 9M 2021
INCOME STATEMENT 9M/2021
|
in EUR million
|
9M/2021
|
9M/2020
|
Change in
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
163.6
|
172.4
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Performance
|
171.0
|
176.0
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating Income
|
20.0
|
4.6
|
+334.0
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Materials
|
-92.8
|
-96.3
|
+3.7
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel Expenses
|
-56.8
|
-54.0
|
-5.2
|
|
|
|
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
-23.5
|
-22.0
|
-6.9
|
|
|
|
|
Result from equity accounted
|
-0.1
|
9.3
|
-101.5
|
investments
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
17.7
|
17.6
|
+0.9
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization/Depreciation
|
-9.0
|
-9.4
|
+3.4
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
8.7
|
8.2
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
EBT
|
7.6
|
6.4
|
+18.8
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net profit
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
+3.9
|
|
|
|
-
Revenues decreased by 5.1 % mainly due to further revenue shifts in the solar segment and an expected lower revenue level in the Contract Manufacturing segment
-
Slight increase in EBITDA and EBIT reflect positive contribution of Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing and Service segment
Conference Call Financial Figures 9M 2021
REVENUES & EBIT 9M/2021 & 9M/2020 BY SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
70.9 68.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.9
|
|
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
11.7
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.5-5.9
|
-3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solar
|
|
|
Electronics
|
Energy Storage
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
Service
|
in EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues 9M/2021
|
|
Revenues 9M/2020
|
|
EBIT 9M/2021
|
|
EBIT 9M/2020
|
million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call Financial Figures 9M 2021
BALANCE SHEET
352.4 352.4
|
|
|
|
176.1
|
Current
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.0%
|
Liabilities
|
Assets
|
226.0
|
|
|
|
|
64.1%
|
|
35.5
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current
|
|
|
Assets
|
140.8
|
|
126.4
|
|
40.0%
|
|
35.9%
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Definition
|
Sep. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Ratio
|
Equity ÷
|
40.0%
|
36.7%
|
+3.3pp
|
Balance sheet total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Working
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
./. Liquid funds
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
49.9
|
48.1
|
+3.7%
|
./. Non-interest-bearing
|
(in EUR million)
|
|
|
|
current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt
|
Interest bearing liabilities
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
+6.2%
|
(in EUR million)
|
./. Liquid funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets Liabilities in EUR million
-
Balance sheet total as of September 30, 2021, decreased by 1.6% to EUR 352.4m (Dec. 31, 2020: EUR 357.9m) mainly due to repayment of short-term financial liabilities
-
Slight increase of net working capital as a result of increase in contract assets due to further progress in projects
-
Increase in net debt mainly because of increase of financial liabilities in Italy for IPCEI
