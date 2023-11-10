11/10/2023 10:13:00 CET, Reutlingen Presentation of the comprehensive range of production solutions for the automotive industry in Hall B2, booth 225. Unique in the world: FOPLP RDL panel with a process area of 700 x 700 millimeters. Demonstration of the Battery Laser System BLS 500 for various laser processes in the production of electric powertrain components.

Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with an extensive technology portfolio, shows its comprehensive portfolio of production solutions for the automotive industry at Productronica in Munich from 14 to 17 November 2023 in Hall B2, booth 225. The focus will be on solutions for semiconductor production and laser processes, such as those used in the production of lithium-ion batteries and other components of the electric powertrain.

Production equipment for European semiconductor manufacturing

The highlight at the Manz booth is the presentation of the world's largest FOPLP Redistribution Layer (RDL) panel with a process area of 700 x 700 millimeters, manufactured on Manz production equipment. For the set-up of FOPLP RDL production lines, Manz AG benefits from its many years of experience in the fields of wet chemistry, automation, metrology and inspection technologies.

Manz is specialized in the realization of advanced interconnect applications (IC) in the field of semiconductor production. These connections are crucial for communication between components and have a significant influence on the performance and speed of a microchip. The more densely the ever-smaller chips are packed together, the more interconnect layers are required to integrate all the chips.

Manz supplies equipment for lithography and electroplating that fulfils the critical process requirements for high-density redistribution layers (RDL). The portfolio includes both stand-alone equipment and fully integrated solutions to produce circuit patterns on substrates and other electronic interconnect systems.

The use of the innovative production equipment will significantly increase the production capacities of Manz's customers and the IC substrates manufactured on the equipment. This gives customers from the automotive industry a clear competitive advantage and enables them to fulfil the market's continuing demand for ever more powerful, lighter, thinner, and better electronic components.

In addition to production equipment, Manz offers its customers "Total Fab Planning", which covers all development steps from customized process development and equipment construction to the integration of upstream and downstream production lines.

BLS 500 - Control laser processes safely and stably

Another highlight at Productronica is the presentation of the Battery Laser System BLS 500, a flexible laser platform that enables Manz customers to quickly and stably master the laser processes required in the production of lithium-ion batteries and other components of the electric powertrain. The portfolio includes innovative laser technologies and processes such as zero-gap welding, laser cutting, partial ablation of materials and coatings as well as bimetal welding or laser tab welding for an optimized welding process of cell arresters.

"The Productronica is an exciting platform for us to present our broad and proven portfolio for the automotive industry. We are one of the leading suppliers in the field of laser technology. However, the European semiconductor market also harbors great potential for us following the recently announced investment plans. With our production technology for FOPLP-RDL panels developed and tested in Asia, we now also want to score points on the European market," says Axel Bartmann, Director Marketing & Corporate Communications at Manz AG.

Unique in the world: FOPLP redistribution layer (RDL) panel with a process area of 700 x 700 millimeters.

The BLS 500 from Manz AG for various laser processes.