MAPFRE Middlesea p l c : 8 Simple ways to reduce your carbon footprint

What is a carbon footprint?

When it comes to climate change, you've surely noticed that the term "carbon footprint" is frequently used. But what does it really mean? A carbon footprint is a method of calculating the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. Greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, absorb heat in the atmosphere, contributing significantly to global warming. A carbon footprint is the total amount of greenhouse gases produced into the environment as a result of our actions, either directly or indirectly.

How is my carbon footprint measured?

Your carbon footprint is determined by your way of life and the activities you engage in on a regular basis that result in greenhouse gas emissions. The following are some of the most common lifestyle factors and activities:

Use of public transportation

Use of electricity

Dietary options

Purchasing patterns

Waste in general

So, how do you measure your carbon footprint?

It's never been easier to calculate your personal carbon footprint. You can use any of the many free carbon footprint calculators available on the internet.

How can I reduce my carbon footprint?

We are at a pivotal point in human history, with the ability to alter the course of our planet's destiny and ensure a brighter future for future generations. Reduce your own greenhouse gas emissions by minimizing your carbon footprint. This is one of the most immediate measures you can do to help minimize climate change.

Here are 8 easy strategies to cut down on your carbon footprint:

1. Move your money to make a difference

Did you know that the way you spend, save, and invest your money can have a significant impact on lowering your carbon footprint? It's no secret that some of the world's major banks like funding the fossil fuel sector with your hard-earned money.

2. Consume more plant-based foods and fewer animal-based ones.

One of the most effective strategies to lessen your carbon footprint is to watch what you eat every day. This is due to the fact that the meat and dairy industries are among the leading sources of global greenhouse gas emissions. Indeed, some academics believe that these industries are the primary contributors to climate change.

3. Experiment with different ways of transportation.

A typical car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. It accomplishes this by burning fossil fuels like gasoline, which emits carbon dioxide through the exhaust pipe. According to recent studies, vehicle transport was responsible for at least 17% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions in 2018. If you want to lower your carbon footprint, you should examine alternate forms of transportation that do not rely on the combustion of fossil fuels.

4. Make the switch to a low-carbon energy source.

Switching your electricity supplier to one that uses low-carbon energy is another wonderful approach to lessen your carbon impact. Renewable (or clean) energy, for example, is derived from natural sources such as sunshine, wind, or water. This has a significantly lower carbon footprint than energy produced by burning fossil fuels.

5. To waste less, reduce, reuse, and recycle.

Did you know that we dump approximately 2.12 billion tons of rubbish every year around the world? According to Our World In Data, food loss and waste, account for at least 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions. While this may not appear to be a significant percentage, it is three times the quantity of emissions produced by overseas flights. So, if you're looking for a solution to minimize your carbon footprint, reducing your trash is a wonderful place to start.

6. Reconsider your clothing selections

Clothing is now designed, manufactured, and utilized in a way that produces a lot of waste and pollution. According to the U.N., the "fast fashion" business accounts for roughly 10% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. Simply by changing how you buy clothes, you can lessen your carbon footprint, waste, and pollution. You can assist to lessen your environmental effect by minimizing the amount of clothing you buy, only buying second hand, or purchasing from eco-friendly firms.

7. Opt for energy-saving appliances.

While picking a renewable energy source is the first step in reducing your carbon footprint at home, energy efficient equipment can help you lower your greenhouse gas emissions even more. Appliances that are energy efficient are designed to use less energy than regular appliances. They are often more eco-friendly and can save you money in the long run.

8. Travel less or travel wisely.

If you're serious about lowering your carbon footprint, you should reconsider your mode of transportation. Planes, like cars, are one of the most polluting ways of transportation. This is due to the fact that aircraft require a lot of gasoline to perform efficiently. The aviation sector was expected to triple its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 prior to the coronavirus outbreak. If the airline sector continues to operate as usual during the pandemic, its carbon impact might expand tremendously if not limited. You can lower your carbon impact by traveling less or more sustainably.