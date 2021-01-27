MAPFRE Middlesea p l c : Fundacion MAPFRE have launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness about internet addiction amongst school children

Fundacion MAPFRE have launched a new campaign aimed at raising awareness about internet addiction amongst school children

The project targets secondary school students across Malta and Gozo. A total of 160 workshops will be hosted by trained coordinators.

Each workshop will be streamed live into a classroom via interactive whiteboard technology, to give students a fun and interactive lesson on healthy interaction with the online world.

As a conversation starter, the workshops use a short comical film written by Jon Mallia and directed by Abigail Mallia featuring popular actors Thomas Camilleri and James Ryder. The film covers the many issues that arise from internet addiction and the social isolation that is borne of this problem. It encourages teens to examine their options for socialising and entertainment beyond the allures of the virtual world.

The creative team behind the project have fostered the principle that some of the best lessons are those learnt over laughter, and this belief is what inspires this style of education.

Anyone wishing to watch the video for their own enjoyment and education may do so here - https://youtu.be/39frICVY7gE

Fundacion MAPFRE has commissioned Sociologist and community-based education expert Dr Maria Brown who crafted the workshop as informed by recent research about problematic internet use overseas and in Malta, particularly the 2017 study by the National Centre for Freedom from Addictions of the President's Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.

Fundacion MAPFRE are represented in Malta by MAPFRE Middlesea. Throughout the past 7 years the foundation has been exceedingly active in supporting important social causes in Malta through both finance and resources. Inspire, Equal Partners Foundation, Street Smart and Caqlaq amongst others are all beneficiaries of Fundacion MAPFRE. All of whom have enjoyed extremely substantial support.

School administrations wishing for their students to be part of this campaign should contact the project coordinator Matthew Randon on MatthewRandon@gmail.com for further information.