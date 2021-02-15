Log in
MAPFRE MIDDLESEA P.L.C.

MAPFRE MIDDLESEA P.L.C.

(MMS)
  Report
News 


MAPFRE Middlesea p l c : named one of the world's leading companies in the area of sustainability

02/15/2021 | 09:19am EST
MAPFRE named one of the world's leading companies in the area of sustainability

MAPFRE has once again been named one of the world's leading companies in the area of sustainability by being included, for the second year running, in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021 - a prestigious annual publication by S&P Global that ranks the most socially responsible companies.

Global Head of ESG Research at S&P Global, Manjit Jus said 'We want to congratulate MAPFRE on earning a place in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021. Out of more than 7,000 companies evaluated, MAPFRE's inclusion in the Yearbook is a true testament to its excellence in corporate sustainability.'
To appear in the Yearbook, companies must be among the top 15 percent in their sector and must achieve a score that is within 30 percent of the best performing companies in their industry in terms of environmental, social and governance matters.
For this 17th edition of the Yearbook, S&P analyzed a total of 7,032 companies across 61 sectors. Among those selected are 24 Spanish companies. MAPFRE is the only insurer among this group, which highlights the international recognition that the multinational has received for the effort it has made in recent years on its sustainability strategy.
S&P Global is a company that specializes in publishing analysis and reports related to financial research. This year, in addition to focusing its work on risk detection, impact measurement and disclosure of results, it has also focused on gender equality, efforts to reduce plastic packaging, the move to electric transport and the use of ESG criteria as a tool for effective risk management.
It also highlights the growing interest within the insurance industry to 'integrate sustainability into its core activity,' as well as to 'consider long-term sustainability factors such as climate change in its risk assessments' and to provide consumers with 'greater transparency and new direct channels to deliver new products and services.'
MAPFRE is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index, one of the leading international barometers for measuring business sustainability performance. Moreover, for the fourteenth consecutive year, MAPFRE has been included in the FTSE4Good, the London Stock Exchange's sustainability index, ranking higher than the insurance industry average in environmental, social and governance criteria.

Disclaimer

Mapfre Middlesea plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 574 M 696 M 696 M
Net income 2019 9,63 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2019 70,1 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
Yield 2019 7,75%
Capitalization 208 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart MAPFRE MIDDLESEA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
MAPFRE Middlesea p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Felipe Navarro López de Chicheri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Mallia Chief Financial Officer
Martin Galea Non-Executive Chairman
Josianne Briffa Chief Compliance Manager
Peter Paul Testaferrata Moroni Viani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE MIDDLESEA P.L.C.-8.13%252
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.98%36 813
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.26%36 665
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC9.35%35 667
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.00%31 754
SAMPO OYJ6.74%24 836
