MAPFRE Middlesea p l c : MSV Life announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

MAPFRE MSV Life announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer

MAPFRE MSV Life has announced the appointment of Etienne Sciberras as the new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment was approved by the Company's Board of Directors as from the 1st of April 2021.

Etienne Sciberras has significant experience in the Life Insurance industry having joined Middlesea Valletta Life in 2001. He held different roles and responsibilities within the Company including that of Senior Manager for Investments and, more recently, as Chief Risk Officer for both MAPFRE Middlesea and MAPFRE MSV Life.

Over the past six years, as a member of the Executive Management Committee of MAPFRE MSV Life, Etienne contributed to the development and execution of the company's strategy. Apart from sitting on a number of internal committees, for a number of years, Etienne has also been representing MAPFRE MSV Life as a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of one of its main strategic investments.

Etienne holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree and is a warranted Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Following his appointment, the new CEO commented, 'I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their confidence and trust. Together with the Board, the management team and our employees, I am confident that MAPFRE MSV Life will continue to strengthen its customer value proposition and be the driver of positive change within the life insurance market in Malta. We are committed to sharpen our service proposition and to continue to drive innovation as can be seen from the significant investment that we are making in technology. This, together with a strengthening of our operating structures and continued investment in our human resources forms part of our strategic plan as we seek to continue to play an important part in improving the wellbeing of our communities, continuously work to earn the lifelong trust of our policyholders and to create sustainable shareholders' value.

I am looking forward to lead a team of highly talented and committed professionals united by a common set of principles and values.