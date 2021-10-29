Log in
    MMS   MT0000050105

MAPFRE MIDDLESEA P.L.C.

(MMS)
MAPFRE organizes a volunteering day in collaboration with Merill Rural Network

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Last Sunday, 24th October, MAPFRE organized another CSR volunteering activity in the beautiful valley of Hal Ghargur, in collaboration with Merill Rural Newtwork.

The land is mainly ustilised for beekeeping but, as in any other agricultural land, there are many more things to do that demand a lot of work and upkeeping.
On the day, MAPFRE's volunteers were welcomed by Mario, the owner and manager of the land. After a short introduction, they went all together to clear some areas full of cane, which required quite hard work as those canes were very big and heavy. In addition to this cane transportation, they also helped to separate the cane into the parts that will be used as canopies and those parts meant to be discarded.
During the day, Janet Borg, founder of the Maya Foundation, also contributed by informing volunteers on the importance of local agriculture and the upkeeping of the land. At the end of the day, volunteers were invited to taste some local nibbles which had been produced on that same land where the activity had taken place.
MAPFRE intends to pursue its Corporate Social Responsibility activities as a way to give back to the local community which hosts our company..

Disclaimer

Mapfre Middlesea plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 389 M 454 M 454 M
Net income 2020 9,12 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net cash 2020 96,0 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 195 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 45,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Felipe Navarro López de Chicheri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Mallia Chief Financial Officer
Martin Galea Non-Executive Chairman
Josianne Briffa Chief Compliance Manager
Peter Paul Testaferrata Moroni Viani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE MIDDLESEA P.L.C.-13.82%228
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.58.21%51 227
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES15.10%39 307
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.82%37 321
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.04%36 339
SAMPO OYJ34.10%29 966