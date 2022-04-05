  1. Markets
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-22 am EDT
1.898 EUR +1.01% +0.26% +4.86%
06:32pm MAPFRE : EPS upgrade (2022: -4.5%, 2023: +5.9%) Alphavalue
Jul. 31 Mapfre JV Receives EU Approval for Assistance Services in Italy MT

MAPFRE : EPS upgrade (2022: -4.5%, 2023: +5.9%)

Today at 12:32 pm

Latest news about Mapfre S.A.

Mapfre JV Receives EU Approval for Assistance Services in Italy MT
MAPFRE : Some signs of improvement but still a long way to go Alphavalue
Mapfre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Mapfre, S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Mapfre Signs Deal to Buy Mexican Insurer Insignia Life MT
Mapfre, S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 94% stake in Insignia Life S.A. de C.V. for MXN 1.6 billion. CI
U.S. regulation fears drive insurers' climate alliance break-up RE
Insurers' climate alliance loses nearly half its members after more quit RE
MAPFRE S.A. : Final dividend FA
MAPFRE : Not an ideal start to the year Alphavalue
Transcript : Mapfre, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing: Mood Brighter After China Rebound; More U.S. Bank Earnings Ahead DJ
Mapfre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Mapfre-Swiss Life Co-investment Vehicle Acquires Paris Office Property MT
Mapfre, S.A. and Swiss Life REIM through co-investment fund acquired Boulevard Haussmann office building. CI
Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare RE
Mapfre Estimates $22 Million Debt Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse MT
Transcript : Mapfre, S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Mapfre, S.A. and Stable Income European Real Estate Fund S.C.S. SICAV-SIF - MACQUARIE 2, managed by Macquarie Asset Management Inc., acquired Office Building in Berlin from an unknown fund managed by Ardian. CI
Mapfre, S.A. acquired an additional 26% stake in La Financière Responsable. CI
MAPFRE : Beat on operations but the non-life risk profile has increased Alphavalue
World Press Review: February 9 ZB
Spanish insurer Mapfre's profit falls 16% on inflation, natural disasters RE
Mapfre, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI

Company Profile

Mapfre S.A. is an insurance group organized around three areas of activity: - non-life insurance (63.5% of written premiums): automotive insurance (38.3% of written premiums), P&C insurance (26.7%), accident and health insurance (11.4%) and other (33.6%); - life insurance (19.2%); - reinsurance (17.3%). At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 15 354 branches located in Iberia (8,992), Latin America (5,914), Eurasia (420) and North America (28). Revenues break down geographically as follows: Iberia (41.8%), Eurasia (7.4%), Brazil (18.4%), Latin America (20.9%), North America (10.9%) and other (0.6%).
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
1.879EUR
Average target price
2.259EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.22%
Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.
Chart Analysis Mapfre S.A.
+4.86% 6 266 M $
BÂLOISE HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Bâloise Holding AG
-6.45% 6 884 M $
AGEAS SA/NV
Chart Analysis ageas SA/NV
-12.05% 7 336 M $
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
Chart Analysis Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
-17.95% 7 379 M $
ASSURANT, INC.
Chart Analysis Assurant, Inc.
+11.86% 7 504 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+7.12% 7 858 M $
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
-0.10% 4 658 M $
HELVETIA HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Helvetia Holding AG
+22.17% 7 922 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Chart Analysis Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+10.19% 8 239 M $
UNIPOL GRUPPO S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
+14.35% 4 047 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
