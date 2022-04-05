Equities MAP ES0124244E34
|Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-22 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.898 EUR
|+1.01%
|+0.26%
|+4.86%
|06:32pm
|MAPFRE : EPS upgrade (2022: -4.5%, 2023: +5.9%)
|Jul. 31
|Mapfre JV Receives EU Approval for Assistance Services in Italy
|MT
MAPFRE : EPS upgrade (2022: -4.5%, 2023: +5.9%)
Today at 12:32 pm
Mapfre S.A. is an insurance group organized around three areas of activity: - non-life insurance (63.5% of written premiums): automotive insurance (38.3% of written premiums), P&C insurance (26.7%), accident and health insurance (11.4%) and other (33.6%); - life insurance (19.2%); - reinsurance (17.3%). At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 15 354 branches located in Iberia (8,992), Latin America (5,914), Eurasia (420) and North America (28). Revenues break down geographically as follows: Iberia (41.8%), Eurasia (7.4%), Brazil (18.4%), Latin America (20.9%), North America (10.9%) and other (0.6%).
2023-09-18 - Bank of America Financials CEO Conference
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
1.879EUR
Average target price
2.259EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.22%
