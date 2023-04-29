|
Mapfre : Not an ideal start to the year
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about MAPFRE S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
27 467 M
30 313 M
30 313 M
|Net income 2023
|
731 M
807 M
807 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|7,58x
|Yield 2023
|8,21%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 560 M
6 136 M
6 136 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,20x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|0,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|31 293
|Free-Float
|29,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|1,82 €
|Average target price
|2,16 €
|Spread / Average Target
|18,8%