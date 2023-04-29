Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-04-28 am EDT
1.817 EUR   -3.25%
03:22pMapfre : Not an ideal start to the year
Alphavalue
04/28Transcript : Mapfre, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/28Mapfre S A : (04.2023) Information regarding the 2022 final dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre : Not an ideal start to the year

04/29/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 467 M 30 313 M 30 313 M
Net income 2023 731 M 807 M 807 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,58x
Yield 2023 8,21%
Capitalization 5 560 M 6 136 M 6 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 31 293
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,82 €
Average target price 2,16 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Group Chief Information Officer
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operational Transformation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.0.39%6 136
ALLIANZ SE13.22%100 807
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES8.44%89 144
CHUBB LIMITED-8.63%83 478
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.37%71 540
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-12.48%26 384
