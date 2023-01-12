Advanced search
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:17:35 2023-01-12 am EST
1.836 EUR   -0.05%
Mapfre S A : (01.2023) The Company announces the stepping down of a Director
PU
Mapfre S A : joins the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
PU
Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
RE
Mapfre S A : (01.2023) The Company announces the stepping down of a Director

01/12/2023 | 03:50am EST
Madrid, January 12, 2023

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMISSION

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As of today, as a result of reaching the maximum age established in the company's Corporate Bylaws, Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías is stepping down from the following roles:

  • Member of the Board of Directors.
  • Member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 24 801 M 26 664 M 26 664 M
Net income 2022 629 M 676 M 676 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 7,83%
Capitalization 5 616 M 6 038 M 6 038 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 30 941
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.1.49%6 038
CHUBB LIMITED1.89%93 224
ALLIANZ SE7.22%93 060
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.97%86 261
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.61%71 691
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-9.57%27 316