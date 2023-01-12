Mapfre S A : (01.2023) The Company announces the stepping down of a Director

Madrid, January 12, 2023
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMISSION
In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
As of today, as a result of reaching the maximum age established in the company's Corporate Bylaws, Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías is stepping down from the following roles:
-
Member of the Board of Directors.
-
Member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel
