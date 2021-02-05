Log in
MAPFRE S.A.

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Mapfre S A : (02.2021) 4Q results webcast announcement

02/05/2021 | 08:41am EST
Madrid, February 5, 2021

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

It is hereby informed that on February 11, 2021, at approximately 12:00h (CET), a webcast will take place in English with investors and analysts, where MAPFRE's 12M 2020 results will be discussed.

Any interested persons will be able to listen to the webcast online, on the corporate website.

The documentation to be presented during the meeting will be made public before the meeting begins, via communication to this Commission, and will be included on the aforementioned web page.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

Mapfre SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 20 246 M 24 247 M 24 247 M
Net income 2020 619 M 741 M 741 M
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
Yield 2020 8,32%
Capitalization 4 879 M 5 843 M 5 843 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 33 523
Free-Float 31,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Ignacio Baeza Gómez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.0.44%5 843
ALLIANZ SE-2.36%96 618
CHUBB LIMITED5.72%73 348
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.48%61 874
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.01%56 653
BAJAJ FINSERV8.92%21 162
