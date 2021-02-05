Mapfre S A : (02.2021) 4Q results webcast announcement

Madrid, February 5, 2021

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

It is hereby informed that on February 11, 2021, at approximately 12:00h (CET), a webcast will take place in English with investors and analysts, where MAPFRE's 12M 2020 results will be discussed.

Any interested persons will be able to listen to the webcast online, on the corporate website.

The documentation to be presented during the meeting will be made public before the meeting begins, via communication to this Commission, and will be included on the aforementioned web page.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel