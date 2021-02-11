MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles > Mapfre S.A. MAP ES0124244E34 MAPFRE S.A. (MAP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/11 09:39:27 am 1.588 EUR -3.23% 03:21a MAPFRE S A : (02.2021) Annual Report on Remuneration to Directors 2020 PU 03:10a MAPFRE S A : (02.2021) Corporate Governance Annual Report 2020 PU 12:40a MAPFRE S A : Individual Annual Accounts 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Mapfre S A : (02.2021) Annual Report on Remuneration to Directors 2020 02/11/2021 | 09:21am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. ANNUAL REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS OF PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES ISSUER'S IDENTITY DATA End date of the reference fiscal year:Tax ID:Company Name: MAPFRE S.A. Registered office: 12/31/2020 A08055741 CARRETERA DE POZUELO A MAJADAHONDA, 52 EDIF.1 (MAJADAHONDA) MADRID, SPAIN A. COMPANY COMPENSATION POLICY FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR A.1. Explains the current compensation policy for board directors applicable to the current fiscal year. If applicable, certain information regarding the compensation policy approved by the Annual General Meeting may be included, provided that such inclusion is clear, specific and definite. The resolutions specific to the current fiscal year shall be described, both for compensation of board directors for their status as such and for the performance of executive functions that may be performed by the board in compliance with the provisions in contracts signed with the executive directors and with the compensation policy approved by the Annual General Meeting. In any event, at a minimum the following items shall be indicated: - Description of the procedures and entities within the company involved in determining and approving the compensation policy and its conditions.

- Indicate and, if applicable, explain whether comparable companies have been taken into consideration in establishing the compensation policy of the company.

- Information regarding whether any external advisor took part, and if so, that individual's identity. i) General principles underpinning the current policy: The remuneration of board directors is determined in accordance with the provisions of regulations applicable to corporations, the corporate bylaws and regulations of the company's Board of Directors, and the decisions adopted by the Annual General Meeting. As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting of March 13, 2020 approved the Compensation Policy for Board Directors for the period 2020- 2022. The general principles underpinning this policy are as follows: • Priority of the creation of value and profitability in the medium- and long-term over short-term results.

• Reasonable proportion between the company's economic situation and the market standards of comparable companies.

• Alignment with the commercial and risk management strategy, risk profile, objectives, and risk management practices.

• Appropriate and efficient risk management within the established risk tolerance limits.

• Attraction and retention of talent.

• Appropriate remuneration for dedication, qualification and responsibility.

• Appropriate proportion of fixed and variable components, avoiding excessive reliance on variable components.

• Deferred payment of a significant portion of the variable remuneration.

• Possibility of ex-post adjustments to the variable remuneration.

• Avoidance of conflicts of interest. Based on the principles indicated above, the remuneration system for board directors, in their status as such, is defined by the following characteristics: - It is transparent in terms of the board directors' remuneration information. - It provides an incentive to reward dedication, qualifications and responsibility, without constituting an obstacle to the duty of loyalty. - It consists of a fixed amount for membership of the Board of Directors and, where applicable, of the Steering Committee and sub-steering committees, which may be higher for people with positions on the Board or who chair the sub-steering committees. In addition, members of the Steering Committee shall receive an allowance for attending its meetings. This remuneration is supplemented with other non-monetary benefits (Life or health insurance, discounts on products marketed by companies of the MAPFRE Group, etc.) established on a general basis for the company's personnel. - It does not include variable components or those indexed to share value. - Board directors are reimbursed for traveling expenses and other costs incurred to attend company meetings or carry out their functions. The remuneration system for board directors who carry out executive functions within the company is based on the following criteria: - The remuneration for carrying out executive functions is determined in line with those functions, levels of responsibility and professional profile, in accordance with the criteria governing the remuneration of MAPFRE Group senior executives. - This remuneration consists of a balanced and efficient relationship between fixed and variable components, with fixed components forming a sufficiently high proportion of total remuneration. - Executive board directors may not receive the remuneration assigned to board directors in their status as such. - The remuneration of executive board directors is designed with a view to the medium- and long-term, which drives their performance in strategic terms while encouraging them to achieve short-term results. - The remuneration system is compatible with appropriate and effective risk management, with the business strategy and with the long-term values and interests of the company, without variable remuneration compromising the company's capacity to maintain an adequate capital base. - It takes into account market trends and its position in the market reflects the strategic approach of the company, being effective for attracting and retaining the best professionals. - It guarantees equality for all MAPFRE professionals, regardless of their gender, race or beliefs. The compensation policy is therefore aimed at creating value for the company, seeking alignment with the interests of shareholders, with prudent risk management and strict compliance with current regulations regarding the remuneration of directors of publicly traded companies. With regard to the criteria followed to determine the different components in the remuneration package for board directors, in the case of external board directors, the aim is compensate them in accordance with their professional experience, dedication to the position and the responsibility involved, while ensuring that their objectivity in the defense of company interests is not affected by the remuneration received. For executive board directors, as for the rest of the Group's executive managers, the aim is to provide competitive remuneration packages that will attract and retain outstanding professionals while establishing and sustaining a stable relationship between remuneration, results and accepted risk (this risk therefore constitutes a determining factor of the variable remuneration in the medium-term). [THE INFORMATION IN THIS SECTION CONTINUES IN SECTION D OF THIS REPORT] - Relative importance of the variable remuneration items in relation to fixed items (remuneration mix) and which criteria and objectives have been considered in its establishment, and to guarantee a proper balance between fixed and variable remuneration items. In particular, explain the actions taken by the company relating to the remuneration system to reduce exposure to excessive risk and adjust it to the company's long-term goals, values, and interests, which will include, where appropriate, reference to measures provided to guarantee that the compensation policy gives due consideration to the company's long-term results, the measures adopted with regard to the categories of personnel whose professional activities have a material effect on the company's risk profile, and measures designed to avoid conflicts of interest. It also indicates whether the company has set any accrual or vesting period for specific items of variable remuneration, in cash, shares or other financial instruments, a deferral period for payment of sums or provision of accrued and vested financial instruments, or whether any reduction of deferred remuneration clause has been agreed upon that obligates the director to return any remuneration received whenever said remuneration is based on data that is later clearly shown to be inaccurate. Executive board directors have a short-term variable remuneration system based mainly on an annual component linked to the Company's consolidated net profit and, in addition, another component linked to the fulfillment of specific objectives established by the Board of Directors. They also have multi-year variable incentive schemes linked to the achievement of objectives established in line with the Group's Strategic Plan. In accordance with the Compensation Policy for Board Members, the fixed and variable components (short, medium and long-term) of the remuneration package must be balanced in such a way that the fixed component constitutes a sufficiently large part of the total remuneration, thus enabling the application of a completely flexible policy with regard to the variable components of the remuneration package, including the possibility of not paying these. To avoid the excessive assumption of risk, the percentage of the variable component with respect to the fixed remuneration should not exceed 150 percent. The weight of the annual variable remuneration for the 2021 fiscal year (with consideration of proration of multi-annual variables and a portion of the contribution to the defined-contribution pensions commitment as their calculation is partly connected to meeting the annual objectives and the variable premium of the pension commitment) over fixed remuneration (with consideration of other pension commitments) of the executive board directors is 101.77 percent, and is in a range of between 76.03 percent and 119.89 percent. For the purpose of an appropriate balance between fixed and variable components, the Company has used the remuneration practices of IBEX 35 companies as its reference. Furthermore, employee categories whose professional activity could have a material impact on the company's risk profile have a variable remuneration system linked to the achievement of pre-set objectives directly matched to strategic plans that is also subject to deferral rules. In particular, the Company's executive board directors have been assigned, in the Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021, a multi-year variable remuneration with objectives (Earning per Share (EPS), Total Shareholder Return (TSR), Return on Equity (ROE) and the Transformation Index) pegged generally to averages of a period of three years, so that it is only possible to obtain the remuneration through management that generates results and business models that are sustainable over time. Regarding deferral of short-term variable remuneration for executive board directors, the payment of at least 30 percent of it will be deferred for a minimum of three years. In addition, in the case of medium and long-term variable remuneration, the payment of at least 60 percent of the same will be deferred for a minimum of three years. In addition, executive board directors are required to hold shares received as incentives as stock during a period for a maximum of two years from its payout. Furthermore, contracts for executive board directors include the following clauses that may affect 100 percent of the variable remuneration: - Reduction clause (malus): provides for the partial or total reduction of remuneration accrued and pending issue under certain serious circumstances, either for improper actions or situations that affect the settlement. - Recovery cause (clawback): provides specifically for the partial or total return of variable remuneration paid within three years following its payout. In relation to potential conflicts of interest, the internal regulations of the company establish that these must be reported to the governing bodies of MAPFRE through General Counsel by those affected. These governing bodies must establish whether or not there is a conflict of interest, and if this is case they must establish measures to protect the company interest in accordance with the circumstances. These measures must be accepted by those affected. - Amount and form of fixed components that are provided will be accrued by the board directors within the fiscal year based on their position. External board directors receive an annual fixed amount for their membership on the Board of Directors as basic remuneration and, where applicable, for membership on the Steering Committee and sub-steering committees, which may be higher for people who hold positions on the Board itself or who chair any of the Board committees or sub-committees. In addition, members of the Steering Committee shall receive an allowance for attending its meetings. This remuneration may be supplemented with other non-monetary remuneration as established for the company staff in general. (i) Fixed allocation and attendance allowance. The amounts for these categories for fiscal year 2021 shall be as follows: - Membership of the Board of Directors: 110,000 euros

- Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors - Independent Lead Director: 220,000 euros

- Membership on the Steering Committee: 10,000 euros plus an attendance allowance of 3,000 euros per meeting

- Chairperson of the Audit and Compliance Committee: 68,000 euros - Members of the Audit and Compliance Committee: 48,000 euros

- Chairperson of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee: 60,000 euros

- Members of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee: 39,000 euros

- Chairperson of the Risks Committee: 60,000 euros

- Members of the Risk Committee: 39,000 euros (ii) Life insurance and other non-monetary benefits. External board directors have life insurance with an insured capital of 150,253 euros in case of death, and other benefits such as discounts on products sold by MAPFRE Group companies in line with those established for the company staff in general. (iii) Amounts for membership of the Board of Directors of subsidiary companies External board directors who are members of the Board of Directors of subsidiary companies also receive a fixed amount for this membership and, as applicable, for membership of their management committees. These amounts vary depending on the size and geographic location of the subsidiary company. -Amount and form of fixed components that will be accrued in the fiscal year for performance of senior management functions of executive board directors. (i) Fixed remuneration. Executive board directors will not receive the fixed allocation or attendance allowance set for external board directors. Board directors' fixed remuneration for carrying out their executive functions is determined in line with the policy established for the remuneration of MAPFRE senior managers, and in accordance with the stipulations of their respective contracts. For 2021, the fixed salary remuneration of the five Executive Board Directors totals 2,644,441 euros, of which 2,236,401 euros corresponds to the company and 408,040 euros to other companies of the Group. (ii) Life insurance and other benefits. Executive board directors are entitled to the allowances or social benefits established for senior executives as well as those established for company staff in general, as stipulated in the collective bargaining agreement signed by MAPFRE. Part of these company benefits for executive board directors includes a specific health insurance policy and a supplementary life insurance policy with an insured value of 400 percent of the fixed remuneration in case of death or total disability, with a double indemnity clause for accidental death. They also receive additional benefits such as discounts on products sold by MAPFRE Group companies -Amount and form of any remuneration component in kind that will be accrued in the fiscal year, including but not limited to insurance premiums paid in favor of the board director. External board directors are entitled to the following company benefits in accordance with the policy established for company staff in general: - Life insurance, described above.

- Discounts on products sold by companies belonging to the MAPFRE Group.

- Christmas gift. In the case of executive board directors, in addition to the company benefits applicable to all senior executives and for all MAPFRE staff they are entitled to receive the following as remuneration in kind: - Specific Health insurance, described above. - Specific Life insurance policy, described above. - The private use of a company vehicle according to the terms and conditions established in the policy for assignment of MAPFRE vehicles. - Amount and form of variable components, distinguished by short- and long-term types. Financial and non-financial parameters, the latter including social, environmental and climate change parameters, selected to determine the variable remuneration in the current year, explanation of the extent to which such parameters relate to the performance of both the board director, the company and its risk profile, and the methodology, time required and techniques envisaged to determine, at year end, the actual degree of attainment of the parameters used in the design of variable remuneration, explaining the criteria and factors applied in terms of the time required and methods for verifying that the performance conditions or other conditions to which the vesting and accrual of each variable remuneration component was linked have been effectively met. It indicates in monetary terms the range of the various variable components in relation to the degree of compliance with established objectives and parameters, and any maximum monetary amount in absolute terms, if applicable. As indicated above, only executive board directors receive variable remuneration, three types of which can be distinguished: (i) Short-term variable remuneration: The executive board directors of the Group are part of the senior management collective that has set up a short-term variable remuneration system based mainly on an annual component linked to the objective of net consolidated profits of the Company. In 2021 this short-term variable remuneration may reach a maximum total of 3,902,211 euros, with 3,290,151 euros corresponding to the company and 612,060 euros to other companies in the Group. Furthermore, the Compensation Policy for Board Directors for the 2020-2022 period, approved by the Annual General Meeting of March 13, 2020, expressly provided that the Board of Directors may also establish short-term components linked to the fulfillment of specific objectives. By virtue of the above, on February 10, 2021, the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, approved an additional short-term component for the 2021 financial year, which is jointly linked to Return on Equity (ROE) and the Combined Global Non-Life Ratio for the year. In 2021, this remuneration may reach a maximum total of 1,200,000 euros, with 980,000 euros corresponding to the company and 220,000 euros to other Group companies. Payment of at least 30 percent of the short-term variable remuneration shall be deferred for a minimum of three years. The short-term variable remuneration, which is paid, in all cases, in cash, is approved annually by the Board of Directors, after the report by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, which also assesses, at year end, the degree of fulfillment of the objectives. The effective degree of attainment of the objectives established for short-term variable remuneration is evaluated in accordance with the provisions of the contractual documentation entered into with the executive board directors, once the annual financial statements for the fiscal year coming to a close have been obtained, and after the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors at which the annual accounts for that fiscal year are prepared has been held. The quantification of the main component of the short-term variable remuneration to be paid will depend on the degree of attainment of the Company's consolidated net profit, budgeted in accordance with the scale of attainment for the fiscal year previously approved by the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. The calculation rules for determining this component are: - If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets less than 40 percent of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 0 percent.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 40 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 25 percent.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 50 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be proportional.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 100 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 100 percent.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 105 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 110 percent.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 110 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 120 percent. - If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 115 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 130 percent.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 120 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 140 percent.

- If the result after taxes and non-controlling interests meets 125 percent or more of the objective, the degree of attainment would be 150 percent. For its part, the quantification of the additional component of the short-term variable remuneration to be paid, which is jointly linked to the Return on Equity (ROE) and the Combined Global Non-Life Ratio for the year, will depend on the degree of attainment of these objectives in accordance with the target for the fiscal year previously approved by the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. (ii) Medium- and long-term variable remuneration: In 2019, the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A., at the behest of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, approved the Medium-Term Incentives Plan 2019-2021, which is extraordinary, non-binding and multi-annual. The period of evaluation of the degree of attainment of the objectives of the Plan runs from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021, where the executive board directors take part in their capacity as senior executives. The payment from this Plan is subject to the fulfillment of the Plan objectives, as well as remaining within the Group, under the terms set out in that Plan. The incentive will partly be paid in cash and partly by means of shares in MAPFRE S.A. The receipt of 60 percent of the incentive by each executive board director will be deferred for a period of three years, in thirds, with 50 percent of the deferred part paid in cash and the remaining 50 percent in shares. The incentive shall be subject to malus or clawback clauses and the shares must be kept for a maximum period of two years, starting from the payment date. The quantification of the incentive to be paid depends on the degree of fulfillment of the objectives that have been established in line with the Group's strategic plan. The objective-setting metrics set out in this report are for Total Shareholder Return (TSR), Return on Equity (ROE), Earnings per Share (EPS), and The Transformation Index (IT). The rules for calculating the incentive are as follows: - The fulfillment of the objectives weighted as a whole must reach an average of 50 percent, otherwise there is no entitlement to receive the incentive.

- For any percentage of fulfillment of the objectives between 50 and 80 percent, the degree of attainment of the incentive would be 60 percent.

- If the fulfillment of the objectives is between 80 and 100 percent, the degree of attainment of the Incentive is calculated proportionally.

- If the fulfillment of the objectives is equal to or higher than 100 percent, with an upper limit of 150 percent, the degree of attainment of the incentive corresponds to a fulfillment of 100 percent of the objectives, applying a multiplication coefficient of 2 on the excess fulfillment above 100 percent. - For any percentage of fulfillment of the objectives above 150 percent, the degree of attainment would be 200 percent. If the assumptions of maximum compliance with the Plan were to be met: (i) the amount in cash could reach a total amount of 6,000,000 euros, with 4,900,000 euros corresponding to the Company and 1,100,000 euros to other Group companies; and (ii) the amount in shares could reach a total of 2,586,212 shares, with 2,112,074 shares corresponding to the Company and 474,138 shares to other Group companies. The evaluation of the degree of attainment of the Objectives will be measured between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021. The Total Incentive will be paid within a maximum period of 90 days from the settlement date (which will be made within 30 days following approval by the Annual General Meeting of the Company's consolidated annual accounts for the year 2021) and will be subject to meeting the following requirements: (i) Reaching the minimum threshold of attainment of the weighted objectives mentioned above;

(ii) Maintaining an active employment or commercial relationship with the MAPFRE Group during the term of the Incentive Plan, and

(iii) That, as of March 31, 2022, the Company is not making a loss according to the latest approved financial statements. The Total Incentive Objectives for the executive board directors shall be as follows: - Earnings per Share (EPS): 30 percent weighting

- Total Shareholder Return (TSR): 20 percent weighting

- Return on Equity (ROE): 30 percent weighting

- Transformation Index: 20 percent weighting To avoid excessive assumption of risk, the percentage of the variable element (short, medium and long-term) in relation to the executive directors' fixed remuneration must not exceed 150 percent. Finally, as indicated in the previous section, the deferred short-, medium- and long-term variable remuneration earned and pending payment will be subject to partial or total reduction if, prior to the payment date, certain serious circumstances arise, either due to improper actions or situations that affect the settlement made. Likewise, the variable remuneration already paid, whether deferred or not, shall be subject to partial or full recovery if, during the three years immediately following its payment, it emerges that the payment was not adjusted, in whole or in part, to the conditions established for its accrual or took place based on information that is subsequently proven to be false or inaccurate. - Principal characteristics of the long-term savings systems. The information provided will include the contingencies covered by the system, if it is of definite contribution or benefit, the annual contribution to be made to the defined contribution systems, the benefit to which the beneficiaries are entitled in the case of defined benefit systems, the conditions for consolidating board directors' economic rights and their compatibility with any type of payment or indemnification for termination or early termination, or arising from the termination of the contractual relationship, under the terms provided, between the company and the board director. It must be indicated whether or not the vesting or accrual of any of the long-term savings plans is linked with the attainment of specific objectives or parameters related to the long and short-term performance of the board director. Under the provisions of their contracts, executive board directors, like other company employees, are beneficiaries of the MAPFRE Employment System Pension Plan, saving insurance and mixed saving insurance policies. Additionally, executive board directors, under the compensation policy in place for MAPFRE senior executives, are entitled to specific contribution pension agreements in the event of retirement, death or permanent disability, which are externalized through group life insurance. Expenses for 2021 under this item are predicted to amount to 4,643,127 euros, with 3,877,274 euros corresponding to the Company and 765,854 euros to other companies in the Group. The annual vesting of defined contribution pension commitments is partially related to the attainment of objectives that determine the collection of annual variable remuneration by the executive board director. The conditions for vesting economic rights in favor of executive board directors are set forth in the contracts that govern their relationship with the Company. The rights are vested, in some cases, from the time of 10 years of service to the MAPFRE Group and 5 years of senior executive, circumstances that are applicable to all executive board directors, and in others, at the time the covered contingencies are met (retirement, permanent disability and death), as well as in the case of improper dismissal or termination of the board director's relationship by MAPFRE for reasons not attributable to the board director. There is no incompatibility with any kind of indemnification for early termination or the conclusion of the contractual relationship between the company and the board director. - Any type of payment or indemnification due to early termination or dismissal, or arising from the contractual relationship between the company and the board director under the terms provided between the company and the board director, whether at the behest of the company or the board director, as well as any agreements such as agreements for exclusivity, post-contractual non-competition and permanence or loyalty, which give the board director the right to any type of payment. In the case of external board directors, there is no indemnification agreed or paid if they terminate their functions as board directors. In the case of executive board directors, the termination of their role implies lifting the suspension of the relationship prior to their appointment as such. Early termination of the previous relationship entails indemnification under the terms established in the workers' statute in relation to unfair dismissal, except where there is good cause for dismissal. - Indicate the terms and conditions that must be included in the contracts of people who perform senior management functions as executive board directors. This information should cover aspects such as duration, limits to compensation amounts, continuity of service clauses, notice periods, as well as the amount paid in lieu of this notice period, and any other clauses related to hiring bonuses, indemnification or financial protection in the event of early termination or the conclusion of the contractual relationship between the company and the executive board director. Include agreements or accords of non-competition, exclusivity, non-separation or loyalty and post-contractual non-competition, unless they have been indicated in the previous paragraph. The term of the contracts of the executive board directors is related to their time as an executive board director. Removal from this position entails the lifting of the suspension of the relationship prior to the appointment as such. Contracts governing the prior relationship establish the termination of this relationship as on January 1 of the year after which the board director reaches the age of 60, unless annual extensions are implemented at the initiative of the company until the date on which the executive reaches the age of 65, as a maximum. The termination on the date of its expiration of the previous relationship shall not in itself entail any economic right, unless the company chooses not to extend the contract until the age of 65, in which case the board director would receive indemnification up to one monthly payment for the number of months remaining until they reach the aforementioned age. Without prejudice to the foregoing, the Board of Directors has the power to agree, on the proposal of its Chairman and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, on an extraordinary basis, performance-based bonuses during the career. In the event of early termination by decision of the company, the company must inform the board director of their removal three (3) months prior to the date of termination. Executive board directors must have an exclusive relationship with the company, and there are no contractual conditions relating to post-contractual non-competition agreements or continuity of service. There are no clauses related to hiring bonuses. - The type and estimated amount of any other supplementary remuneration that shall be accrued by the board directors in the current fiscal year in compensation for services rendered other than those involved in their position. Board directors will receive no remuneration whatsoever for services other than those involved in their responsibilities as board directors or executive functions, if applicable, with the exception of (i) Ms. Rosa María García García, who is a member of MAPFRE's Technology, Innovation and Transformation Council, for which she will receive an attendance allowance of 5,000 euros per meeting; and (ii) Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías, who is a member of the MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS Council, for which he will receive 35,000 euros in 2021. - Other remunerative items such as those arising, if applicable, from the granting by the company of advance payments, loans and guarantees and other remunerations to board directors. None of the Group companies have granted any payments in advance or loans to board directors, or has provided guarantees on their behalf. - The type and estimated amount of any other supplementary remuneration provided that is not covered in the above sections, whether paid by the company or another company of the group, that will be accrued by the board directors in the current fiscal year. There are no remuneration items other than those described above. A.2. Explain any relevant change to the compensation policy applicable in the current fiscal year arising due to: - A new policy or a modification of a policy already approved by the Annual General Meeting. - Relevant changes in specific rulings agreed upon by the board for the current fiscal year on the current compensation policy regarding remuneration for the previous year.

- Proposals that the Board of Directors may have agreed to present to the Annual General Meeting to which this annual report will be submitted and that it is proposed to be adopted for the current fiscal year. At its meeting held on March 13, 2020, the Annual General Meeting approved, as proposed by the Board of Directors, the Compensation Policy for Board Directors for the 2020-2022 period, for the purpose of modifying the characteristics of short-term variable remuneration in order to allow the Board of Directors to establish additional short-term components linked to the attainment of specific objectives. A.3. Provide the direct link to the document presenting the current compensation policy for the company that should be available on the company's website. https://www.mapfre.com/media/accionistas/2020/10-politica-remuneracion-consejeros-2020-2022.pdf A.4. In light of the data provided in section B.4, explain how the vote of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting at which the annual report on remuneration for the previous fiscal year was submitted to vote on an advisory basis was taken into consideration. As indicated in section B.4, the annual report on remuneration for fiscal year 2019 was approved with the support of 85.90 percent of the votes cast in the meeting of the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, March 13, 2020. The Board of Directors considers that the remuneration practices contained in said report have the agreement of a significant majority of shareholders and are in accordance with the practices of other IBEX 35 companies and international insurance groups, and it has therefore decided to continue with said practices. In this regard, the Board of Directors did not consider it necessary to propose to the Annual General Meeting a modification to the Compensation Policy for Board Directors for fiscal year 2021. B. GENERAL SUMMARY OF HOW THE COMPENSATION POLICY WAS APPLIED DURING THE CLOSED FISCAL YEAR B.1. Explain the process that was followed to apply the compensation policy and determine the individual remuneration indicated in section C of this report. This information shall include the role played by the remuneration committee, the decisions taken by the Board of Directors and, where appropriate, the identity and role of external advisers whose services have been used in the process of applying the compensation policy in the closed fiscal year. At the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the items and amounts assigned to each of the directors for the 2020 fiscal year at its meeting held on February 11, 2020, and which appear in section C of this report. Regarding the short-term variable remuneration for executive board directors, at the close of the 2020 fiscal year, the amount was determined based on the degree of attainment of the objectives in relation to the consolidated net profit obtained by the Company, Return on Equity (ROE) and Combined Global Non-Life Ratio for the 2020 fiscal year. B.2. Explain the various actions adopted by the company in relation to the remuneration system and how they have contributed to reducing exposure to excessive risk and adapting said system to the company's long-term objectives, values and interests, including a reference to measures provided to guarantee that the remuneration paid has given due consideration to the company's long-term results and has reached an adequate balance between the fixed and variable remuneration components, which measures were adopted with regard to the categories of personnel whose professional activities have a material effect on the company's risk profile, and which measures were adopted to avoid conflicts of interest, if applicable. The actions taken by the Company in relation to the remuneration system, to reduce exposure to excessive risks and to adjust remuneration to the company's long-term objectives, values and interests, which have been detailed in section A.1 above as part of the description of the remuneration system applicable to board directors. B.3. Explain how the remuneration accrued and vested during the fiscal year meets the provisions of the current compensation policy. Also report on the relationship between the remuneration obtained by board directors and the company's results or other measures of performance, in the short- and long-term, explaining where applicable how variations in the company's performance have affected the variation in the remuneration for board directors, including accrued payments that have been deferred, and how these contribute to the company's short- and long-term results. As indicated in section B.2 above, the Annual General Meeting approved, at its meeting held on March 13, 2020, the Compensation Policy for Board Directors for the period 2020-2022. Said policy provides for the existence of fixed remuneration components and, in the case of executive board directors, short-, medium- and long-term variable components, the characteristics of which are established therein. All remunerative items for which remuneration has been accrued and vested during the 2020 fiscal year, both by board directors acting as such and by executive board directors, are expressly provided in the policy, without any remuneration being accrued or distributed in the fiscal year for items not provided therein. As indicated in section A.1, only executive board directors receive variable remuneration. The linkage of the main component of short-term variable remuneration to the results of the company has been total in all board directors (100 percent). Therefore, and given the relative importance of this component in remuneration, total linking of the directive to favorable management of the Company has been achieved. Information regarding the ratio between after-tax results and non-controlling interests of the Company and the average variable annual remuneration for the last three fiscal years is broken down below: A. Fiscal year 2020: - Result after taxes and non-controlling interests of MAPFRE S.A.: 526,532,677 euros.

- Average short-term variable remuneration: 434,678 euros.

- Ratio: 0.083 percent B. Fiscal year 2019: - Result after taxes and non-controlling interests of MAPFRE S.A.: 609,239,000 euros.

- Average short-term variable remuneration: 389,673 euros.

- Ratio: 0.064 percent C. Fiscal year 2018: - Result after taxes and non-controlling interests of MAPFRE S.A.: 528,859,000 euros.

- Average short-term variable remuneration: 386,920 euros.

- Ratio: 0.073 percent There is a high correlation between ordinary Company results and the amount of the main component of short-term variable remuneration received by the executive board directors. In relation to the additional component of short-term variable remuneration, this has been quantiﬁed based on the achievement of Return on Equity (ROE) and the Combined Global Non-Life Ratio for the 2020 fiscal year. In this case, this remuneration component is also closely linked to the Company's performance. With respect to medium- and long-term remuneration, in fiscal year 2019, the Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2016-2018 was settled, the description of which can be consulted in the Annual Report on Remuneration for Board Directors for the 2019 fiscal year, having settled the deferred amounts of said Plan under the terms described in section C of this report. Also, in the case of the Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021, objectives tied to share value (TSR - Total Shareholder Return and EPS - Earnings Per Share), the ROE and the Conversion Rate (CR) of the company have also been established, with weights between 20 and 30 percent, which represents a high correlation of this remunerative element with the long-term performance of the Company. Therefore, and in line with the calculation standards for compliance with the objectives indicated in section A.1, medium- and long-term variable remuneration is directly tied not only to the medium- and long-term company results but also to various indicators related to the profitability of the company and its sustainability to avoid any excessive assumption of risk. B.4. Report on the result of the advisory vote at the Annual General Meeting on the annual report on remuneration for the previous fiscal year, indicating the number of any negative votes cast: Number % of totalVotes cast 2,644,196,532 Number 98.86 % of votes cast Negative votes Votes in favor Abstentions 354,063,228 2,271,437,877 18,695,427 13.39 85.90 0.71 Observations B.5. Explain how the fixed elements accrued and vested during the fiscal year for the board directors in their positions as such were determined, and how they varied from the prior year. External board directors received a fixed amount in 2020 as basic remuneration for their membership on the Board of Directors and, as applicable, on the Steering Committee and delegate bodies, which was higher for those who held positions on the Board or chaired its committees. This remuneration was supplemented with other non-monetary compensation of a general nature established for company personnel. (i) Fixed allocation and attendance allowance. The amounts relating to these items for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 are indicated below, which have not seen any changes: - Membership on the Board of Directors: 110,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Vice-Chairman of the Board - Lead Board Director: 220,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Membership on the Steering Committee: 10,000 euros plus an attendance allowance of 3,000 euros per meeting in 2020 and 2019.

- Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee: 68,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Members of the Audit and Compliance Committee: 48,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Chair of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee: 60,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Members of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee: 39,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Chair of the Risk Committee: 60,000 euros in 2020 and 2019.

- Members of the Risk Committee: 39,000 euros in 2020 and 2019. (ii) Life insurance and other non-monetary benefits. During 2020, external board directors were provided with a life insurance policy in the event of death under the same conditions as described in section A.1 above. (iii) Amounts for membership of the Board of Directors of subsidiary companies External board directors who are members of the Board of Directors of subsidiary companies also receive a fixed amount for this membership and, as applicable, for membership on their management committees, under the same conditions described in section A.1 above. B.6. Explain how the balances accrued and vested during the closed fiscal year for each of the executive board directors for the performance of their senior management functions were determined, and how they varied from the prior year. As indicated in section C.1, the salary of the executive board directors in fiscal year 2020 totals 2,618,258 euros, of which 2,214,258 euros corresponds to the Company and 404,000 euros to other Group companies. These amounts were set by the Board of Directors in its meeting on February 11, 2020, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, with consideration of the external reports and executive conclusions provided by the Ernst & Young consulting firm and KPMG. The individual breakdown of the balances received by the people that held the position of executive board director in fiscal year 2020 are indicated below, with its variance from the prior fiscal year: - Mr. Antonio Huertas Mejías: 844,908 euros in 2020 and 836,543 in 2019 (increase of 1 percent).

- Mr. Ignacio Baeza Gómez: 541,610 euros in 2020 and 536,247 in 2019 (increase of 1 percent).

- Mr. José Manuel Inchausti Pérez: 404,000 euros in 2020 and 400,000 euros in 2019. (increase of 1 percent)

- Mr. Francisco José Marco Orenes: 393,190 euros in 2020 and 389,297 in 2019 (increase of 1 percent).

- Mr. Fernando Mata Verdejo: 434,550 euros in 2020 and 430,248 in 2019 (increase of 1 percent). B.7. Explain the nature and the principal characteristics of the variable elements of the remuneration systems accrued and vested in the closed fiscal year. In particular: - Identify each of the remuneration plans that governed the different variable forms of remuneration accrued by each of the board directors during the closed fiscal year, including information on their extent, their date of approval, date of implementation, conditions for vesting (if any), accrual periods and term, criteria used to evaluate performance and how this affected the determination of the variable amount accrued, and measurement criteria used and the period required to be in a position to properly measure all stipulated conditions and criteria, explaining in detail the criteria and factors applied in terms of the time required and methods for verifying that the performance conditions or any other conditions to which the vesting and accrual of each component of variable remuneration was linked have been effectively met. In the case of plans involving stock options or other financial instruments, the general characteristics of each plan will include information regarding their conditions both for acquiring unconditional title (vesting) and for enabling the exercise of such options or financial instruments, including the price and period for exercise.

- Each of the board directors, and their category (executive board directors, nominee external board directors, independent external board directors and other external board directors) who are beneficiaries of remuneration systems or plans which include variable remuneration. - If applicable, include information on the applied accrual or postponement periods for payment established and/or the retention/non-disposal periods for any shares or other financial instruments. Explain the short-term variable elements of the remuneration systems: Only the executive board directors have accrued and vested a short-term variable remuneration comprising a main component linked to the company's consolidated net profit and an additional component jointly linked to Return on Equity (ROE) and the Combined Global Non-Life Ratio for the 2020 fiscal year. This remuneration is always paid in cash. As indicated in section C.1, the accrued and vested short-term variable remuneration of executive board directors for the 2020 fiscal year was overall 2,493,106 euros, with 2,108,384 euros corresponding to the company and 384,722 euros to other Group companies. The amounts shown in section C.1 are composed of 70 percent of the short-term variable remuneration accrued in 2020, as this part is not subject to the malus clause, and 10 percent of the short-term variable remuneration corresponding to 2016, 2017 and 2018 that were deferred and have been paid in 2020, after the Company verified that the application of the malus clause did not apply. The annual variable remuneration is approved annually by the Board of Directors following a report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, which at the end of the fiscal year also assesses the degree to which the objectives have been met. Short-term variable remuneration for executive board directors accrued from January 1 to December 31, 2020. Once the 2020 fiscal year ended and the annual financial statements for said year were obtained, the effective degree of attainment of the objectives established for short-term variable remuneration was evaluated, in accordance with the provisions of the contractual documentation signed with the executive board directors. The quantification of the main component of the short-term variable remuneration to be paid was determined in accordance with the degree of attainment of the Company's consolidated net profit, budgeted in accordance with the scale of attainment for the fiscal year previously approved by the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, under the terms described in section A.1 above. For its part, the quantification of the additional component of the short-term variable remuneration to be paid, which is jointly linked to Return on Equity (ROE) and the Combined Global Non-Life Ratio for the financial year, was determined in accordance with the degree of attainment of these objectives in accordance with the target for the fiscal year previously approved by the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. Regarding deferral of variable remuneration for board directors, the payment of at least 30 percent of the annual variable remuneration will be deferred for a minimum of three years. In addition, the executive board directors' contracts include the reduction (malus) and recovery (clawback) clauses in the terms described in section A.1 above. The Company has no option plans involving stock or other financial instruments. Explain the long-term variable elements of the remuneration systems Only executive board directors receive variable medium- and long-term remuneration. These directors are part of the group of beneficiaries of the Incentive Plan 2019-2021, currently in force. The approval date, maximum amount, deferral rules, retention periods and other characteristics of the 2019-2021 Incentive Plan are set out in section A.1. B.8. Indicate whether there has been any reduction of or claims for the return of specific accrued variable components, in the first case, when payment of non-vested amounts is deferred or, in the second case, vested and paid, based on data which was clearly demonstrated as inaccurate at a later date. Describe the amounts reduced or returned due to the application of reduction (malus) or return (clawback) clauses, why they were applied and the fiscal years involved. No remuneration amount has ever been reduced or claimed for any reason. B.9. Explain the principal characteristics of the long-term savings plans whose amount or annual equivalent cost appear in the tables in section C, including retirement and any other survival benefit provision that is financed in whole or part by the company, whether provided internally or externally, indicating the type of plan, whether it is a defined contribution or defined benefit plan, the situations that it covers and the conditions for vesting in any type of indemnification due to early cancellation or termination of the contractual relationship between the company and the board director. During fiscal year 2020, the executive board directors were beneficiaries of the same long-term savings systems as described in section A.1. Under this item, a total amount of 1,492,596 euros was recorded in relation to contributions made to savings systems with consolidated rights and to the amount of accumulated funds consolidated in fiscal year 2020, of which 1,335,865 euros corresponded to the Company, and 156,731 euros to other companies of the Group. B.10. Explain, if applicable, the indemnifications or any other type of payment related to early cancellation, whether at the behest of the company or the director, or the termination of the contract under the terms provided therein, accrued and/or received by the directors during the closed fiscal year. No indemnification was paid to directors in fiscal year 2020. B.11. Indicate whether any significant modifications were made to the contracts of those individuals that held senior management positions as executive directors, and if so, explain them. Also, explain the principal conditions of the new contracts signed with executive directors during the fiscal year, unless they have been explained in section A.1. In the 2020 fiscal year, there were no significant changes in the contracts of the members who carry out C-Suite functions as executive board directors. B.12. Explain any supplementary remuneration earned by the board directors for services rendered other than those inherent to their position. No board director has performed services other than those involved in their responsibilities as board directors or executive functions, if applicable, with the exception of those performed by (i) Ms. Rosa María García García, as part of her membership on MAPFRE's Technology, Innovation and Transformation Council, for which she received 5,000 euros; and (ii) Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías, as part of his membership on the MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS Council, for which he received 35,000 euros. B.13. Explain any remuneration derived from the concession of advance payments, loans or guarantees, specifying the interest rate, their essential characteristics and the amounts returned and any obligations undertaken on their behalf by way of a guarantee. None of the Group companies granted any advance payments or loans to board directors, or have provided guarantees on their behalf during fiscal year 2020. B.14. Provide details on the remuneration in kind accrued by the directors during the fiscal year, briefly explaining the nature of the different salary components. During fiscal year 2020, the board directors were beneficiaries of social security benefits that are also in place for the 2021 fiscal year, under the terms already described in section A.1. B.15. Explain the remuneration earned by board directors by virtue of the payments made by the company to a third party for which the directors render services, when such payments are intended to compensate the board directors for the services provided to the company. No such remuneration was earned under this item during 2020. B.16. Explain any other remuneration item other than those indicated above, whatever its nature or the Group company paying it, especially if treated as a related party transaction or if its payment could distort the true and fair image of the total remuneration earned by directors. There were no other remuneration items other than the ones cited above in fiscal year 2020. C. BREAKDOWN OF THE INDIVIDUAL REMUNERATION EARNED BY EACH BOARD DIRECTOR Name Type Vesting period fiscal year 2020 Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Chairman and CEO From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Executive Vice Chairman From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Ms. CATALINA MIÑARRO BRUGAROLAS Independent Vice Chairwoman From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Executive Vice Chairman From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. JOSÉ ANTONIO COLOMER GUIU Independent Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Ms. ANA ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ ÁLVAREZ Independent Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Ms. MARÍA LETICIA DE FREITAS COSTA Independent Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Ms. ROSA MARÍA GARCÍA GARCÍA Independent Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. ANTONIO GÓMEZ CIRIA Independent Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. LUIS HERNANDO DE LARRAMENDI MARTÍNEZ Nominee Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Executive Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Executive Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. ANTONIO MIGUEL-ROMERO DE OLANO Nominee Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Ms. MARÍA DEL PILAR PERALES VISCASILLAS Independent Board Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 Mr. ALFONSO REBUELTA BADÍAS Nominee Director From 01/01/2020 to 12/31/2020 C.1. Complete the following tables on the individual remuneration for each of the directors (including the remuneration for executive functions) earned during the year. a) Remuneration from the company that is the subject of this report: i) Remuneration in cash (thousands of euros) Remuneration for Short-term variable Long-term variable Name Fixed remuneration Allowances membership of Board committees Salary Indemnification Other items Total fiscal year 2020 Total fiscal year 2019 remuneration remuneration Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS 845 841 12 1,698 2,063 Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ 542 515 25 1,082 1,166 Ms. CATALINA MIÑARRO BRUGAROLAS 220 6 70 2 298 306 Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Mr. JOSÉ ANTONIO COLOMER GUIU 110 6 157 2 275 271 Ms. ANA ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ ÁLVAREZ 110 107 1 218 205 Ms. MARÍA LETICIA DE FREITAS COSTA 110 110 110 Ms. ROSA MARÍA GARCÍA GARCÍA 110 35 5 150 29 Mr. ANTONIO GÓMEZ CIRIA 110 39 2 151 125 Mr. LUIS HERNANDO DE LARRAMENDI MARTÍNEZ 110 6 49 3 168 177 Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES 393 390 16 799 687 Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO 435 362 19 816 727 Mr. ANTONIO MIGUEL-ROMERO DE OLANO 110 6 97 2 215 224 Ms. MARÍA DEL PILAR PERALES VISCASILLAS 110 48 158 158 Mr. ALFONSO REBUELTA BADÍAS 110 39 2 151 152 Observations ii) Table of remuneration system movements based on shares and gross profits from shares or vested financial instruments. Name Name of Plan Financial instruments at the beginning of the fiscal year 2020 Financial instruments Expired but Financial instruments at the end of the fiscal year 2020 granted during Financial instruments vested in fiscal year not exercised the fiscal year 2020 instruments Gross profits No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares No. of instruments No. of equivalent/ves ted shares Price of vested shares from shares or vested financial instruments (thousands of euros) No. of instruments No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021 with delivery of shares 775,864 775,864 0.00 775,864 775,864 Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021 with delivery of shares 560,346 560,346 0.00 560,346 560,346 Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021 with delivery of shares 387,932 387,932 0.00 387,932 387,932 Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2019-2021 with delivery of shares 387,932 387,932 0.00 387,932 387,932 Observations iii) Savings systems with vested Savings systems without vested Savings systems with vested Savings systems without vested Name economic rights economic rights economic rights economic rights Long-term savings systems Name Remuneration by vesting of rights to savings systems Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS 555 Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ 484 Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES 145 Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO 152 Contribution during the year made by the company (thousands of euros)Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019 Fiscal year 2020 555 484 541 471 145 Fiscal year 2019 1,200 1,200 Amount of accumulated funds (thousands of euros)Fiscal year 2020 5,126 3,058 908 Fiscal year 2019 Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019 4,423 2,488 7,540 871 753 6,237 2,369 Contribution during the year made by the company (thousands of euros)NameMr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Savings systems with vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019 152 Savings systems without vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 153 Fiscal year 2019 545 Amount of accumulated funds (thousands of euros)Savings systems with vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 545 Fiscal year 2019 Savings systems without vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 1,037 Fiscal year 2019 866 2,290 1,723 Observations iv) Breakdown of other items Name Item Amount of remuneration Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Life insurance premiums 22 Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Life insurance premiums 16 Ms. CATALINA MIÑARRO BRUGAROLAS Life insurance premiums 1 Mr. JOSÉ ANTONIO COLOMER GUIU Life insurance premiums 3 Ms. ANA ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ ÁLVAREZ Life insurance premiums 1 Ms. MARÍA LETICIA DE FREITAS COSTA Life insurance premiums 1 Mr. ANTONIO GÓMEZ CIRIA Life insurance premiums 2 Mr. LUIS HERNANDO DE LARRAMENDI MARTÍNEZ Life insurance premiums 3 Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Life insurance premiums 16 Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Life insurance premiums 14 Mr. ANTONIO MIGUEL-ROMERO DE OLANO Life insurance premiums 2 Name Item Amount of remuneration Mr. ALFONSO REBUELTA BADÍAS Life insurance premiums 3 Observations b) Remuneration to the company's board directors for membership on boards in other Group companies: i) Remuneration in cash (thousands of euros) Name Fixed Allowances Remuneration for membership of Board committees Salary Short-term variable remuneration Long-term variable remuneration Indemnification Other items Total fiscal Total fiscal remuneration year 2020 year 2019 Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Ms. CATALINA MIÑARRO BRUGAROLAS 96 11 107 107 Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ 404 385 45 31 865 938 Mr. JOSÉ ANTONIO COLOMER GUIU 48 48 48 Ms. ANA ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ ÁLVAREZ 96 96 96 Ms. MARÍA LETICIA DE FREITAS COSTA 63 63 85 Ms. ROSA MARÍA GARCÍA GARCÍA 48 48 10 Mr. ANTONIO GÓMEZ CIRIA 96 11 107 107 Mr. LUIS HERNANDO DE LARRAMENDI MARTÍNEZ 107 11 118 118 Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Name Fixed Allowances Remuneration for membership of Board committees Salary Short-term variable remuneration Long-term variable remuneration Indemnification Other items Total fiscal Total fiscal remuneration year 2020 year 2019 Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Mr. ANTONIO MIGUEL-ROMERO DE OLANO 96 22 118 118 Ms. MARÍA DEL PILAR PERALES VISCASILLAS 107 11 118 118 Mr. ALFONSO REBUELTA BADÍAS 107 35 142 142 Observations ii) Table of remuneration system movements based on shares and gross profits from shares or vested financial instruments. Financial instruments at the beginning of the fiscal year 2020 Financial instruments granted during the fiscal year 2020 Financial instruments vested in fiscal year Expired but not exercised Financial instruments at the instruments end of the fiscal year 2020 Name Name of Plan No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares No. of instruments No. of equivalent/ves ted shares Price of vested shares Gross profits from shares or vested financial instruments (thousands of euros) No. of instruments No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares Medium-Term Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZIncentive Plan 2019-2021 with 474,138 474,138 0.00 474,138 474,138 Financial instruments granted during the fiscal year 2020 Financial instruments vested in fiscal year Expired but not exercised Financial instruments at the end of the fiscal year 2020 Financial instruments at the beginning of the fiscal year instruments 2020 Name Name of Plan No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares No. of instruments No. of equivalent/ves ted shares Price of vested shares Gross profits from shares or vested financial instruments (thousands of euros) No. of instruments No. of instruments No. of equivalent shares delivery of shares Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Medium-Term Incentive Plan 2016-2018 with delivery of shares 62,124 62,124 20,708 20,708 1.36 28 41,416 41,416 Observations iii) Long-term savings systems Name Remuneration by vesting of rights to savings systems Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ 157 Contribution during the year made by the company (thousands of euros)NameMr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Savings systems with vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019 Savings systems without vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 157 161 600 Fiscal year 2019 Amount of accumulated funds (thousands of euros)Savings systems with vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 1,937 600 1,998 998 1,153 Fiscal year 2019 Savings systems without vested economic rights Fiscal year 2020 Fiscal year 2019 829 2,272 1,106 306 1,648 299 Observations iv) Breakdown of other items Name Item Amount of remuneration Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Life insurance premiums 9 Observations c) Summary of remuneration (thousands of euros) The summary must include the amounts corresponding to all remuneration items described in this report that have been earned by directors, in thousands of euros. Remuneration earned within the company Gross profits Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS MEJÍAS Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA GÓMEZ Ms. CATALINA MIÑARRO BRUGAROLAS Mr. JOSÉ MANUEL INCHAUSTI PÉREZ Mr. JOSÉ ANTONIO COLOMER GUIU Ms. ANA ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ ÁLVAREZ 1,698 1,082 298 555 484 16 275 218 3 Remuneration earned within Group companies 1,582 278 107 865 157 48 96 Remuneration by 1,582 9 48 326 Remuneration earned within the company Gross profits Ms. MARÍA LETICIA DE FREITAS COSTA Ms. ROSA MARÍA GARCÍA GARCÍA Mr. ANTONIO GÓMEZ CIRIA Mr. LUIS HERNANDO DE LARRAMENDI MARTÍNEZ Mr. FRANCISCO JOSÉ MARCO ORENES Mr. FERNANDO MATA VERDEJO Mr. ANTONIO MIGUEL-ROMERO DE OLANO Ms. MARÍA DEL PILAR PERALES VISCASILLAS 6,289 Mr. ALFONSO REBUELTA BADÍAS 110 150 151 168 150 799 816 215 158 145 16 152 158 151 960 Remuneration earned within Group companies 63 48 107 118 118 118 142 Remuneration by 48 960 118 198 276 Observations D. OTHER USEFUL INFORMATION If there is any relevant aspect regarding the remuneration of directors which has not been covered in the other sections of this report but which should be included to provide more complete and explanatory information about the remuneration structure and practices of the company in relation to its board directors, please provide a brief explanation here. [CONTINUATION OF SECTION A.1] ii) Description of the procedures and entities within the Company involved in determining and approving the Compensation Policy: MAPFRE is aware of the importance of having a corporate governance system to steer the structure and operations of its management bodies in the interests of the company and its shareholders. The MAPFRE Board of Directors has implemented regulations which take into account the principles and elements of the corporate governance system and comprise the internal regulations and operations of the Board, the Steering Committee and the Sub-Steering Committees, as well as the rights and duties of the directors in carrying out their functions. In order to comply with the legal requirements for remuneration of directors and to continue adhering to corporate governance best practices regarding remuneration, the Regulations of the Board of Directors govern the areas related to remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. Accordingly, the MAPFRE Board of Directors carries out the following functions: - Adopting decisions regarding the remuneration of directors, within the statutory framework and, as applicable, the compensation policy approved by the Annual General Meeting. - Approval of the terms and conditions of the contracts of the managing director and directors who perform executive functions. - Definition of the remuneration of board directors who perform executive functions. The MAPFRE corporate governance system is designed to ensure that the recommendations regarding remuneration that are submitted to the company's Board of Directors originate in the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, which analyzes them beforehand, in consultation with the different internal services within the company and external experts, where necessary. The Committee is also assisted by the company's senior executive responsible for the Corporate People and Organization Area. In accordance with Article 11 of the Regulations of the MAPFRE Board of Directors, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee recommends to the Board of Directors the remuneration policy for directors, for general managers and for those who perform senior management functions and report directly to the Board, to the Steering Committee or to the managing directors, as well as individual remuneration and the other terms and conditions of the executive directors' contracts, ensuring their observance. To exercise the aforementioned responsibilities, the committee must consult the Chairman of the Board and consider his recommendations on issues related to executive directors and senior managers. In accordance with the Regulations of the Board of Directors, and with the provisions of the legislation in force, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee must consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of five directors, all non-executive, and at least two of whom must be independent. This committee must also be chaired by an independent director. The committee meets whenever necessary to ensure the correct exercise of its functions and responsibilities, and eight meetings were held in 2020 (five in person and three by written procedure, without holding a meeting). As on the date of preparation of this report, the committee is made up of the following members: President: Ms. Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas (independent). Member: Mr. José Antonio Colomer Guiu (independent). Member: Ms. Rosa María García García (independent). Member: Mr. Luis Hernando de Larramendi Martínez (nominee). Member: Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías (nominee). In order to develop the 2020-2022 Compensation Policy for Board Directors, approved by the Annual General Meeting on March 13, 2020, the remuneration practices of companies listed on the IBEX 35 were taken into consideration, in accordance with the following external reports: - KPMG report "Remuneration of Board Members of IBEX 35 Companies 2019 Edition".

- EY report "Remuneration of IBEX 35 Board Members 2019".

- "2019 Executive Survey Report- Spain" by Willis Towers Watson. This annual report on remuneration was approved by the company's Board of Directors at its meeting on: 02/10/2021 Indicate whether any board directors voted against the report or abstained. [ ] Yes [ √ ] No Attachments Original document

